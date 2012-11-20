219 Items Tagged

Recipes

Holiday Favorite: Pumpkin Banana Spice Smoothie Recipe

If you’re looking for ways to make your Thanksgiving and holiday season healthier, start with my Pumpkin Banana Spice vegan smoothie.

#smoothie #ginger #pumpkin #vegan recipes
Kathryn Tamblyn
November 20 2012

Super Green Smoothie to Boost Immunity

Boost your immunity and feel vibrant instantly with this delicious drink!

#smoothie #immunity #superfoods #vegan recipes
Bethanne Wanamaker
November 14 2012
Recipes
Functional Food

6 Health Benefits of Pumpkins

If you haven’t noticed, pumpkin is everywhere.

#smoothie #fiber #Vitamin C #organic food #pumpkin
Rachael Roehmholdt
November 1 2012
Food Trends

Juice vs. Smoothie: What's Your Drink?

So you're considering incorporating smoothies and/or juices into your lifestyle, and not sure which route to go...

#smoothie #juicing #superfoods #food
Lisa Mitchell
October 4 2012
Functional Food
Recipes

10 Immune Boosting Autumn Recipes

Don’t fall ill, instead fall back into health with these easy and delicious recipes.

#smoothie #healing #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness
Rebecca Leffler
September 21 2012
Recipes

Super Brain Smoothie

Simple to fix and packed with foods your brain will love.

#smoothie #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness #personal growth
mindbodygreen
September 20 2012
Recipes
Functional Food

How to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth Without Sugar

There are plenty of healthy foods that have a satisfying sweet and delicious taste while still in their whole, natural state.

#smoothie #wellness #healthy foods #sugar #grocery shopping
Katrine van Wyk
September 6 2012

How Peter Sarsgaard Ditched Gluten, Lost Weight & Got Healthy

The actor Peter Sarsgaard demonstrates the uber healthy, gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free shake he makes every morning... and it's delicious:

#smoothie #celebrity #gluten #video #superfoods
Frank Lipman, M.D.
August 16 2012
Functional Food

10 Superfoods for More Energy

They are full of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that will help you restore your vitality!

#smoothie #Raw Food #cleanse #affirmations #detox
Jessica Sepel
August 10 2012
Recipes
Recipes

MindBodyGREEN Mountain Shake Recipe!

This drink is decadent... like having dessert for breakfast with all the nutrients to get you going and wake you up!

#smoothie #healthy recipes #juicing #healthy foods #food
Kathryn Budig
June 22 2012
Recipes

6 Steps to Maintaining Your Inner & Outer Beauty

Let's take a journey inside and learn how to maintain our beauty within to get the results we want on the surface.

#smoothie #avocado #beauty #mindfulness #Raw Food
Latham Thomas
June 12 2012
Functional Food

Blend It or Juice It?

Smoothies and juices are both popular, each with different benefits.

#smoothie #wellness #vegetarian #vegan #juicing
Rachel Frank-Tuomey, M.A.
May 30 2012
Functional Food

My 89-Year-Old Grandma Loves Green Juice

Five foot two, wavy brown hair, adorable, opinionated, energetic, sassy, green-smoothie-drinking, and eighty-nine. I can’t stop gushing over my...

#smoothie #Goodness #happiness #wellness #juicing
Ashley Asti
May 17 2012
Recipes
Recipes

Acai + Pineapple Coconut Water Smoothie

This is a perfect morning or post workout smoothie to make you feel strong!

#smoothie #avocado #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Kathryn Budig
April 25 2012