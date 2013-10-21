241 Items Tagged
sleeping
How Light Can Affect Our Sleep & Mood: A Cardiologist Explains
This week I participated in a unique gathering on Wall Street. Financiers mingled with scientists, farmers, health care professionals, public policy...
12 Natural Ways To Get Better Sleep
Sleep better.
Sleep: Your Step-By-Step Guide To Getting Some Great Zzzs
Why can’t anyone seem to sleep well anymore? One reason is that most of us are unwittingly doing virtually everything in our power to prevent sleep...
Low On Energy? 7 Tips To Revitalize Your Everyday Choices
If you’re feeling a bit low on energy today, I’ll share some quick tips to get you up and at 'em.
6 Feng Shui Signs You're Dating The Wrong Person
There's a tremendous amount you can tell about how someone views things like sex, kids, love and even how much they want to be in any type of...
How To Fall Asleep When Your Mind Won't Shut Off
Do you ever lie awake in bed, wanting to sleep, but your mind just won’t shut off?
Want To Feel Superhuman? Take A Sleepcation!
When was the last time you found yourself experiencing waves of inexplicable delight? Can you recall the feeling of centeredness and satisfaction that...
7 Tips For Kicking Your Sugar Habit
The average American consumes nearly 90 grams of added sugar on a given day, and all this sugar can contribute to the development of chronic diseases...
14 Ways To Sleep Better Tonight
Though sleep disorders are hardly new – even Aristotle wrote about them – our round-the-clock lifestyles, caffeine and alcohol consumption, lack of...
5 Simple Changes You Can Make To Get Healthier ASAP
In my quest for optimal health as a "traditional" physician, I tried to identify the top areas of health during which doctors consistently fail and...
The Dangers Of Sleep Deprivation (Infographic)
You know the feeling you have when you wake up after a deep, restful eight hours of sleep, refreshed and ready, mind blank and nonjudgmental, open to...
How To Cure Insomnia In 12 Minutes
I was badly afflicted with insomnia last winter in Perth, Australia. While many people hibernate through winter, I was kept up by the coldness and...
5 Ways To Age Beautifully (No Matter How Old You Are)
Here’s a surprising thought: aging isn't a disease. Sounds like common sense, doesn’t it? But the message our society sends is the exact opposite —...
5 Simple Changes To Help You Lose The Weight For Good
Weight loss can be a slower process than we’d like to think it will be.
How To Get Better Sleep Naturally
Getting a good night’s sleep is essential to health and optimal brain functioning, but a staggering 30% of the population suffers from insomnia, and...
Want To Reduce Your Caffeine Intake? Here's A Doctor-Approved Plan
Let it go! Periodically, of course.
11 Easy Ways To Slow Down & Find Balance
I get upset when I catch myself rushing through life
15 Things To Do Right Now If You Can't Fall Asleep
Tips for people suffering with insomnia.
What Your Doctor Won't Tell You About Your Health
When my friend’s doctor handed her a prescription for antibiotics and told her she was "good to go," she wasn’t feeling so good—especially after her...