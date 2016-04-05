596 Items Tagged

Science-Backed Reasons To Add Coloring To Your Self-Care Practice

From stress and anxiety reduction to mindfulness and self-compassion, here are eight reasons the simple act of coloring should be a part of your...

#alcohol #stress #happiness #mindfulness #addiction
Judy Clement Wall
April 5 2016
Meditation

A Meditative Exercise To Help You Find Balance + Tap Into Your True Potential

Too often, we sacrifice self-care for the fulfillment and happiness of others. But in reality, learning to recognize and meet our own needs before...

#balance #meditation #mindfulness #personal growth #mindfulness meditation
Sophie Jaffe
April 4 2016

How Crystals Can Help You Stay Connected To Your Intentions

Follow this simple four-step process to create crystal-clear intentions.

#holistic healing #mindfulness #intention
Nisonja McGary
March 31 2016
Personal Growth

The 5 Weird Questions That Could Help You Uncover Your True Purpose

If you're trying to find your life purpose, take a step back. Start from square one, and you might learn some things about yourself you didn't realize...

#happiness #mindfulness #abundance #wellness #personal growth
Shannon Kaiser
March 30 2016
Meditation
Personal Growth

3 Mindfulness Practices That Blow Meditation Out Of The Water

“There is nothing more important to true growth than realizing that you are not the voice of the mind—you are the one who hears it.” —Michael Singer

#relationships #happiness #mindfulness #mind body connection #personal growth
Sir John Hargrave
March 19 2016
Personal Growth

How To Stop Being Controlled By Fear & Find Real Happiness

If you’re tired of complaining about how miserable you are but scared of making changes, read on for five ways to get happier and overcome the fear...

#productivity #happiness #meditation #mindfulness #abundance
Nathalie Theodore, J.D., MSW, LCSW
March 16 2016
Meditation

5 Easy Breathing Techniques To Calm Your Kid (And Relax The Whole Family)

As a mindfulness teacher in an elementary school, I know that even my kindergarten students feel stress sometimes. Here are the fun breathing methods...

#parenting advice #mindfulness #mind body connection #stress management #mindfulness meditation
Kaia Roman
March 14 2016
Meditation

8 Signs You've Lost Touch With Your Intuition

Your intuition can help you make spiritually aligned decisions, protect you from danger, act as your inner doctor, and help you live your best life....

#mindfulness #mind body connection #intuition
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
March 10 2016
Meditation

This Breathing Exercise Will Calm You Down In 60 Seconds

Changing the way you breathe is the fastest way to change how you feel.

#breathing #mindfulness #stress management
Ashley Neese
March 4 2016
Meditation

I Meditated For 365 Days Straight. Here's What Happened

A nonmeditator starts a meditation practice — and sticks with it for a year.

#meditation #mindfulness #meditation tricks
Cyrena Lee
March 2 2016

How To Be A Great Listener (In A World Where Everyone's On Their Phones)

One of the biggest complaints I hear from my clients is that no one ever listens anymore. Here's why deep listening has amazing hidden benefits, and...

#listening #happiness #mindfulness
Leslie Carr, PsyD
February 25 2016
Meditation

How I Meditate: Former Media Executive Tal Rabinowitz

This former LA-based media exec ditched the corporate ladder for a meditation studio.

#meditation #mindfulness #meditation tricks #how i meditate
Tal Rabinowitz
February 21 2016
Meditation

5 Breathing Exercises To Increase Focus

Yogic breathing helps you reconnect to your body and shift your awareness away from the chatter in your mind.

#breathing #mindfulness #mindfulness meditation
Lauren Eckstrom
February 18 2016

7 Habits For A Mindful, Stress-Free Morning Routine

One of the best stress-management techniques I've discovered in both my personal life and coaching practice is having a relaxed, mindful morning,...

#stress #gratitude #meditation #mindfulness #health
Amy Kurtz
February 15 2016

A Simple Mindfulness Exercise To Promote Kindness & Self-Compassion

As a doctor of preventive and lifestyle medicine, I know the importance of stress management. And a key element of managing stress and finding true...

#stress #mindfulness #health #compassion #stress management
Jennifer Weinberg, M.D., MPH, MBE
February 11 2016
Spirituality

Reiki: What It Is + Why You Should Consider Adding It To Your Routine

On the surface, Reiki seems like the most holistic of holistic healing techniques. It's founded on the idea that there is an unseen energy, or chi,...

#holistic healing #reiki #mindfulness #mind body connection
Emma Loewe
January 29 2016
Personal Growth

The Internal Shift That Will Help You Create Miracles

Dwelling in possibility is the magic key to doing anything, being anything, or healing any part of your life — if you believe it.

#happiness #mindfulness #abundance #wellness #personal growth
Laura Di Franco, MPT
January 24 2016
Mental Health