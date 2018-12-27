177 Items Tagged
yoga poses
Feeling Wonky? These 5 Centering Exercises Can Be Done Anywhere
They're excuse-proof!
Suffer From Lower Back Pain? These 3 Yoga Poses
A simple flow to support our entire physical structure, and through that stability, we're able to find more space.
The Chemicals In Your Yoga Mat Could Cause Infertility. Here's What To Do About It
Should you be worried?
Listen Up, Yoga Teachers: Here's The Most Important Thing To Remember When Putting Together A Sequence
The key is to start slow.
How To Get The Most Out Of Your Yoga Practice
Here's everything you need.
Swap Your Sweat-Dripping Yoga Flow For This Relaxing Sequence
If you're dealing with any level of stress, give this a try.
I Tried To Clear My Skin Using Yoga & This Is What Happened
Trust me, skeptics: Yoga is a powerful tool.
The No. 1 Thing I'm Asked As A Kundalini Yoga Teacher
Deep breathing comes in handy for this one.
A 4-Step Sequence To Nailing Headstand — Without Hurting Yourself
Ready, set, invert.
6 Yoga Poses That Can Help Increase Your Fertility
Bonus: You can do them all in a chair.
Want To Boost Focus? Try These 5 Desk-Friendly Yoga Poses
No one will give you weird looks. We promise.
5 Positive Ways Yoga Affects Your Mind
Yoga solves all.
Dealing With Heartbreak? These Yoga Poses Will Give You Strength & Help You Heal
You can't go wrong with these.
This Yoga Sequence Will Undo All The Damage You Do Staring At Your Phone
Your neck is about to start feeling a whole lot better.
The Quick & Easy Way To Kick-Start Your Home Yoga Practice
You've got this.
Is It Dangerous To Practice Yoga While You're On Your Period?
Something to keep in mind while rolling out your mat.
Let's Settle This: Should You Do Yoga When You're Sick?
This is for anyone blowing their nose right now.
12 Reasons Men Should Do Yoga Every Day
It's time to get your downward dog on, fellas.
Yoga For Digestion & A Healthy Gut: These 6 Poses Can Help
Yoga can be another way to help keep your digestive health on track.
What Yoga Has In Common With Anti-Anxiety Meds
Just another reason to hit the mat in 2017.