7 Things You Need To Know Today (September 1)
The top wellness news for September 1, 2016, including strong feelings about pumpkins, Sriracha updates, and new research on body image issues.
The Surprising Ingredient That Helped Heal My Gut (It's Not What You Think)
I had no understanding that it does in fact have health benefits.
Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding That'll Blow Your Mind
This breakfast tastes almost exactly like pumpkin pie filling. The chia seeds expand and give it that dense, custardy texture, and the pumpkin and...
F*ck Pumpkin Spice Lattes. Here Are 11 Recipes That Will Make You Dream Of Pumpkins
I encourage you to think outside of the canned pumpkin puree; take the risk and cut up your own real, whole pumpkin or winter squash. It's worth it, I...
Creamy Superfood Pumpkin Pie (It's Gluten-Free!)
This year, instead of buying a pumpkin pie, try making one from scratch. You have enough time for practice before Thanksgiving — pick your pumpkin and...
How To Make A Pumpkin-Spiced Smoothie (With Actual Pumpkin!)
A fantastic fall recipe.
Squash, Carrot, and Ginger Soup (A Fall Flavors Bonanza!)
This beautiful orange soup is incredibly nurturing on a cold day. The squash, carrots, and sweet potatoes get their orange color from carotenoids,...
Gluten-Free Pumpkin Crumble Bars (Vegan)
Pumpkin is this season's magic ingredient, so let's celebrate with a pumpkin treat that won't leave you with a sugar hangover! Full of wholesome...
Easy Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bread Recipe
This quick and easy pumpkin bread is the perfect treat to feel cozy and warm in Winter.
Quick Pumpkin Flax Bread Recipe
This recipe is simple, quick and completely vegan.
Holiday Favorite: Pumpkin Banana Spice Smoothie Recipe
If you’re looking for ways to make your Thanksgiving and holiday season healthier, start with my Pumpkin Banana Spice vegan smoothie.
6 Health Benefits of Pumpkins
If you haven’t noticed, pumpkin is everywhere.
Eat Your Pumpkin! 9 Reasons Why It's Good For You
Pumpkin carving is lots of fun but did you know it can be the starting point for a healthy snack, too?