794 Items Tagged

relationships

Love

The Epiphany That Made Me Stop Dating Unavailable Men

I've learned that relationships mirror our beliefs back to us.

#love #personal growth quotes #relationships #fear
Shelly Bullard, MFT
July 31 2014

7 Signs You Might Be Dating A Psychopath

About a decade ago, I became involved with a guy I jokingly referred to as “a Romantrix.” Don’t bother Googling that term. I made it up to describe...

#love #relationships #happiness #personal growth #self-awareness
Karen Salmansohn
July 30 2014

A Therapist Explains Why You Need Sex (It's Not What You Think!)

Bestselling author, couples therapist and clinical psychologist Sue Johnson talks about what makes sex really great at MindBodyGreen's first wellness...

#relationships
mindbodygreen
July 29 2014
Love

5 Things I Learned About Love After My Divorce

My heart cracked into a thousand pieces. But I let the opening transform me.

#relationships #happiness #personal growth #compassion #fear
MeiMei Fox
July 29 2014

How Meditation Can Change Your Sex Life

As a sex therapist, I see a lot of women who walk through my doors and explain that they simply don’t understand what all the fuss is about sex....

#love #relationships #breathing #meditation #present
Gia Ravazzotti
July 28 2014

7 Tips To Attract A Life Partner Who's Also Your Soul Mate

Your soul mate is a complement to you. When you meet her or him you both feel like you've known each other forever, and there's a deep bond. The...

#love #relationships #communication #self-acceptance
Michele Meiché, PhD
July 28 2014

7 Ways You're Sabotaging Your Happiness

I was in a nine-year relationship with a man I loved, but we fought way too much. We couldn't seem to agree on anything as a couple: how to eat, where...

#relationships #happiness #change #forgiveness #personal growth
Amita Patel, LMSW
July 27 2014

16 Fun Ways To Say "I Love You"

Few sentiments carry the kind of weight that the three little words, “I love you,” does. But what happens when you say them so much that they start to...

#love #relationships #wellness #communication #travel
Allison Cohen, LMFT
July 25 2014
Personal Growth

4 Ways You're Not Taking Care Of Yourself Emotionally

What do you usually do regarding relationships when your fear of rejection and abandonment is triggered?

#love #relationships #happiness #addiction #personal growth
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
July 21 2014

5 Tips To Survive Any Stressful Situation

I've lived through some pretty stressful projects including: completing work under tight deadlines for internationally renowned clients, trying to...

#relationships #stress #work #change #relaxation
Sarah Von Bargen
July 21 2014
Love

11 Steps To Prepare You For The Greatest Love Of Your Life

Life let me know that I had some preparation to attend to before this relationship would take flight.

#relationships #pain #authenticity #forgiveness #personal growth
Naomi Pabst, PhD
July 20 2014

5 Signs Your Relationship Is Going To Last

Is your relationship in trouble? Having worked with thousands of couples during the last 46 years, I've seen over and over what creates relationship...

#love #relationships #gratitude #personal growth #communication
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
July 19 2014
Love

3 Questions That Will Guide You To The Right Partner

As we all know, it's one thing to find a relationship; it's entirely different to find a relationship that's an exceptional match for you.

#love #relationships #fear
Shelly Bullard, MFT
July 16 2014

10 Things To Get Rid Of If You Want To Be Happy

What would you throw away right now if you were given a magical trashcan where you could get ride of all the stuff that’s causing you stress? During...

#healing #relationships #stress #let go #happiness
Tova Payne
July 14 2014

How To Make Fights Work FOR Your Relationship (And Not Against It)

Unhealthy responses to anger can form an infinite loop: small disagreements erupt into full-blown fights and fights end with slammed doors and hurt...

#love #healing #relationships #wellness #personal growth
Andrea Brandt, PhD, MFT
July 14 2014

How To Make Love Last In The Age Of Instant Gratification: Dr. Sue Johnson

Can love last forever through the ups and downs of life? Couples therapist Dr. Sue Johnson explains what it really takes to make a relationship work.

#relationships #personal-growth
mindbodygreen
July 13 2014

How To Make Love Last In The Age Of Instant Gratification

Can love last forever through the ups and downs of life? Couples therapist Dr. Sue Johnson explains what it really takes to make a relationship work.

#love #relationships #happiness #personal growth
mindbodygreen
July 13 2014
Love

How To Figure Out What's REALLY Bothering Someone

The other day, as I was reading the user manual for our motorcycle, it struck me how great it would be if people had user manuals, too.

#relationships #happiness #communication #anger #intuition
Samantha Sutton, PhD
July 11 2014

20 Signs You're A Spiritually Healthy Person

When you meet someone who is spiritually healthy, you're immediately drawn to that person. You feel good just by being around them. These people are...

#relationships #happiness #present #spirituality #self-acceptance
Raquel Vasallo
July 10 2014
Sex

What To Do When Your Sex Life Gets Dull: A Couples Therapist Explains

If you want to reignite your love life, take on the responsibility of your own desire.

#love #relationships #happiness
Esther Perel
July 9 2014