TED
TED Talks Are Not Dead (And Don't Dismiss Alternative Medicine)
Twitter is abuzz right now with incensed individuals claiming "TED is dead," and my Facebook page exploded with people asking my opinion about this...
Julian Treasure: 5 Ways to Listen Better
Sound guru Julian Treasure gives simple ways to improve your listening skills.
Deepak Chopra on Health & Happiness
"The healthiest people were those who didn't spend money that they hadn't earned, to buy things that they didn't need, to impress people that they...
Are Mushrooms the New Plastic?
According to Eben, there is a great future in mushrooms when it comes to packaging and materials. He explains in this video.
9 Life Lessons from Rock Climbing (video)
In this talk from TED University 2009, veteran rock climber Matthew Childs shares nine tips for rock climbers. These tips are also pretty handy in...
Dan Buettner: How to Live to Be 100+ (video)
Should I be eating organic meat or tofu? Should I be running or practicing yoga? All or none of the above?