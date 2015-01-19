8 Items Tagged
10 Inspirational Quotes To Keep You Motivated This Winter
Sometimes I envy animals who hibernate. Curling up into a warm and cozy sleep until spring arrives, sounds appealing at times when life feels...
How To Stop Making A Big Deal About Your Problems
Meditation teaches us how to let go. It’s actually a very important aspect of friendliness, which is that you train again and again in not making...
Change Your Life In 2 Seconds
One of the lines that I really like in Gaylon Ferguson’s book Natural Wakefulness is “Distraction is married to discontent.” You could test this out...
12 Ways To Turn Your Anxiety Into An Ally
What are you anxious about the most?
5 Steps to Living Peacefully When You Don't Like Your Circumstances
We hope they bring you peace.
To Protect or to Accept: A Buddhist response to Negativity
Before I begin, I want to say that I am thinking out loud here, using writing to help me think through a complicated issue. I have been practicing...
When Compassion Becomes Real
"Compassion is not a relationship between the healer and the wounded. It's a relationship between equals. Only when we know our own darkness well can...
Q & A with Ally Hamilton of Yogis Anonymous: On Balance, Favorite Books + More!
In addition to teaching an incredible class, the mark of a great yoga teacher is the ability to lead and attract incredible talent to his or her...