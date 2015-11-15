472 Items Tagged

recipes

Recipes

15 Healthy (And Ridiculously Tasty) Sweet Potato Recipes

Sweet potatoes are a favorite of mine year-round, but they seem especially appropriate in fall.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #paleo recipes #healthy foods
Leah Vanderveldt
November 15 2015
Recipes

The Soup You'll Want To Eat All Week

This soup is incredibly easy to make and delicious served both hot or cold.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #plant-based #food
Heather Cox
November 15 2015
Recipes

Matcha Blueberry Crisp (Gluten-Free + Vegan)

A great example of how you can add more matcha to your dishes.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #dessert #food #vegan recipes
Miryam Quinn-Doblas
November 13 2015

Slow-Cooker Sunday: 16 Plant-Based Recipes

Most people think of slow cookers for meat stews and braises. And while they're great for that, they're also great for lots of plant-based meals.

#recipes #healthy recipes #plant-based #vegan #healthy foods
Leah Vanderveldt
November 8 2015

Roasted Fall Vegetable Bowl With Spicy Peanut Sauce

This bowl has been my favorite lunch for the past week. It's super-easy when I take time to roast some vegetables on a Sunday, especially when I pick...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #plant-based #food #vegan recipes
Leah Vanderveldt
November 7 2015
Recipes

Easy Ways To Cook Fall's Best Produce

Fall foods are some of the easiest and healthiest ingredients to prepare.

#recipes #plant-based #autumn #food
Libbie Summers
November 7 2015

Genius Gluten-Free Breakfast Idea: Sweet Potato "Toast"

From the editor: Swapping roasted sweet potato slices for toast is a brilliant breakfast hack to add more veggies to your morning.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #paleo recipes #food
Lisa Bryan
November 5 2015
Recipes

Cook Once, Eat Healthy All Week: Here's How To ACTUALLY Do It (For Under $35)

I'm all about making my weeknight meals healthy, delicious and quick. While I love a 15-minute meal, some of my favorite vegetables (like winter...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #plant-based #vegetarian #food
Leah Vanderveldt
November 1 2015
Recipes

10-Minute Meal: Spicy Cauliflower Stir-Fry

A quick stir-fry is a great way to turn vegetables into a meal fast.

#recipes #food
Ree Drummond
October 29 2015
Functional Food

Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding That'll Blow Your Mind

This breakfast tastes almost exactly like pumpkin pie filling. The chia seeds expand and give it that dense, custardy texture, and the pumpkin and...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #paleo recipes #pumpkin #food
Liz Moody
October 26 2015

Roasted Root Vegetable Buddha Bowl (Vegan + Gluten-Free)

It's the best time of year to take advantage of fresh root vegetables, and this Roasted Root Vegetable Buddha Bowl will help you do just that!

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #food #vegan recipes
Abigail Hopkins, R.N.
October 25 2015
Functional Food

Why You Should Be Eating More Garlic

Garlic is one of the most amazing health foods I know.

#garlic #recipes #food as medicine #microbiome #food
Raphael Kellman, M.D.
October 20 2015
Recipes

F*ck Pumpkin Spice Lattes. Here Are 11 Recipes That Will Make You Dream Of Pumpkins

I encourage you to think outside of the canned pumpkin puree; take the risk and cut up your own real, whole pumpkin or winter squash. It's worth it, I...

#recipes #pumpkin #food
Leah Vanderveldt
October 19 2015

Healthy Slow-Cooker Meal: Thai Beef Stew

Slow-cooker meals are, despite the name, great for those short on time. With a little prep, you can let this dish cook while you're out for the day...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #paleo recipes #food
Danielle Walker
October 18 2015

Sweet Treat: Spiced Almond Squares (Vegan + Gluten-Free)

These spiced almond squares were inspired by a Lebanese dessert called sfouf, which is mainly made of semolina, wheat flour, sugar, vegetable oil, and...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #dessert #food #vegan recipes
Rima Bazzi
October 15 2015

One-Pot Carrot Ginger Soup For Fall (Vegan)

Fall is the season of soup. Pumpkin, lentil, potato, bean — you name it! While it may seem easy to grab a can of soup, making soup from scratch is so...

#recipes #soup #gluten-free recipe #vegan #food
Helena Picone
October 15 2015

A Genius Topping That Will Take Your Salad Game To The Next Level

It's fall! Which means it's time for Brussels sprouts, hearty greens, and squash. This time of year, I love warm roasted vegetable salads brought...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #vegetarian #food
Leah Vanderveldt
October 14 2015

15-Minute Vegetable-Packed Chili To Cure The Monday Blues

My perfect weeknight meal is packed with vegetables and whole foods, fills me up, and tastes delicious. And ideally it doesn't cut into my precious...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #15-minute recipe #food #vegan recipes
Leah Vanderveldt
October 12 2015