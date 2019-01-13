63 Items Tagged
restaurants
What Will Restaurants Look Like Post-Pandemic? Kimbal Musk Has Ideas
Plus, what he hopes to accomplish with his own spaces.
7 Food Industry Workers On How We Can Support Them From Home
Donate where you can, order from restaurants you love, and tip your delivery drivers well.
6 Tips For Going Out To Dinner While Eating Low-Carb
Low-carb diets are doable at restaurants, too!
Meet The Man Trying To Make It Affordable For Everyone To Eat Well
Chef and Tender Greens founder Erik Oberholtzer discusses regenerative agriculture, the future of food, and more.
The No-Frills Guide To Portland's Wildly Underrated & Refreshing Wellness Scene
The West Coast city is redefining wellness from the ground up.
This Scandi Airport Is A Wellness Lover's Dream
Time to rethink what a layover could be.
The Salvation Army Is Opening The World's First Nonprofit Grocery Store
Its goal is to bring healthy food to millions of underserved people.
The 10 Best Healthy Vacation Destinations To Add To Your 2018 Bucket List
Get ready to spark your wanderlust.
McDonald's Packaging Is Getting A Sustainable Makeover
The Golden Arches are turning green.
How Aussies Do Wellness: Your Healthy Travel Guide To Sydney
The best hikes, beaches, and healthy eats the city has to offer.
An Ancient Trick For Better Digestion + 8 Other Healthy Secrets From Israel
We're definitely stealing No. 7.
What The Healthiest People We Know Order at Fast-Food Restaurants
RDs share their genius ideas.
How To Live More Sustainably (Without Buying A Thing)
Ultra-athlete Rich Roll can't get enough of 1 Hotel South Beach, from its sustainably-sourced design materials to its in-house plant-based cuisine.
The Secret To Taking Your Avocado Toast To The Next Level (From The Founders Of Brooklyn's First All-Avocado Restaurant)
Your mouth (and your Insta-feed) will be very happy.
An Exclusive Recipe From NYC's Buzziest Plant-Based Cafe, AbcV
The newest ABC restaurant ups Manhattan's veg game.
Jessica Biel Spills Why She & Justin Timberlake Won't Eat Wheat Or Dairy (And What They Eat Instead)
Here's everything Jessica Biel eats in a day.
The Chef Making Southern Food Healthy + His Favorite Desert Recipe
It's not all fat and flour!
The Best Healthy Comfort Food Restaurants In NYC (According To Wellness Leaders)
These warming foods won't send you completely off the wagon.
How To Ask Your Waiter For Substitutions Without Feeling Like A Jerk: A Chef Explains
Never feel guilty for asking for a substitution again.
An All-Ayurvedic Restaurant Just Landed In NYC—Here's A Recipe You Can Make At Home
Ayurvedic cooking doesn't have to be limited to Indian cuisine. Meet the chef applying the ancient cooking technique to Italian cuisine, and more!