Celebrating Rosh Hashanah? Make This Plant-Based Dish
An updated version of a traditional side dish.
8 Ways You Can Use Rosewater In Your Health & Skin Routine
Seriously, you're going to want to get your hands on a bottle ASAP
3 Energy-Boosting Smoothies You Need To Try Today
Health coach developer Nikki Sharp shares her favorite chocolate, strawberry, and green smoothies to satisfy any taste craving!
Breakfast For Dinner: Sweet Potato Vegetable Hash
Breakfast for dinner, or lunch, or ... breakfast.
The Secret Ingredient That Will Make Your Smoothies Way More Instagrammable
Wheatgrass takes the nutrient density (and green color) of this smoothie off the charts.
3 Ultra-Healing Soups For Fall
Get out your soup pot and whip up these ultra-healing meals.
No-Bake Pumpkin Pie Energy Bites That Take Only 10 Minutes
It's officially PS season.
The Super Smoothie That Has Seriously Reduced My Endo Symptoms
A nutrient-packed nourishing recipe and a guide on how to make your own.
This Casserole Will Make You Fall In Love With Eggplant
Who knew eggplant and lentils could look this tasty?
These Cherry + Chocolate Oat Bars Are The Perfect Dessert/Breakfast Hybrid
Superfoods the way we like 'em: topped with chocolate and sea salt.
The Only Gluten-Free Bread Recipe You'll Ever Need
Toast, crostini, sandwiches — all possible with this bread.
This Mediterranean Salad Is The Best Reason To Make Mason Jar Lunches A Thing
Say goodbye to that sad desk lunch.
Should Even Vegans Be Drinking Bone Broth?
Warning: This liquid gold elixir might just rock your world.
Up Your Chia Pudding Game With Chai Spices & Lucuma
Lucuma, where have you been all our lives?
The Ultimate Fall Breakfast: Sweet Potato Spice Protein Pancakes
Cinnamon and maple make these irresistible.
3 Delicious Ways To Get More Greens That You Probably Haven't Thought Of
Broccoli + Watercress Pesto is a revelation.
PB & J Thumbprint Breakfast Cookies + 2 Other Plant-Powered Morning Meals
These make bacon and eggs look boring.
Coconut-Filled Chocolates With One Totally Unexpected Ingredient
Refined sugar-free and 100 percent delicious.
An Orange-Mango Creamsicle Smoothie To Sip Poolside
It's like your favorite frozen treat—but better.