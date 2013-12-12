253 Items Tagged
self-acceptance
3 Lessons You Can Learn From Failure
Gratitude gladiator, here’s the deal: Life will leave you heartbroken. It’s guaranteed. And just to make this a real downer—this heartbreak will...
25 Ways You're Too Hard On Yourself
We commonly think about forgiveness as something we give to others. This is true even when we know we are forgiving others for our own sanity....
I'm 35 And Single. Here's Why It's Amazing And Terrible
The whole truth is that being single can be liberating and empowering, but simultaneously isolating and terrifying.
The One Skill That Could Save Your Relationship
Several years ago I worked with a client I'll call "Vanessa" who described herself this way:
How To Find The Perfect Partner
Maybe you’ve heard of these mythical creatures.
Why Everything You Do Matters
I was just out of college living in a small southwestern ski town, and planning a move to the Big City. Excited to begin my career as a dancer and...
What Does "Listen To Your Body" Actually Mean?
We hear it all the time.
How To Capture The Miracle Of Being Alive
Inspired by Ann Voskamp's One Thousand Gifts, in which she transforms her depression and anxiety into fullness and joy by devoting herself to a...
12 Questions To Bring More Gratitude Into Your Life
The benefits of gratitude are HUGE.
How To Let Go Of Things That Don't Serve You
As I approach my 40th year in this life of mine, I find myself reflecting on past circumstances more than ever before. I have found, when I really dig...
8 Tips To Put the Oomph Back In Your Self-Love
Building (or expanding) a love relationship with yourself can be overwhelming if you get caught up in doing it right.
How Do You Know If You're On The Right Path?
Asking this question can send us into a knee-bending spiral of nail biting, insomnia-inducing confusion.
10 Questions To Ask Yourself Every Day
It’s all too easy to measure yourself by how much you’ve achieved or how much money you’ve earned, or how many Facebook likes or Twitter followers you...
5 Ways To Love The Present No Matter How Scared You Are
Recently, a small black mole appeared on my ankle. I had a sinking feeling when I saw it. A biopsy and a personal call from the doctor confirmed that...
What I Told A Group Of Middle Schoolers About Joy
I had the opportunity today to do something I’ve dreamed of for a long time: a local school asked me to speak to middle school students on Positivity...
5 Things I Wish I'd Heard After My First Long-Term Relationship Ended
The lessons I've learned from my love life thus far will pave way for the magnificent love on the way.
10 Signs You've Found Your Calling
How can you tell if you’ve found your calling?
Why You Should Never Apologize For Crying
I'm both surprised and saddened when a client starts to cry and then says, "I'm sorry." As crying is as much a part of life as the creek running...
The One Thing All Relationships Need To Succeed
What is a foundation? It's the ground on which we build. Obviously if we want to build something that can weather a storm, it's best to start with a...
5 Power Mantras To Get You Through Any Tough Time
Three years ago, I walked away from a corporate job in advertising to follow my heart and be a writer. Along with my job, I left behind depression,...