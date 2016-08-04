23 Items Tagged

training how to

Routines

The Daily Routine That Preps This Olympic Hopeful For Victory

Olympic gold fencing hopeful Gwladys Sakoa tells us what has made her become a champion.

#personal growth quotes #beauty #personal growth #training how to #inspiration
Daphné Segretain
August 4 2016
Routines

9 Easy Exercises For A Great Butt (That Aren't Squats)

The glute exercises that don't require squatting.

#workout #fitness #training how to #training
Cori Lefkowith
January 22 2016

3 Killer Bodyweight Moves For Strong Arms

When it comes to getting toned, tight, and strong arms, you don’t need to venture into a fancy gym or buy special exercise equipment. Instead, you can...

#fitness #training how to #training
Ben Greenfield
January 8 2016

6 Core Exercises You Haven't Tried Yet (They're Not Crunches)

You can crunch all day long, but that one abdominal move isn't going to get you a toned, flat stomach. Here are some advanced exercises that will...

#training advice #fitness #training how to #training
Polina Liu
December 21 2015
Routines

4-Minute Tabata For Strong, Toned Legs

This four-minute tabata of leg-burning, lung-expanding, calorie-destroying moves will get you a lot closer to your dream legs!

#workout #fitness #training how to #training
Erin Oprea
December 5 2015

9 Easy Moves For Sexy, Toned Legs

I'm a personal trainer and my clients often come to me looking for a killer lower-body workout. Well, here it is! This quick video focuses on working...

#workout #fitness #training how to #training
Laura McDonald
October 29 2015
Routines

6 Killer Moves To Tone Your Arms

Adding weight to your workout helps to tone and create leaner muscles, boost your metabolism and you’ll burn calories all day long.

#workout #fitness #training how to #training
Laura McDonald
September 13 2015

A Quick, 4-Minute Workout For When You Have NO Time

There is a fitness revolution happening right now and it’s all based on one simple hashtag: #wycwyc. It’s pronounced ‘wik-wik’ and it stands for “what...

#training advice #fitness #training how to #training
Dave Smith
August 22 2015

A 12-Minute Playlist For Your Monday HIIT Workout

There’s no question about it: Music is an essential part of any workout. The right mix can get you feeling pumped up and ready to crush every personal...

#training advice #fitness #training how to #training
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
August 18 2015
Recovery

10 Exercises To Prevent Running Injuries

Do you love to run, but experience nagging soreness and muscle strains afterwards? I ran, jogged and sprinted through pain and discomfort for years...

#training advice #fitness #training how to #training
Rachel Trotta
July 30 2015

Try This 12-Minute HIIT Workout You Can Do Anywhere

If you're going on vacation soon — or you’re treating the weekend like a mini vacay, it doesn’t mean you have to completely stop working out. Even if...

#fitness #training how to #training #hiit
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
July 28 2015
Routines

5 Foam Roller Exercises To Strengthen Your Core

You may think of your foam roller as just a tool to help soothe your achey muscles, but it's actually a great piece of equipment to add to your core...

#training advice #fitness #training how to #fitness sequence
Dan O'Grady
July 11 2015
Motivation
Routines

5 Exercises That Will Get You In Better Shape Than Running

For those of us who aren't the biggest fans of running, or if you're just looking to mix things up a bit, here are five awesome exercises that will...

#training advice #fitness #training how to #fitness sequence
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
July 7 2015
Routines

The One Move That Tones Your Whole Body

For those of you who sit at your desks all day, this exercise engages your posterior chain and off-sets all of those hours spent hunched over the...

#training advice #fitness #training how to #training
Dasha Libin, M.S.
June 26 2015

The #1 Move For A Great Butt

Right now it's all about that bass, and there's certainly nothing wrong with wanting to work out an oft-neglected muscle group that happens to make...

#workout #fitness #training how to #fitness sequence
Diana Mills
June 18 2015
Motivation
Recovery