5 Tips To Manage Cravings & Quit Sugar

It's now widely accepted that sugar is responsible for more than just cavities! Diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease and cancer have all been...

Mandy King, CNP
May 5 2014

8 Tips For An Easy & Affordable Spring Detox

It’s official. Spring has sprung and we're all finally coming out of hiding. During the colder months, we tend to just curl up on the couch to avoid...

Amy Jarosky
April 7 2014

5 Essential Steps To Reduce Your Anxiety

Did you know that “anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the U.S., affecting 40 million adults in the United States age 18 and...

Caroline Zwickson, M.A.
April 1 2014
How To Detox Your Body In 10 Days

Signs you might be addicted to sugar and how to detox.

Mark Hyman, M.D.
February 26 2014

If You Love Bloody Marys, You'll Love This Cleansing Smoothie

This is an acquired taste, but if you love Bloody Marys, you'll get it. If you're serious about quitting sugar, you need to get rid of all sweetness...

Sarah Wilson
January 21 2014
The Mindful Diet: How To Lose Weight By Changing Your Thoughts

If you really want to live a healthier life and be happy doing it, then you have to do more than just cut calories.

Jeff Cannon
January 20 2014

Holiday Cashew Balls That Will Satisfy Sugarholics (Gluten-Free & Vegan)

Tis the season for over-indulging and sometimes over-eating sugary desserts. Kick sugar to the curb this season with these healthy, tasty...

Shirley Plant
December 12 2013

A Smoothie To End All Sugar Cravings

Been eating too much sugar? This delicious smoothie can help. The combination of healthy fat, fiber, and protein keeps blood sugar steady by slowing...

Lisa Gatti
November 28 2013

7 Things That Are Hurting Your Brain & Mood

In my last article, 6 Science-Based Tips For A Healthy & Happy Brain, I gave natural ways to promote optimal mental health. In this article, I want to...

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
November 24 2013

What The New Statin Guidelines Mean For You

This week, the Journal of the American College of Cardiology published its Guidelines on Lifestyle Management to Reduce Cardiovascular Risk. This...

David Perlmutter, M.D.
November 19 2013

The 5 Most Important Life Lessons

Recently, I become a certified marriage family therapist supervisor and started my journey mentoring up-and-coming therapists. I wanted to give them...

John Kim, LMFT
November 18 2013
10 Simple Tips To Stay Healthy In An Office Job

Stuck in a rut after a long day at work? Try these tips.

Margo Gladys
October 21 2013

5 Reasons To Avoid Artificial Sweeteners

Cutting your sugar intake is crucial in order to prevent diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and heart disease. Unfortunate the average American...

Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
September 20 2013

Why Going Gluten Free Can Be Unhealthy

Gluten free has gone mainstream. The multibillion dollar gluten-free food industry has exploded over the last few years, to the point that you now can...

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
September 16 2013

Gluten-Free Recipe: Super Simple Protein Pancakes

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of devouring a big, satisfying stack of pancakes for breakfast first thing in the morning.

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
September 11 2013
5 Habits That Are Sabotaging Your Weight Loss

Very few people came into my practice saying, "I eat burgers and drink milkshakes every day, and I can't lose weight." Quite the contrary: probably 99...

Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
July 10 2013
The 5 Foods I Banned When I Quit Sugar

Essentially, quitting sugar means quitting fructose, for good.

Sarah Wilson
June 21 2013

Gluten-Free & No Sugar Added Apple Pie Bread‏

One of my favorite things to do in the kitchen is to turn sweets that are filled with processed, artificial junk into healthy treats.

Kristina Beck
June 12 2013