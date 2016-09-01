13 Items Tagged

7 Things You Need To Know Today (September 1)

The top wellness news for September 1, 2016, including strong feelings about pumpkins, Sriracha updates, and new research on body image issues.

Leigh Weingus
September 1 2016
Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding That'll Blow Your Mind

This breakfast tastes almost exactly like pumpkin pie filling. The chia seeds expand and give it that dense, custardy texture, and the pumpkin and...

Liz Moody
October 26 2015
F*ck Pumpkin Spice Lattes. Here Are 11 Recipes That Will Make You Dream Of Pumpkins

I encourage you to think outside of the canned pumpkin puree; take the risk and cut up your own real, whole pumpkin or winter squash. It's worth it, I...

Leah Vanderveldt
October 19 2015

Creamy Superfood Pumpkin Pie (It's Gluten-Free!)

This year, instead of buying a pumpkin pie, try making one from scratch. You have enough time for practice before Thanksgiving — pick your pumpkin and...

Ksenia Avdulova
October 15 2014
Squash, Carrot, and Ginger Soup (A Fall Flavors Bonanza!)

This beautiful orange soup is incredibly nurturing on a cold day. The squash, carrots, and sweet potatoes get their orange color from carotenoids,...

Margo Shapiro Bachman
December 3 2013

Gluten-Free Pumpkin Crumble Bars (Vegan)

Pumpkin is this season's magic ingredient, so let's celebrate with a pumpkin treat that won't leave you with a sugar hangover! Full of wholesome...

Ilene Godofsky
November 4 2013
Easy Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bread Recipe

This quick and easy pumpkin bread is the perfect treat to feel cozy and warm in Winter.

Kristen Hedges
January 20 2013
Quick Pumpkin Flax Bread Recipe

This recipe is simple, quick and completely vegan.

Gina Gibbons
January 8 2013
Holiday Favorite: Pumpkin Banana Spice Smoothie Recipe

If you’re looking for ways to make your Thanksgiving and holiday season healthier, start with my Pumpkin Banana Spice vegan smoothie.

Kathryn Tamblyn
November 20 2012
6 Health Benefits of Pumpkins

If you haven’t noticed, pumpkin is everywhere.

Rachael Roehmholdt
November 1 2012
Eat Your Pumpkin! 9 Reasons Why It's Good For You

Pumpkin carving is lots of fun but did you know it can be the starting point for a healthy snack, too?

Amber Scriven, M.S., LAc
October 30 2012