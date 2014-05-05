224 Items Tagged
sugar
5 Tips To Manage Cravings & Quit Sugar
It's now widely accepted that sugar is responsible for more than just cavities! Diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease and cancer have all been...
8 Tips For An Easy & Affordable Spring Detox
It’s official. Spring has sprung and we're all finally coming out of hiding. During the colder months, we tend to just curl up on the couch to avoid...
5 Essential Steps To Reduce Your Anxiety
Did you know that “anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the U.S., affecting 40 million adults in the United States age 18 and...
How To Detox Your Body In 10 Days
Signs you might be addicted to sugar and how to detox.
If You Love Bloody Marys, You'll Love This Cleansing Smoothie
This is an acquired taste, but if you love Bloody Marys, you'll get it. If you're serious about quitting sugar, you need to get rid of all sweetness...
The Mindful Diet: How To Lose Weight By Changing Your Thoughts
If you really want to live a healthier life and be happy doing it, then you have to do more than just cut calories.
Holiday Cashew Balls That Will Satisfy Sugarholics (Gluten-Free & Vegan)
Tis the season for over-indulging and sometimes over-eating sugary desserts. Kick sugar to the curb this season with these healthy, tasty...
A Smoothie To End All Sugar Cravings
Been eating too much sugar? This delicious smoothie can help. The combination of healthy fat, fiber, and protein keeps blood sugar steady by slowing...
7 Things That Are Hurting Your Brain & Mood
In my last article, 6 Science-Based Tips For A Healthy & Happy Brain, I gave natural ways to promote optimal mental health. In this article, I want to...
What The New Statin Guidelines Mean For You
This week, the Journal of the American College of Cardiology published its Guidelines on Lifestyle Management to Reduce Cardiovascular Risk. This...
The 5 Most Important Life Lessons
Recently, I become a certified marriage family therapist supervisor and started my journey mentoring up-and-coming therapists. I wanted to give them...
How I Ignited My 40-Pound Weight Loss In 14 Days
I finally found a formula that worked.
10 Simple Tips To Stay Healthy In An Office Job
Stuck in a rut after a long day at work? Try these tips.
5 Reasons To Avoid Artificial Sweeteners
Cutting your sugar intake is crucial in order to prevent diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and heart disease. Unfortunate the average American...
Why Going Gluten Free Can Be Unhealthy
Gluten free has gone mainstream. The multibillion dollar gluten-free food industry has exploded over the last few years, to the point that you now can...
Gluten-Free Recipe: Super Simple Protein Pancakes
There’s nothing quite like the feeling of devouring a big, satisfying stack of pancakes for breakfast first thing in the morning.
Keep Reaching For Candy? 4 Simple Tips To Reduce Your Sugar Cravings
So you can quit that candy habit.
5 Habits That Are Sabotaging Your Weight Loss
Very few people came into my practice saying, "I eat burgers and drink milkshakes every day, and I can't lose weight." Quite the contrary: probably 99...
The 5 Foods I Banned When I Quit Sugar
Essentially, quitting sugar means quitting fructose, for good.
Gluten-Free & No Sugar Added Apple Pie Bread
One of my favorite things to do in the kitchen is to turn sweets that are filled with processed, artificial junk into healthy treats.