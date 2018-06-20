2 Items Tagged

planet

Regenerative Agriculture & Halting Human & Environmental Disease

​In this talk, Paul Hawken, noted environmentalist, author, and mbg Collective member, talks about why we need to regenerate more than just...

#planet #food
mindbodygreen
June 20 2018

Water Is Not A Renewable Resource: An Inside Look Into The Water Crises Of Today

Professor and author Christy Zenner, Ph.D. and Anecita Agustinez, the tribal policy advisor at California Department of Water Resource, break down why...

#planet #water
mindbodygreen
June 17 2018