10 Ways To Manage Your Stress
In today’s world, stress is almost inevitable. We feel stressed from different factors such as work, family, and lifestyle, and it affects us...
5 Ways Of Coping With Your Anxiety That Are Actually Making It Worse
Even if you don't identify with having an anxiety disorder, every person experiences anxiety at times. There's tons of advice out there on how to cope...
A 15-Minute Morning Routine That Will Dramatically Reduce Stress
Our bodies aren't designed to manage the amount of stress we're bombarded with on a daily basis.
3 Reasons Everyone Should Try Alternate Nostril Breathing
The process of breathing sits directly at the interface of our voluntary nervous system.
5 Tricks To Visualize (And Get) The Body You Want
When I was morbidly obese, I spent years trying to lose weight by dieting. But no matter how hard I tried, I just kept gaining weight. Exercising...
A 5-Minute Breathing Exercise To Reduce Stress
In yoga, we try to balance the flows of energy and awareness as we raise prana, or breath. Pranayama ("conscious breathing") creates this balance by...
Are You Living Your Best Life? Take This Quiz & Find Out!
Most people assume that we get energy from eating, sleeping, and breathing. And, while I’m all for a balanced meal and some deep breathing, I’m not...
12 Lifestyle Factors That Make You Feel Depressed, From A Psychotherapist
From a holistic psychotherapist.
9 Easy Ways To Destress, Declutter & Simplify Your Life
My job as a functional medicine practitioner is to look at the at all the different factors that give rise to chronic and autoimmune diseases. A lot...
Why Everyone Should Walk 30 Minutes A Day
In Japan, Shinrin-yoku — translated as "forest bathing" — is the act of walking in nature to manage stress and relax. Aristotle made the outdoors his...
5 Reasons You Should Jump Rope Every Day
Here are just a few of the many reasons to add jump roping to your workouts.
14 Mantras To Help You Build Positive Self-Talk
"I am capable."
What I Wish Everyone Knew About Preventing Heart Disease
There are constant reminders that the number-one killer worldwide remains a pressing problem despite advances in medical technology. It's shocking to...
You Have Enough Stress In Your Life; Don't Let Exercise Add To It
Exercise to live, don't live to exercise.
3 Steps To Deal When Your Partner's Stressed Out
It's easy to love someone when they're feeling great and on top of the world, but how do you respond when life gets them down?
5 Things Healthy People Do Every Day Before Work
Adding five things to your day usually means taking more time out of it, right?
Sick Of Your Job? 5 Signs It's Time To Quit
Certain circumstances call for an immediate effort to find a new job.
A 2-Minute Exercise That Will Change Your Life & Help You Lose Weight
Did you know that you can visualize your way to health? Even success?
15 Signs You're Living In A Depressed State + What To Do About It
There are different levels to depression, but when you're depressed, you know it. There's an internal collapse. Walls narrow. Your soul hallows. ...
13 Ways To Keep Your Cortisol In Check
Don't let the holiday season be a source of disease-inducing stress responses. Give yourself the gift of internal stillness instead.