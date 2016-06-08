27 Items Tagged

The Single-Ingredient Skin Care Line You Need to Try

A single-ingredient skin care line created by three Harvard Business School grads? Sounds smart.

#beauty #skin #raw
Victoria Cairo
June 8 2016

Stay Cool This Summer With These 6 Ayurvedic Tips

Long days of bright sun, heat and humidity are all in line with the season of Pitta in Ayurveda. And if you’re already Pitta dominant, this season can...

#Ayurveda #beauty #skin #raw
Isabel Salo
July 18 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Athleta

5 Foods To Add More Healthy Fats To Your Diet

My diet is 40-60 percent fat depending on my energy requirements for the day. This may sound shocking coming from someone who’s known for guzzling...

#raw foods #avocado #Raw Food #fat #raw
Amanda Chantal Bacon
June 29 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Athleta

7 Foods To Keep In Your Kitchen If You’re Trying To Eat Raw

These foods are mainstays in my kitchen. They are nutrient dense, versatile, delicious, easily available and encourage lots of raw snacks and meals...

#happiness #Raw Food #wellness #raw #healthy foods
Amanda Chantal Bacon
June 8 2015

Banana Vanilla Soft Serve With Dark Chocolate Drizzle

It's finally here: soft serve season, and for those of us who feel better without refined sugars and dairy, this raw, vegan, whole food version does...

#raw foods #dessert #healthy recipes #raw #vegan
Emily Von Euw
April 7 2015

Raw Vegan Tiramisu

This is the prefect radical self-love treat for yourself, or a decadent night with friends dessert and comes together in no time (as long as you...

#raw foods #healthy recipes #raw #vegan #food
Elise Swartwood
March 29 2015

Raw Peppermint Patties

Made from whole food ingredients, including nutrient rich raw cacao and healthy fats from coconut and cashew, these treats will not only satisfy your...

#raw foods #dessert #healthy recipes #raw #food
Heather Braaten
February 11 2015
Raw Snowball Cake Pops

These were an absolute hit with my kids.

#raw foods #dessert #holidays #healthy recipes #raw
Annie Yates
December 5 2014
How To Make & Serve The Perfect Raw Vegan Cheese Board

Serve this functional and beautiful cheese board at your next gathering.

#Paleo #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #Raw Food #raw
Amanda Chantal Bacon
October 17 2014
How To Make Caramel Without Using Sugar

Add this sugar-free caramel to your favorite treat (we recommend chocolate).

#Raw Food #raw #almond butter #vegan #healthy foods
Julie Van den Kerchove
October 6 2014
Make-Ahead Breakfast: Banana-Chia Pudding

A delicious and filling vegan breakfast.

#dessert #healthy recipes #raw #chia seed #vegan
Binny Liu
August 16 2014
Spicy Ginger-Pineapple Green Juice

Ginger and pineapple are a perfect pair.

#ginger #wellness #raw #juicing
Candice Kumai
August 13 2014

Chocolate Cashew Milk (It's Vegan!)

This is not the chocolate milk from your childhood. Raw and dairy-free, this easy-to-make Chocolate Cashew Milk will definitely hit the spot!

#healthy recipes #raw #vegan #breakfast #snacks
Ilene Godofsky
July 18 2014

Raw White Chocolate Raspberry Torte (Super Easy To Make!)

Tuck into a delicious healthy alternative to a white chocolate cake with this cashew-based recipe. It really does taste the same, and it's super easy...

#raw foods #raw #vegan #raw foods recipes
Binny Liu
July 13 2014

Raw & Creamy Cashew Chai Latte

This raw and creamy latte is really nice. It's the perfect afternoon treat. It can easily replace your tea or coffee or can be serve as a little latte...

#tea #gluten-free recipe #wellness #raw #vegan
Pauline Hanuise
July 9 2014

Out-Of-This-World Blueberry, Vanilla & Maple Raw Tart

Raw desserts offer us all an opportunity to indulge in incredible flavors and textures, without compromising our waistlines.

#dessert #healthy recipes #vegetarian #raw #vegan
Tara Bliss
April 23 2014

6 Signs Of A Good Diet

Being of a Paleo persuasion, there are many foods I completely avoid that other diets insist are healthy. "High protein tofu," "healthy whole grains,"...

#Paleo #acne #wellness #vegetarian #raw
David Sciola
March 25 2014

Why The French Love Dandelions (And Why You Should Too)

Forget all those preconceived notions about garden weeds. Come spring, it’s dandelion season in France and Italy.

#smoothie #soup #healthy recipes #raw #vegan
Rebeca Plantier
March 21 2014