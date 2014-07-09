794 Items Tagged
relationships
What I Learned From Dating Someone With A Different Religion
I’m an evangelical Christian dating an atheist physicist.
14 Mantras For Transformation
Yesterday at a cafe I overheard a sad and astonishing conversation. Two women about the same age were talking nearby me in line. The first said, “Yep,...
How To Make Sex An Enlightened Spiritual Experience
Ancient Taoists held a playful and poetic attitude toward sex. The phrase “clouds and rain” was used to describe the sexual act; the clouds refers to...
What Highly Sensitive People Can Teach Us All About Kindness
I work with a lot of highly sensitive people, and they often start a session like this:
What Your Cravings Are Trying To Tell You About Your Emotions
I was just back from meeting with my divorce lawyer, and I wanted a chocolate chip cookie. A big one. One of those cookies that’s as big as your face,...
6 False Beliefs That Are Keeping You From Finding The Right Partner
Finding the right man is no easy task in this world. In my coaching work, I've helped hundreds of women overcome their own limiting beliefs, which are...
Why It's So Hard To Share Your Feelings With People You Love
Adults no longer experience true comfort and intimacy because they've been taught to fear their softer feelings, explains couples therapist Sue...
27 Simple Ways To Recharge Your Batteries
When you feel your best, you'll do your best. Start carving out personal time to recharge and you'll be surprised to find you accomplish more work...
8 Myths About Dating That Are Keeping You Single
Dating is an adventure. And adventures can be fun … or they can be disastrous.
How Anyone Can Learn To Love (Even If You've Never Had A Good Relationship)
Even if you've never had a healthy relationship or didn't have good modeling from your parents, the longing for connection is so deep, says couples...
Yoga With Friends (Adorable Photos)
Friends doing yoga.
8 Warning Signs Of An Abusive Relationship (Infographic)
Warning signs that you or someone you love might need help.
In A Relationship Rut? 5 Ways To Have More Sex
Whether you're newlywed or many years married, your sex life is guaranteed to ebb and flow. This process is totally normal and natural, so don't panic...
3 Ways To Stop Swimming In Your Own S***
Have you ever seen fish in a dirty tank? They look droopy and dull and float around like they have shackles strapped to their fins. Their energy is...
How To Know If It's A Rebound Or Real Love
Here's what to do after you figure it out.
A Simple Meditation To Help You Get Over A Broken Heart
Most of us have been through a breakup at some point in our lives, and it hurts. It can leave us with lots of self-doubt, anxiety and stress. Whether...
Why People Cheat: A Couples Therapist Explains
Couples therapist, clinical psychologist and bestselling author Dr. Sue Johnson speaks at MindBodyGreen's wellness summit, revitalize, about why...
The #1 Way To Ruin A Perfectly Good Relationship
Couples therapist, clinical psychologist and bestselling author Sue Johnson talks to MindBodyGreen founder Jason Wachob about the biggest thing that...
5 Warning Signs You're Dealing With A Toxic Person
Just as we wish to remove toxins from our food, peace of mind requires removal of toxic people from our daily experience. Absorbing repeated doses of...
5 Ways People Treated Me Differently After Losing More Than 100 Pounds
I was overweight or obese most of my life. I only vaguely remember being normal size before the age of 6. Everything I really knew about myself was...