PAID CONTENT FOR Toad&Co

Here's How To Green Every Part Of Your Routine (Without Overhauling Your Life)

These 5 easy suggestions will help you leave a greener, more eco-friendly life from morning till night.

#eco-fashion #happiness #environmentalism #style #green living
mindbodygreen
September 27 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Stitch Fix

7 Summer Staples To Carry You From The Beach To Yoga + Beyond

Here are seven staples you need to carry you through summer—no matter your taste, budget, and body type.

#happiness #yoga #style #inspiration #fashion
mindbodygreen
July 24 2017
Here's Exactly What To Pack On Your Summer Getaway

Your plane attire is about to get a serious upgrade.

#beauty #athleisure #style #travel
Leigh Weingus
June 14 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Peony and Me

I Work 24/7. Here's How I Find Time To Exercise, Eat Right, & Have Fun

Health coach Nikki Sharp shares the four routines she relies on to stay grounded and get it all done—no matter how busy she gets.

#workout #fitness #wellness #athleisure #yoga
Nikki Sharp
March 7 2017

Why Embracing Head-To-Toe Color Is The Mood Lift You Need Right Now

You can consciously choose which colors to wear, based on how you want to feel and what you want to receive from the color or a feeling you want to...

#style #green living
Charlie Anderson
January 24 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR W3LL PEOPLE

6 Ways To Look Like You've Gotten Your Beauty Sleep (Even If You Haven't)

This combination of unique skincare tips and expert makeup instruction will make dull, tired skin look well-rested and radiant.

#makeup #sleep #beauty #happiness #wellness
mindbodygreen
December 14 2016
The Fitness World Can't Get Enough Of This Popular Hairstyle

Whether you're a spinner or a yogi, you'll want to hop on this trend.

#beauty #fitness #style #fashion
Leigh Weingus
December 13 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Kit and Ace

How A Minimalist Wardrobe Made Me Happier & More Productive

How entrepreneur and blogger Jordan Younger stays happy and balanced through minimalism and self-care.

#career #work #wellness #dogs #style
Jordan Younger
October 1 2016
How Bacteria & Raw Sugar Are Cleaning Up The Denim Industry

Using bacteria and raw sugar to make denim would have an enormous and positive impact on rivers, climate change, and denim workers.

#style #green living #sustainability #fashion
Alden Wicker
September 15 2016
Casual, Boyfriend, Sexy & More: 7 Perfect Eco-Friendly White T-Shirts

If you've been thinking about how you would like to make the switch to sustainable fashion, there's no better place to start than with your white...

#greener goods #style #green living #inspiration
Alden Wicker
July 7 2016
Check Out These Insanely Cool Wearable Plants

Spring has officially sprung (In New York, at least), and nothing screams "wardrobe revamp" like the start of a new season.

#gardening #style #fashion
Emma Loewe
March 22 2016