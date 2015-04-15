6 Items Tagged

peace

Personal Growth

6 Tips For Getting Along With Your In-Laws

It's no surprise that the tagline for TLC's newest reality show Surviving the In-Laws acknowledges this less-glamorous part of the marriage...

#relationships #mindfulness #peace #personal growth #communication
Hayley Hobson
April 15 2015
Integrative Health

9 Scientifically Proven Prescriptions For Peace Of Mind

If you want to optimize your health, extend your life expectancy, and feel as vital as possible, you need to help your nervous system live in a state...

#happiness #meditation #mindfulness #peace #personal growth
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
September 5 2014

How To Stay Open-Hearted In A World With So Much Suffering

Because you're reading this article on MindBodyGreen, I already know something about you. You are on some stage of the journey to being a more...

#meditation #mindfulness #peace #personal growth #yoga
Charlie Knoles
August 14 2014
Meditation

A One-Minute Meditation To Silence Your Mind & Calm Your Energy

The world as we know is in dire need of a higher vibration in its collective consciousness.

#meditation #mind body connection #peace #spirituality #intuition
Gabrielle Bernstein
August 5 2014
Personal Growth

Leave It. Change It. Accept It: How Eckhart Tolle Changed My Life

I’ll never forget the first (and only) time I read Eckhart Tolle's The Power of Now.

#Eckhart Tolle #peace #personal growth #yoga #self-awareness
Claire Obeid
January 28 2013
Meditation

The Secret to Great Sex, Happiness, and Inner Peace

Rumi once said “Every breath you take makes one of two choices: you either surrender to your soul or struggle with doubt.”

#relationships #breathing #peace #sex #Rumi
Vanessa Scotto, M.A.
December 10 2012