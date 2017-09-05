65 Items Tagged
Yoga for Men
Yoga Every Day, Everywhere, For Everyone
Is it the world's most versatile practice?
How To Get The Most Out Of Your Yoga Practice
Here's everything you need.
Why Every Man Needs To Incorporate Yoga Into His Workout Routine
It will drastically improve your life.
7 Things You Need To Know Today (December 30)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including Justin Bieber's yoga efforts, Michigan's ban on plastic bags, and how sequoia trees are...
3 Simple Exercises That Will Help You Finally Nail That Handstand
You've got this.
How Yoga Will Make You Better At Any Sport
As I reflect back on my time as a college weight-lifter and football player, I know I would have had more success by incorporating yoga into my...
3 Ways Yoga Can Take Your Workout To The Next Level
A mindful practice can fill important gaps in a high-intensity fitness routine. Here's why yoga is the yin to CrossFit's yang.
Meet The Champion Boxer Who Loves Yoga & Meditation
The secret to his cool-headed success may not be what you think.
Challenge: Get Strong With These Yoga-Inspired "Spider-Man Pushups"
When my old football buds ask me how I get ripped doing yoga, I reply: “Meet me on the mat.” Now I say the same to you. Try these "Spider-Man pushups"...
3 Simple Steps To Flying Pigeon Pose
I am often asked how I stay strong without always lifting weights. To them I say, try Flying Pigeon (Eka Pada Galvasana). In this challenging yoga...
An Inspiring Yogi Takes His First Hike
Some things flow straight from the soul — effortlessly and without thought. That's how my work in the past with Tommy Valencia has been.
A Few Quick Yoga Moves To Save Your Sanity
Target and alleviate your holiday woes with these four yoga moves.
8 Tips For Any Man Who Does Yoga
Any man worth his salt easily recognizes the true value of yoga in today's fast-paced world. There is great importance in maintaining a balance of...
How An NFL Linebacker Became A Renowned Yoga Teacher
The "reincarnation" of former NFL linebacker Keith Mitchell.
Fed Up With Violent Toys? Check Out Yoga Joes!
After a year and hundreds of man-hours of sketching, melting, 3D scanning, and 3D printing, my "Yoga Joes" action figures have just been funded from a...
A Yogi In Uniform (Gorgeous Photos From LA)
Officer Milo is a yogi whom I have the honor of practicing with at my neighborhood studio. He takes his yoga off the mat and embodies what all police...
10 Things A Beginner Should Know Before Giving Up On Yoga
Admittedly, it took me a while to start enjoying yoga. Most classes I tried left me feeling bored or uninspired, until I heard about a new yoga studio...
Why Men Should Care About Wellness
Wellness isn't just for women.
Men, Looking For Some Vulnerability Lessons? Try Kundalini Yoga
In the last few decades, men have been schooled by male icons such as Clint Eastwood to act tough, know all the answers, and never show weakness....
Top 10 Myths About Yoga
Being a yoga teacher and student is fulfilling and inspiring, but being a yoga cheerleader isn’t always that easy. Knowing the power of yoga to...