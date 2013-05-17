121 Items Tagged

Wellness Trends

Think It's Expensive To Get Healthy? 10 Free Ways To Optimize Wellness

Buying high-quality food, becoming involved in wellness classes and workshops, and investing in socially responsible products can add up — and it...

Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
May 17 2013
5 Ways To Create A Calm, Cool Party Vibe

Spring party planning season is officially in full swing.

May 14 2013
Personal Growth

11 Easy Ways To Slow Down & Find Balance

I get upset when I catch myself rushing through life

Jessica Sepel
May 9 2013
Food Trends
Functional Food

6 Natural Ways To Improve Your Digestion

Digestive problems may also negatively affect your body’s ability to absorb nutrients from the food you eat.

Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
May 7 2013
Healthy Weight

5 Foods To Eat Yourself Slim

What if I told you that you can eat more but still slim down?

Tara Sowlaty
May 5 2013
Beauty

5 Foods to Heal Dry Skin (From The Inside Out!)

What if I told you there was a way to end your dry skin?

Amanda Cook
May 2 2013
Recipes

Yoga In Africa (Gorgeous & Inspiring Photos That Will Melt Your Heart)

As a man, yoga is a practice I use to clean out the unnecessary and walk with mindfulness in our world. As an artist, yoga is a poetic human...

Robert Sturman
April 29 2013
Food Trends

20 Foods To Keep At Home If You're Trying To Eat Clean

I say it over and over: preparation is the key to health living.

Jessica Sepel
April 25 2013
Change-Makers

The 6 Best In-Season Fruits & Veggies To Buy For Spring

Eating foods that are in season makes sense from an environmental and health standpoint.

Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
April 23 2013
Functional Food

5 Foods To Supercharge Your Morning Smoothie

As a naturopath, one of the complaints I hear from my clients all of the time is that they don't have enough energy to get them through the day.

Sharee James
April 18 2013
Integrative Health

7 Ways To Combat Cravings Mindfully

Cravings are clues for what your body, mind and soul are seeking.

Lesh Karan
April 16 2013
Food Trends

8 Foods You Should Always Buy

I know nutrition is a highly individual process, but these 8 foods are pretty amazing and health-promoting.

Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
April 11 2013
Functional Food

5 Foods To Promote Detoxification In Your Body

Research suggests that these foods may help support liver detoxification.

Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
April 10 2013

Yoga In Unlikely Places (Gorgeous Slideshow)

I do not consider myself a photographer but rather recognize my calling as an artist celebrating the graceful poetry of the asana. Something as simple...

Robert Sturman
April 5 2013
Beauty

5 Simple Beauty Products You Can Make From Coconut Oil

You’ll be surprised at how easy it is to incorporate coconut oil into your daily beauty routine!

Nicole Geraci
April 2 2013
Beauty

5 Foods That Make Your Skin Glow

Who doesn’t want a glowing, radiant complexion?

Maria Marlowe
March 28 2013
Functional Food

5 Unusual Nutrient-Dense Foods To Support Optimum Health

To support vibrant health, it’s wise to choose foods that have a high nutrient density.

Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
March 27 2013
Food Trends