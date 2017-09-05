65 Items Tagged

Yoga for Men

Meditation

7 Things You Need To Know Today (December 30)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including Justin Bieber's yoga efforts, Michigan's ban on plastic bags, and how sequoia trees are...

Leigh Weingus
December 30 2016

How Yoga Will Make You Better At Any Sport

As I reflect back on my time as a college weight-lifter and football player, I know I would have had more success by incorporating yoga into my...

Todd McCullough
May 18 2016

3 Ways Yoga Can Take Your Workout To The Next Level

A mindful practice can fill important gaps in a high-intensity fitness routine. Here's why yoga is the yin to CrossFit's yang.

Todd McCullough
May 11 2016
Meditation

Meet The Champion Boxer Who Loves Yoga & Meditation

The secret to his cool-headed success may not be what you think.

Andrea Rice
August 19 2015

Challenge: Get Strong With These Yoga-Inspired "Spider-Man Pushups"

When my old football buds ask me how I get ripped doing yoga, I reply: “Meet me on the mat.” Now I say the same to you. Try these "Spider-Man pushups"...

Todd McCullough
August 13 2015

3 Simple Steps To Flying Pigeon Pose

I am often asked how I stay strong without always lifting weights. To them I say, try Flying Pigeon (Eka Pada Galvasana). In this challenging yoga...

Todd McCullough
July 30 2015

An Inspiring Yogi Takes His First Hike

Some things flow straight from the soul — effortlessly and without thought. That's how my work in the past with Tommy Valencia has been.

Robert Sturman
March 29 2015
Meditation

A Few Quick Yoga Moves To Save Your Sanity

Target and alleviate your holiday woes with these four yoga moves.

Travis Eliot
November 26 2014

8 Tips For Any Man Who Does Yoga

Any man worth his salt easily recognizes the true value of yoga in today's fast-paced world. There is great importance in maintaining a balance of...

Daniel Scott
November 11 2014
Motivation

How An NFL Linebacker Became A Renowned Yoga Teacher

The "reincarnation" of former NFL linebacker Keith Mitchell.

Andrea Rice
October 26 2014
Motivation

Fed Up With Violent Toys? Check Out Yoga Joes!

After a year and hundreds of man-hours of sketching, melting, 3D scanning, and 3D printing, my "Yoga Joes" action figures have just been funded from a...

Dan Abramson
October 8 2014
Motivation

A Yogi In Uniform (Gorgeous Photos From LA)

Officer Milo is a yogi whom I have the honor of practicing with at my neighborhood studio. He takes his yoga off the mat and embodies what all police...

Robert Sturman
September 30 2014

10 Things A Beginner Should Know Before Giving Up On Yoga

Admittedly, it took me a while to start enjoying yoga. Most classes I tried left me feeling bored or uninspired, until I heard about a new yoga studio...

Lucinda McKimm
July 29 2014
Motivation

Men, Looking For Some Vulnerability Lessons? Try Kundalini Yoga

In the last few decades, men have been schooled by male icons such as Clint Eastwood to act tough, know all the answers, and never show weakness....

Joel Kahn, M.D.
December 2 2013

Top 10 Myths About Yoga

Being a yoga teacher and student is fulfilling and inspiring, but being a yoga cheerleader isn’t always that easy. Knowing the power of yoga to...

Brenda Blanco
June 30 2013