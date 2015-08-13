149 Items Tagged

The World's Oldest Yoga Teacher Turns 97 Today: Happy Birthday, Tao!

Today at 97-years-old, Tao Porchon-Lynch is the world's oldest living yoga teacher, recognized by the Guinness World Records since 2012. The former...

Robert Sturman
August 13 2015
Travel

Yoga In Central Park: 25 Photos That Capture The Magic Of NYC

With summer officially here, there's no better time to visit the city's largest, iconic green space.

Robert Sturman
June 28 2015
Routines
Parenting

Mother's Day Yoga: 17 Photos That Will Warm Your Heart

Happy Mother's Day to all generations of moms everywhere — from grandmothers to great-grandmothers, expectant mothers and stepmothers, to the...

Robert Sturman
May 10 2015

Yoga In Chicago: 18 Photos From The Windy City

The folks of Chicago are some of the most passionate people I've had the honor of working with throughout my travels. When I arrived there last...

Robert Sturman
April 30 2015

An Inspiring Yogi Takes His First Hike

Some things flow straight from the soul — effortlessly and without thought. That's how my work in the past with Tommy Valencia has been.

Robert Sturman
March 29 2015

Wish You Were Here: Yoga Photos From The Sunshine State

I would have never imagined that Florida was going to be one of the more prolific photo expeditions of my career. I decided to make the trip from Los...

Robert Sturman
March 22 2015
Home

5 Clever Ways To Turn Old Containers Into An Indoor Garden

You don't have to look past your kitchen to find clever ways to create whimsical indoor gardens.

Summer Rayne Oakes
March 18 2015
Outdoors

Yoga In Photos: A Roadtrip Through The Enchanting American Southwest

Here's what happened on our way to and from Sedona, and a few moments in between.

Robert Sturman
March 13 2015

This Is What Climate Change Looks Like (It Isn't Pretty)

The recklessness with which we've treated our only home since the Industrial Revolution is coming back to haunt us. Wasteful consumerism,...

mindbodygreen
March 4 2015
Travel
Climate Change

What The Fight Against Climate Change Looks Like

How climate change is affecting Ecuadorian rain forests.

Amazon Watch
October 20 2014
Motivation

A Yogi In Uniform (Gorgeous Photos From LA)

Officer Milo is a yogi whom I have the honor of practicing with at my neighborhood studio. He takes his yoga off the mat and embodies what all police...

Robert Sturman
September 30 2014
Functional Food

10 Foods To Keep In Your Kitchen If You Want To Eat Clean

Top 10 pantry essentials these sisters can't live without.

Jasmine Hemsley
September 24 2014
Love
Wellness Trends
Friendships
Routines

A Simple Morning Sequence To Open Your Heart

This heart-opening sequence will help you get out of bed in the morning.

Amy Jirsa
June 24 2014
Functional Food

The 10 Healthiest Superfoods (Sorry, Kale!)

Superfoods with the highest nutritional content.

mindbodygreen
June 10 2014