PAID CONTENT FOR Wellness Natural Pet Food

Why My Whole Family (Pets Included) Eats According To This Philosophy

Here's the diet this nutritionist swears by for herself, her husband, her dog, and her baby boy, to keep everyone healthy, happy, and energetic.

Alexandra Dawson
June 21 2017

Deepen Your Relationship With Your Dog By Learning To Speak Her Language

Learn your dog's language and you'll never be left wondering again what's going on between those fluffy ears.

Victoria Stilwell
June 2 2017

5 Reasons Dog Owners Are Healthier Than The Rest Of Us

As if you needed more reasons to love your pup.

Lucy Postins
May 19 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR The Laundress

How I Detoxify My Life Every Day (Hint: It Doesn't Include A Cleanse)

From her sleeping sanctuary to her kitchen, how Jordan Younger keeps it green & clean.

Jordan Younger
May 12 2017
How To Unleash The Healing Potential Of Your Dog—Yes, Your Dog

As a therapy dog, Norbert brings smiles to kids in need. Could your dog help heal, too?

Julie Steines
May 5 2017

Bond With Your Dog By Making This Nutritious Make-At-Home Pup Paella

There's nothing to stop you from enjoying this meal as much as your pup.

Dr. Richard H. Pitcairn
April 28 2017
Parenting

Why Having A Pet Makes Kids (And Families) Stronger + How To Introduce Your Baby To Animals

Introducing your new baby to your fur baby will go smoothly with these simple steps.

Caitlin Ultimo
April 21 2017