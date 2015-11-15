472 Items Tagged
15 Healthy (And Ridiculously Tasty) Sweet Potato Recipes
Sweet potatoes are a favorite of mine year-round, but they seem especially appropriate in fall.
The Soup You'll Want To Eat All Week
This soup is incredibly easy to make and delicious served both hot or cold.
Matcha Blueberry Crisp (Gluten-Free + Vegan)
A great example of how you can add more matcha to your dishes.
Slow-Cooker Sunday: 16 Plant-Based Recipes
Most people think of slow cookers for meat stews and braises. And while they're great for that, they're also great for lots of plant-based meals.
Roasted Fall Vegetable Bowl With Spicy Peanut Sauce
This bowl has been my favorite lunch for the past week. It's super-easy when I take time to roast some vegetables on a Sunday, especially when I pick...
Easy Ways To Cook Fall's Best Produce
Fall foods are some of the easiest and healthiest ingredients to prepare.
Genius Gluten-Free Breakfast Idea: Sweet Potato "Toast"
From the editor: Swapping roasted sweet potato slices for toast is a brilliant breakfast hack to add more veggies to your morning.
Nigella Lawson's Fabulous Ramen-For-One Recipe
This is one of my favorite solo suppers.
Cook Once, Eat Healthy All Week: Here's How To ACTUALLY Do It (For Under $35)
I'm all about making my weeknight meals healthy, delicious and quick. While I love a 15-minute meal, some of my favorite vegetables (like winter...
10-Minute Meal: Spicy Cauliflower Stir-Fry
A quick stir-fry is a great way to turn vegetables into a meal fast.
The Surprising Ingredient That Helped Heal My Gut (It's Not What You Think)
I had no understanding that it does in fact have health benefits.
Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding That'll Blow Your Mind
This breakfast tastes almost exactly like pumpkin pie filling. The chia seeds expand and give it that dense, custardy texture, and the pumpkin and...
Roasted Root Vegetable Buddha Bowl (Vegan + Gluten-Free)
It's the best time of year to take advantage of fresh root vegetables, and this Roasted Root Vegetable Buddha Bowl will help you do just that!
Why You Should Be Eating More Garlic
Garlic is one of the most amazing health foods I know.
F*ck Pumpkin Spice Lattes. Here Are 11 Recipes That Will Make You Dream Of Pumpkins
I encourage you to think outside of the canned pumpkin puree; take the risk and cut up your own real, whole pumpkin or winter squash. It's worth it, I...
Healthy Slow-Cooker Meal: Thai Beef Stew
Slow-cooker meals are, despite the name, great for those short on time. With a little prep, you can let this dish cook while you're out for the day...
Sweet Treat: Spiced Almond Squares (Vegan + Gluten-Free)
These spiced almond squares were inspired by a Lebanese dessert called sfouf, which is mainly made of semolina, wheat flour, sugar, vegetable oil, and...
One-Pot Carrot Ginger Soup For Fall (Vegan)
Fall is the season of soup. Pumpkin, lentil, potato, bean — you name it! While it may seem easy to grab a can of soup, making soup from scratch is so...
A Genius Topping That Will Take Your Salad Game To The Next Level
It's fall! Which means it's time for Brussels sprouts, hearty greens, and squash. This time of year, I love warm roasted vegetable salads brought...
15-Minute Vegetable-Packed Chili To Cure The Monday Blues
My perfect weeknight meal is packed with vegetables and whole foods, fills me up, and tastes delicious. And ideally it doesn't cut into my precious...