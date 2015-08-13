149 Items Tagged
The World's Oldest Yoga Teacher Turns 97 Today: Happy Birthday, Tao!
Today at 97-years-old, Tao Porchon-Lynch is the world's oldest living yoga teacher, recognized by the Guinness World Records since 2012. The former...
Yoga In Central Park: 25 Photos That Capture The Magic Of NYC
With summer officially here, there's no better time to visit the city's largest, iconic green space.
A Full-Body Medicine Ball Workout You Can Do In 12 Minutes
Add this extra challenge to your workouts
Mother's Day Yoga: 17 Photos That Will Warm Your Heart
Happy Mother's Day to all generations of moms everywhere — from grandmothers to great-grandmothers, expectant mothers and stepmothers, to the...
Yoga In Chicago: 18 Photos From The Windy City
The folks of Chicago are some of the most passionate people I've had the honor of working with throughout my travels. When I arrived there last...
An Inspiring Yogi Takes His First Hike
Some things flow straight from the soul — effortlessly and without thought. That's how my work in the past with Tommy Valencia has been.
Wish You Were Here: Yoga Photos From The Sunshine State
I would have never imagined that Florida was going to be one of the more prolific photo expeditions of my career. I decided to make the trip from Los...
5 Clever Ways To Turn Old Containers Into An Indoor Garden
You don't have to look past your kitchen to find clever ways to create whimsical indoor gardens.
Yoga In Photos: A Roadtrip Through The Enchanting American Southwest
Here's what happened on our way to and from Sedona, and a few moments in between.
This Is What Climate Change Looks Like (It Isn't Pretty)
The recklessness with which we've treated our only home since the Industrial Revolution is coming back to haunt us. Wasteful consumerism,...
Yoga In Photos: Asanas At The Ancient Temples Of Thailand
A photo series by Robert Sturman.
What The Fight Against Climate Change Looks Like
How climate change is affecting Ecuadorian rain forests.
A Yogi In Uniform (Gorgeous Photos From LA)
Officer Milo is a yogi whom I have the honor of practicing with at my neighborhood studio. He takes his yoga off the mat and embodies what all police...
10 Foods To Keep In Your Kitchen If You Want To Eat Clean
Top 10 pantry essentials these sisters can't live without.
Cute Photos Of Puppies Swimming Underwater (Why Not?!)
Here to make your day.
Yoga In Lake Tahoe (Gorgeous Photos From Wanderlust Festival)
An exclusive look inside Wanderlust Festival.
How Lunches Are Made In French Elementary Schools
French Elementary School lunch preparation.
Yoga With Friends (Adorable Photos)
Friends doing yoga.
A Simple Morning Sequence To Open Your Heart
This heart-opening sequence will help you get out of bed in the morning.
The 10 Healthiest Superfoods (Sorry, Kale!)
Superfoods with the highest nutritional content.