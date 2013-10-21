241 Items Tagged

How Light Can Affect Our Sleep & Mood: A Cardiologist Explains

This week I participated in a unique gathering on Wall Street. Financiers mingled with scientists, farmers, health care professionals, public policy...

#hormones #mind body connection #wellness #personal growth #sleeping
Joel Kahn, M.D.
October 21 2013
Integrative Health

Sleep: Your Step-By-Step Guide To Getting Some Great Zzzs

Why can’t anyone seem to sleep well anymore? One reason is that most of us are unwittingly doing virtually everything in our power to prevent sleep...

#stress #mind body connection #relaxation #wellness #sleeping
Frank Lipman, M.D.
October 14 2013

Low On Energy? 7 Tips To Revitalize Your Everyday Choices

If you’re feeling a bit low on energy today, I’ll share some quick tips to get you up and at 'em.

#stress #communication #sleeping #energy
Zoë B
October 14 2013

6 Feng Shui Signs You're Dating The Wrong Person

There's a tremendous amount you can tell about how someone views things like sex, kids, love and even how much they want to be in any type of...

#love #relationships #balance #feng shui tips #sleeping
Dana Claudat
October 1 2013

How To Fall Asleep When Your Mind Won't Shut Off

Do you ever lie awake in bed, wanting to sleep, but your mind just won’t shut off?

#anxiety #gratitude #relaxation #present #sleeping
Adelma Lilliston
October 1 2013

​Want To Feel Superhuman? Take A Sleepcation!

When was the last time you found yourself experiencing waves of inexplicable delight? Can you recall the feeling of centeredness and satisfaction that...

#healing #stress #hormones #sleeping
Jonah Larkin
September 26 2013

7 Tips For Kicking Your Sugar Habit

The average American consumes nearly 90 grams of added sugar on a given day, and all this sugar can contribute to the development of chronic diseases...

#wellness #digestion #sugar #food #sleeping
Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
August 18 2013

14 Ways To Sleep Better Tonight

Though sleep disorders are hardly new – even Aristotle wrote about them – our round-the-clock lifestyles, caffeine and alcohol consumption, lack of...

#stress #wellness #sleeping
Frank Lipman, M.D.
June 29 2013

5 Simple Changes You Can Make To Get Healthier ASAP

In my quest for optimal health as a "traditional" physician, I tried to identify the top areas of health during which doctors consistently fail and...

#caffeine #happiness #wellness #sugar #sleeping
Amy Shah, M.D.
June 24 2013

The Dangers Of Sleep Deprivation (Infographic)

You know the feeling you have when you wake up after a deep, restful eight hours of sleep, refreshed and ready, mind blank and nonjudgmental, open to...

#infographic #wellness #sleeping
mindbodygreen
June 17 2013
Integrative Health

How To Cure Insomnia In 12 Minutes

I was badly afflicted with insomnia last winter in Perth, Australia. While many people hibernate through winter, I was kept up by the coldness and...

#breathing #wellness #yoga #sleeping #insomnia
Melissa Mak
June 15 2013

5 Ways To Age Beautifully (No Matter How Old You Are)

Here’s a surprising thought: aging isn't a disease. Sounds like common sense, doesn’t it? But the message our society sends is the exact opposite —...

#relationships #stress #Ayurveda #happiness #wellness
Premal Patel, M.D.
May 27 2013
Healthy Weight

5 Simple Changes To Help You Lose The Weight For Good

Weight loss can be a slower process than we’d like to think it will be.

#slideshows #wellness #weight loss #sugar #weight loss success
Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
May 20 2013

How To Get Better Sleep Naturally

Getting a good night’s sleep is essential to health and optimal brain functioning, but a staggering 30% of the population suffers from insomnia, and...

#stress #hormones #meditation #essential oils #sleeping
Sharee James
May 15 2013
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

11 Easy Ways To Slow Down & Find Balance

I get upset when I catch myself rushing through life

#slideshows #breathing #happiness #nature #wellness
Jessica Sepel
May 9 2013
Integrative Health

What Your Doctor Won't Tell You About Your Health

When my friend’s doctor handed her a prescription for antibiotics and told her she was "good to go," she wasn’t feeling so good—especially after her...

#stress #Vitamin D #meditation #superfoods #sleeping
Mary Beauchamp
April 28 2013