Try These Vegan No-Bake Almond Butter Bars, Because It's The Weekend

Try out any of your favorite nut butters to switch up the flavor.

#dessert #easy meals #vegan #snacks
Rachel Conners
March 28
Functional Food
Times Have Bean Tough, But These 7 Bean-Filled Recipes Aren't

On the off chance you're working with a surplus of beans...

#soup #salads #vegan #kale
Sarah Regan
March 14
5 Clever Ways To Get More Protein-Packed Pistachios In Your Diet

From mains to dessert, here are five ways to eat more pistachios.

#fats #protein #vegan #snacks
Sarah Regan
March 13
Functional Food
Food Trends
Sensitive To Lectins? Here's How You Can Still Eat This Lentil Soup

With the right preparation lentils can be a nutritious addition, even to a lectin-free diet!

#functional nutrition #easy meals #vegan
Claudia Curici
February 26
This Vegan Loaf Recipe Tastes Like Summertime In A Baked Good

A healthy take on a sweet treat that'll make you want to book a beach trip, stat.

#dessert #vegan #breakfast
Jamie Schneider
February 23
Food Trends
