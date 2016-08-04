23 Items Tagged
training how to
The Daily Routine That Preps This Olympic Hopeful For Victory
Olympic gold fencing hopeful Gwladys Sakoa tells us what has made her become a champion.
9 Easy Exercises For A Great Butt (That Aren't Squats)
The glute exercises that don't require squatting.
3 Killer Bodyweight Moves For Strong Arms
When it comes to getting toned, tight, and strong arms, you don’t need to venture into a fancy gym or buy special exercise equipment. Instead, you can...
6 Core Exercises You Haven't Tried Yet (They're Not Crunches)
You can crunch all day long, but that one abdominal move isn't going to get you a toned, flat stomach. Here are some advanced exercises that will...
4-Minute Tabata For Strong, Toned Legs
This four-minute tabata of leg-burning, lung-expanding, calorie-destroying moves will get you a lot closer to your dream legs!
9 Easy Moves For Sexy, Toned Legs
I'm a personal trainer and my clients often come to me looking for a killer lower-body workout. Well, here it is! This quick video focuses on working...
6 Killer Moves To Tone Your Arms
Adding weight to your workout helps to tone and create leaner muscles, boost your metabolism and you’ll burn calories all day long.
A Quick, 4-Minute Workout For When You Have NO Time
There is a fitness revolution happening right now and it’s all based on one simple hashtag: #wycwyc. It’s pronounced ‘wik-wik’ and it stands for “what...
A 12-Minute Playlist For Your Monday HIIT Workout
There’s no question about it: Music is an essential part of any workout. The right mix can get you feeling pumped up and ready to crush every personal...
3 Reasons Your Injury Won't Heal + What To Do About It
Don't ignore the power of holistic healing
10 Exercises To Prevent Running Injuries
Do you love to run, but experience nagging soreness and muscle strains afterwards? I ran, jogged and sprinted through pain and discomfort for years...
Try This 12-Minute HIIT Workout You Can Do Anywhere
If you're going on vacation soon — or you’re treating the weekend like a mini vacay, it doesn’t mean you have to completely stop working out. Even if...
How To Recreate A Killer SoulCycle Class At Home
Soul, who?
5 Foam Roller Exercises To Strengthen Your Core
You may think of your foam roller as just a tool to help soothe your achey muscles, but it's actually a great piece of equipment to add to your core...
8 Things I Tell Anyone Who Really Wants Six-Pack Abs
It takes persistence
5 Exercises That Will Get You In Better Shape Than Running
For those of us who aren't the biggest fans of running, or if you're just looking to mix things up a bit, here are five awesome exercises that will...
The One Move That Tones Your Whole Body
For those of you who sit at your desks all day, this exercise engages your posterior chain and off-sets all of those hours spent hunched over the...
The #1 Move For A Great Butt
Right now it's all about that bass, and there's certainly nothing wrong with wanting to work out an oft-neglected muscle group that happens to make...
10 Things I Tell Anyone Who Wants To Do A Spartan Race
These are the tips you need to know
Hamstrings Feeling Super Tight? 6 Stretches For Happier Hammies
Muscle tightness or nerve tension?