200 Items Tagged

sex

Personal Growth

5 Radical Life Lessons I Learned From People Over 80

Aging can be an asset, rather than a liability—as long as we make choices today that set us up for vitality in the future. Here are a few hints on how...

#anxiety #healing #friendship #productivity #happiness
Christine Hassler
April 20 2016
Love

8 Reasons Women Cheat

Research suggests that women, much more so than men, are looking for emotional connection when they cheat. But what are the other differences?

#relationships #friendship #happiness #marriage #mindfulness
Robert Weiss, PhD, MSW
April 18 2016
Integrative Health

How Your Hormones Really Affect Your Sex Drive + What To Do About It

I consider sex drive to be the canary in the coal mine of overall physical and mental health. But few understand that the root cause is hormonal—not...

#sexuality #hormones #sex #health #libido
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
April 12 2016

The Best Sex Ever Comes Down To Just One Thing

Sex should never stop being fun. Here's the key to keeping it spicy.

#love #relationships #friendship #sexuality #happiness
Jeff Kane, MFT, PhD
April 11 2016
Sex

Tantric Principles For Intensely Intimate Sex

We often judge our bodies, our ability to please our partner, or what our "O face" looks like. When trying something new, those judgments and fears...

#love #relationships #sexuality #sex #personal growth
Psalm Isadora
April 9 2016
Functional Food

Avocados, Red Wine & Other Delicious Foods To Boost Your Sex Drive

Overall, I recommend a Mediterranean Diet and moderate exercise to improve your libido (and overall health). But there are also a few specific...

#sexuality #sex #health #healthy foods #wine
Mark Menolascino, M.S., M.D., IFMCP
March 22 2016

A Sexologist Spills Her Secrets To Heating Up Your Long-Term Relationship

Sex is not a job. It’s a pleasure. That’s what makes it such a unique feature of our lives. In order to keep our sex lives spontaneous and...

#love #relationships #sexuality #marriage #sex
Kelly McDonnell-Arnold, M.A., MBA, RSW
February 29 2016
Sex

I Went A Year Without Sex. Here's How It Changed My Life

I set out to address the deeper intimacy needs I'd been trying to meet through sex. A year of abstinence later, I’ve learned more about love, sex, and...

#relationships #sexuality #happiness #sex
Misha Williams
February 24 2016
Functional Food

6 Foods That Boost Men's Sexual Health (According To Science)

In a new study, researchers discovered that men who ate more of these key fruits had a lower risk of erectile dysfunction.

#nutrition #sexuality #sex #health #healthy foods
Joel Kahn, M.D.
February 22 2016
Sex

12 Natural Aphrodisiac Foods

Because, you know, Valentine's Day.

#sex #food
Leah Vanderveldt
February 14 2016
Integrative Health

7 Hormone Imbalances That Could Explain Your Fatigue, Moodiness & Weight Gain

Hormones can't be too high or too low; they have to be just right. That's because hormonal imbalances can cause myriad health issues. Here's what you...

#stress #hormones #sex #health
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
February 10 2016
Love

How To Be Great At Flirting (Whether You're Single Or Not)

Flirtation is simply the art of conversation, amped up a notch. I’ve always been a good flirt, but as I’ve gotten older, I’ve become better. Here are...

#love #relationships #confidence #sex #personal growth
Monica Parikh
February 9 2016
Parenting

How I Talk To My 10 Year-Old Son About Sex (And Why That's Important)

I believe it’s my job as a parent to make sure my kid is thriving in a variety of areas: academically, socially, physically, and emotionally.

#parenting advice #sex #communication #parenting
Gracie X
January 27 2016
Sex

No More Games: The Hidden Forces At Play In Love, Lust & Relationships

Neil Strauss, author of The Game and The Truth, talks about the deeply emotional process that led him to totally change his approach to life and...

#love #relationships #sex
mindbodygreen
January 22 2016
Love

Why Every Couple Eventually Falls Out Of Love + How To Re-create The Feeling

We've always been fascinated by the idea that "falling in love" is not necessarily the same thing as "staying in love."

#love #relationships #happiness #sex
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
January 6 2016
Love

This Is What's Wrong With Modern Relationships — Esther Perel Explains

Rejection has always been a part of the relationship landscape, but is this new trend increasing our acceptance of ambiguous ends?

#love #happiness #mindfulness #sex #soul mates
Esther Perel
January 6 2016

A 7-Day Chakra Reset For Your Best Year Ever

With the arrival of a new year, we have a sense of starting fresh. We find the motivation to start new fitness regimens, make commitments to eating...

#healing #happiness #gratitude #abundance #mind body connection
Yogi Cameron
January 2 2016
Love

Craving Emotional Intimacy In Your Life? Here's How To Get It

Here are six ways to increase the emotional intimacy in your most significant relationships.

#love #relationships #happiness #sex #soul mates
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
December 30 2015
Love

11 Dating Lessons I Wish I'd Learned In My Twenties

Heartbreak cut raw and deep. But ultimately, it allowed me to find strength, happiness, and peace that only I could give myself.

#relationships #mindfulness #sex #personal growth #soul mates
Corinne Dobbas
December 25 2015