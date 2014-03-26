771 Items Tagged

stress

10 Ways To Manage Your Stress

In today’s world, stress is almost inevitable. We feel stressed from different factors such as work, family, and lifestyle, and it affects us...

Krystelle Fournier
March 26 2014

5 Ways Of Coping With Your Anxiety That Are Actually Making It Worse

Even if you don't identify with having an anxiety disorder, every person experiences anxiety at times. There's tons of advice out there on how to cope...

Megan Bruneau, M.A.
March 20 2014

A 15-Minute Morning Routine That Will Dramatically Reduce Stress

Our bodies aren't designed to manage the amount of stress we're bombarded with on a daily basis.

Alexis Shields, N.D.
March 20 2014
3 Reasons Everyone Should Try Alternate Nostril Breathing

The process of breathing sits directly at the interface of our voluntary nervous system.

Paula Watkins, PhD
March 14 2014

5 Tricks To Visualize (And Get) The Body You Want

When I was morbidly obese, I spent years trying to lose weight by dieting. But no matter how hard I tried, I just kept gaining weight. Exercising...

Jon Gabriel
March 13 2014

A 5-Minute Breathing Exercise To Reduce Stress

In yoga, we try to balance the flows of energy and awareness as we raise prana, or breath. Pranayama ("conscious breathing") creates this balance by...

Ed Harrold
March 13 2014

Are You Living Your Best Life? Take This Quiz & Find Out!

Most people assume that we get energy from eating, sleeping, and breathing. And, while I’m all for a balanced meal and some deep breathing, I’m not...

Mike Iamele
March 12 2014
9 Easy Ways To Destress, Declutter & Simplify Your Life

My job as a functional medicine practitioner is to look at the at all the different factors that give rise to chronic and autoimmune diseases. A lot...

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
March 7 2014

Why Everyone Should Walk 30 Minutes A Day

In Japan, Shinrin-yoku — translated as "forest bathing" — is the act of walking in nature to manage stress and relax. Aristotle made the outdoors his...

Marina Chetner
March 6 2014
5 Reasons You Should Jump Rope Every Day

Here are just a few of the many reasons to add jump roping to your workouts.

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
February 25 2014
What I Wish Everyone Knew About Preventing Heart Disease

There are constant reminders that the number-one killer worldwide remains a pressing problem despite advances in medical technology. It's shocking to...

Joel Kahn, M.D.
February 13 2014
3 Steps To Deal When Your Partner's Stressed Out

It's easy to love someone when they're feeling great and on top of the world, but how do you respond when life gets them down?

Sheryl Paul, M.A.
January 21 2014

5 Things Healthy People Do Every Day Before Work

Adding five things to your day usually means taking more time out of it, right?

Meredith Nordhem
January 16 2014
Sick Of Your Job? 5 Signs It's Time To Quit

Certain circumstances call for an immediate effort to find a new job.

Elizabeth McLaughlin
January 15 2014

15 Signs You're Living In A Depressed State + What To Do About It

There are different levels to depression, but when you're depressed, you know it. There's an internal collapse. Walls narrow. Your soul hallows. ...

John Kim, LMFT
January 2 2014
13 Ways To Keep Your Cortisol In Check

Don't let the holiday season be a source of disease-inducing stress responses. Give yourself the gift of internal stillness instead.

Lissa Rankin, M.D.
December 16 2013