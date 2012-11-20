219 Items Tagged
Holiday Favorite: Pumpkin Banana Spice Smoothie Recipe
If you’re looking for ways to make your Thanksgiving and holiday season healthier, start with my Pumpkin Banana Spice vegan smoothie.
Super Green Smoothie to Boost Immunity
Boost your immunity and feel vibrant instantly with this delicious drink!
Strawberry Fields Smoothie
John Lennon would be pleased.
6 Health Benefits of Pumpkins
If you haven’t noticed, pumpkin is everywhere.
Juice vs. Smoothie: What's Your Drink?
So you're considering incorporating smoothies and/or juices into your lifestyle, and not sure which route to go...
5 Easy, Healthy Snack Ideas
For that mid-afternoon lull.
10 Immune Boosting Autumn Recipes
Don’t fall ill, instead fall back into health with these easy and delicious recipes.
Super Brain Smoothie
Simple to fix and packed with foods your brain will love.
Green Gingersnap Smoothie
An amazing post-workout smoothie.
How to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth Without Sugar
There are plenty of healthy foods that have a satisfying sweet and delicious taste while still in their whole, natural state.
How Peter Sarsgaard Ditched Gluten, Lost Weight & Got Healthy
The actor Peter Sarsgaard demonstrates the uber healthy, gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free shake he makes every morning... and it's delicious:
10 Superfoods for More Energy
They are full of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that will help you restore your vitality!
Blueberry Superfood Smoothie Bliss
A whole lotta love.
MindBodyGREEN Mountain Shake Recipe!
This drink is decadent... like having dessert for breakfast with all the nutrients to get you going and wake you up!
6 Steps to Maintaining Your Inner & Outer Beauty
Let's take a journey inside and learn how to maintain our beauty within to get the results we want on the surface.
Blend It or Juice It?
Smoothies and juices are both popular, each with different benefits.
Why Everyone Should Lose Gluten & Do a Cleanse
Get ready to feel awesome.
My 89-Year-Old Grandma Loves Green Juice
Five foot two, wavy brown hair, adorable, opinionated, energetic, sassy, green-smoothie-drinking, and eighty-nine. I can’t stop gushing over my...
What You Need to Know About Smoothies
All smoothies are NOT created equal.
Acai + Pineapple Coconut Water Smoothie
This is a perfect morning or post workout smoothie to make you feel strong!