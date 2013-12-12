253 Items Tagged

3 Lessons You Can Learn From Failure

Gratitude gladiator, here’s the deal: Life will leave you heartbroken. It’s guaranteed. And just to make this a real downer—this heartbreak will...

Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
December 12 2013

25 Ways You're Too Hard On Yourself

We commonly think about forgiveness as something we give to others. This is true even when we know we are forgiving others for our own sanity....

F. Emelia Sam, DDS
December 11 2013
I'm 35 And Single. Here's Why It's Amazing And Terrible

The whole truth is that being single can be liberating and empowering, but simultaneously isolating and terrifying.

Katie Devine
December 6 2013

The One Skill That Could Save Your Relationship

Several years ago I worked with a client I'll call "Vanessa" who described herself this way:

Sheryl Paul, M.A.
December 3 2013

Why Everything You Do Matters

I was just out of college living in a small southwestern ski town, and planning a move to the Big City. Excited to begin my career as a dancer and...

Alena Gerst, LCSW
November 22 2013
How To Capture The Miracle Of Being Alive

Inspired by Ann Voskamp's One Thousand Gifts, in which she transforms her depression and anxiety into fullness and joy by devoting herself to a...

Sheryl Paul, M.A.
October 31 2013
How To Let Go Of Things That Don't Serve You

As I approach my 40th year in this life of mine, I find myself reflecting on past circumstances more than ever before. I have found, when I really dig...

Michelle Bland
October 25 2013

8 Tips To Put the Oomph Back In Your Self-Love

Building (or expanding) a love relationship with yourself can be overwhelming if you get caught up in doing it right.

Otiti Jasmine
October 24 2013
How Do You Know If You're On The Right Path?

Asking this question can send us into a knee-bending spiral of nail biting, insomnia-inducing confusion.

Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
October 23 2013

10 Questions To Ask Yourself Every Day

It’s all too easy to measure yourself by how much you’ve achieved or how much money you’ve earned, or how many Facebook likes or Twitter followers you...

Nicola Jane Hobbs, MSc
October 15 2013

5 Ways To Love The Present No Matter How Scared You Are

Recently, a small black mole appeared on my ankle. I had a sinking feeling when I saw it. A biopsy and a personal call from the doctor confirmed that...

Liz Arch
October 10 2013
What I Told A Group Of Middle Schoolers About Joy

I had the opportunity today to do something I’ve dreamed of for a long time: a local school asked me to speak to middle school students on Positivity...

Rebecca Butler
October 8 2013
5 Things I Wish I'd Heard After My First Long-Term Relationship Ended

The lessons I've learned from my love life thus far will pave way for the magnificent love on the way.

Hali Tsotetsi
September 9 2013
10 Signs You've Found Your Calling

How can you tell if you’ve found your calling?

Lissa Rankin, M.D.
September 5 2013

Why You Should Never Apologize For Crying

I'm both surprised and saddened when a client starts to cry and then says, "I'm sorry." As crying is as much a part of life as the creek running...

Sheryl Paul, M.A.
September 4 2013

The One Thing All Relationships Need To Succeed

What is a foundation? It's the ground on which we build. Obviously if we want to build something that can weather a storm, it's best to start with a...

Shelly Bullard, MFT
June 26 2013

5 Power Mantras To Get You Through Any Tough Time

Three years ago, I walked away from a corporate job in advertising to follow my heart and be a writer. Along with my job, I left behind depression,...

Shannon Kaiser
June 10 2013