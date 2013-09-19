8 Items Tagged

TED

TED Talks Are Not Dead (And Don't Dismiss Alternative Medicine)

Twitter is abuzz right now with incensed individuals claiming "TED is dead," and my Facebook page exploded with people asking my opinion about this...

#healing #reiki #TED #mind body connection #wellness
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
September 19 2013

This Is Your Body on Processed Food

Uh, hand over the salad, please!

#TED #wellness #video #healthy foods #food
mindbodygreen
February 10 2012

Julian Treasure: 5 Ways to Listen Better

Sound guru Julian Treasure gives simple ways to improve your listening skills.

#TED #personal growth #video
mindbodygreen
August 4 2011

Deepak Chopra on Health & Happiness

"The healthiest people were those who didn't spend money that they hadn't earned, to buy things that they didn't need, to impress people that they...

#TED #happiness #mind body connection #video #spirituality
mindbodygreen
August 2 2011
Food Trends

Are Mushrooms the New Plastic?

According to Eben, there is a great future in mushrooms when it comes to packaging and materials. He explains in this video.

#TED #video
mindbodygreen
October 10 2010

9 Life Lessons from Rock Climbing (video)

In this talk from TED University 2009, veteran rock climber Matthew Childs shares nine tips for rock climbers. These tips are also pretty handy in...

#TED #personal growth #video
mindbodygreen
January 17 2010

Dan Buettner: How to Live to Be 100+ (video)

Should I be eating organic meat or tofu? Should I be running or practicing yoga? All or none of the above?

#TED #wellness #video
mindbodygreen
January 9 2010