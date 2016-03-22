61 Items Tagged

Lauren Fleshman On Running + Why We Need To Sleep

She's been running since age 13 and hasn't stopped.

Jason Wachob
March 22 2016

Swimmer Kristy Kowal On What The Olympics Are Really Like

Kristy Kowal is a former competitive swimmer—she won the silver medal for the breaststroke at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney. She grew up wanting...

Jason Wachob
March 20 2016

Singer-Songwriter Leona Lewis On Love & Cardio

"One of my mottos is that your health is your wealth."

Jason Wachob
March 18 2016

Olympian Rebecca Soni On Her Favorite Holistic Treatment + Self-Care

Find out how this former Olympic swimmer stays fit.

Jason Wachob
March 17 2016

Elle Macpherson On Surfing, Meditation & Laughter

Supermodel Elle Macpherson on her meditation practice, the importance of laughing, and her favorite surf spots.

Jason Wachob
March 16 2016

Spartan Race Champion Amelia Boone On Trail Running + Salt Baths

Find out more about this Spartan Race World Champion and World's Toughest Mudder Winner.

Jason Wachob
March 14 2016

Barre3 Founder Sadie Lincoln Shares How She Breaks A Sweat + Unwinds

Barre3 founder Sadie Lincoln shares secrets about her healthy lifestyle.

Jason Wachob
March 11 2016

"The Matrix" Actress Carrie-Anne Moss On Living With Passion

"The Matrix" actress Carrie-Anne Moss shares how she weaves passion and appreciation into her everyday routine.

Jason Wachob
March 10 2016

Vegan NBA Champion John Salley On The Advice He'd Give His Younger Self

John Salley shares his favorite holistic treatments and more.

Jason Wachob
March 9 2016

M. Ward On His Fave Way To Get Fit + How He Escapes

M. Ward's best advice for chasing your dream? Start by rediscovering "what you loved when you were younger."

Jason Wachob
March 6 2016

The 3 Spiritual Steps To Achieving Your Dreams & Goals

You can’t just snap your fingers and manifest success. It's a three-part process.

Jason Wachob
March 5 2016

Looking For Your Dream Job? Here's What You Need To Know

Very few people know what their calling is at a young age, or when they first get out of college.

Jason Wachob
March 4 2016
What EVERYONE Gets Wrong About Diet & Exercise

When it comes to diets, I’ve tried them all; but I believe that these one-size-fits-all approaches are all wrong.

Jason Wachob
March 3 2016

Olympic Gold Medalist Jamie Anderson On Her Mental Game

Find out how this gold medalist uses visualization to make her goals a reality.

Jason Wachob
March 3 2016

Julie Foucher On Her Love For CrossFit, Science, & #Wellth

"Surround yourself with people who empower you to be better than you ever thought you could be!"

Jason Wachob
March 2 2016