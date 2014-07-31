794 Items Tagged
relationships
The Epiphany That Made Me Stop Dating Unavailable Men
I've learned that relationships mirror our beliefs back to us.
7 Signs You Might Be Dating A Psychopath
About a decade ago, I became involved with a guy I jokingly referred to as “a Romantrix.” Don’t bother Googling that term. I made it up to describe...
A Therapist Explains Why You Need Sex (It's Not What You Think!)
Bestselling author, couples therapist and clinical psychologist Sue Johnson talks about what makes sex really great at MindBodyGreen's first wellness...
5 Things I Learned About Love After My Divorce
My heart cracked into a thousand pieces. But I let the opening transform me.
How Meditation Can Change Your Sex Life
As a sex therapist, I see a lot of women who walk through my doors and explain that they simply don’t understand what all the fuss is about sex....
7 Tips To Attract A Life Partner Who's Also Your Soul Mate
Your soul mate is a complement to you. When you meet her or him you both feel like you've known each other forever, and there's a deep bond. The...
7 Ways You're Sabotaging Your Happiness
I was in a nine-year relationship with a man I loved, but we fought way too much. We couldn't seem to agree on anything as a couple: how to eat, where...
16 Fun Ways To Say "I Love You"
Few sentiments carry the kind of weight that the three little words, “I love you,” does. But what happens when you say them so much that they start to...
4 Ways You're Not Taking Care Of Yourself Emotionally
What do you usually do regarding relationships when your fear of rejection and abandonment is triggered?
5 Tips To Survive Any Stressful Situation
I've lived through some pretty stressful projects including: completing work under tight deadlines for internationally renowned clients, trying to...
11 Steps To Prepare You For The Greatest Love Of Your Life
Life let me know that I had some preparation to attend to before this relationship would take flight.
5 Signs Your Relationship Is Going To Last
Is your relationship in trouble? Having worked with thousands of couples during the last 46 years, I've seen over and over what creates relationship...
3 Questions That Will Guide You To The Right Partner
As we all know, it's one thing to find a relationship; it's entirely different to find a relationship that's an exceptional match for you.
10 Things To Get Rid Of If You Want To Be Happy
What would you throw away right now if you were given a magical trashcan where you could get ride of all the stuff that’s causing you stress? During...
How To Make Fights Work FOR Your Relationship (And Not Against It)
Unhealthy responses to anger can form an infinite loop: small disagreements erupt into full-blown fights and fights end with slammed doors and hurt...
How To Make Love Last In The Age Of Instant Gratification: Dr. Sue Johnson
Can love last forever through the ups and downs of life? Couples therapist Dr. Sue Johnson explains what it really takes to make a relationship work.
How To Figure Out What's REALLY Bothering Someone
The other day, as I was reading the user manual for our motorcycle, it struck me how great it would be if people had user manuals, too.
20 Signs You're A Spiritually Healthy Person
When you meet someone who is spiritually healthy, you're immediately drawn to that person. You feel good just by being around them. These people are...
What To Do When Your Sex Life Gets Dull: A Couples Therapist Explains
If you want to reignite your love life, take on the responsibility of your own desire.