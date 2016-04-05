596 Items Tagged
Science-Backed Reasons To Add Coloring To Your Self-Care Practice
From stress and anxiety reduction to mindfulness and self-compassion, here are eight reasons the simple act of coloring should be a part of your...
A Meditative Exercise To Help You Find Balance + Tap Into Your True Potential
Too often, we sacrifice self-care for the fulfillment and happiness of others. But in reality, learning to recognize and meet our own needs before...
How Crystals Can Help You Stay Connected To Your Intentions
Follow this simple four-step process to create crystal-clear intentions.
The 5 Weird Questions That Could Help You Uncover Your True Purpose
If you're trying to find your life purpose, take a step back. Start from square one, and you might learn some things about yourself you didn't realize...
The Perfect Meditation App For People Who Love To Drop The F-Bomb
"Breathe in strength; breathe out bullshit."
3 Mindfulness Practices That Blow Meditation Out Of The Water
“There is nothing more important to true growth than realizing that you are not the voice of the mind—you are the one who hears it.” —Michael Singer
How To Stop Being Controlled By Fear & Find Real Happiness
If you’re tired of complaining about how miserable you are but scared of making changes, read on for five ways to get happier and overcome the fear...
5 Easy Breathing Techniques To Calm Your Kid (And Relax The Whole Family)
As a mindfulness teacher in an elementary school, I know that even my kindergarten students feel stress sometimes. Here are the fun breathing methods...
My Mindfulness Practice: Sharon Salzberg Shares How She's Been Meditating For 45 Years
When you've been meditating this long, you've got to be doing something right.
8 Signs You've Lost Touch With Your Intuition
Your intuition can help you make spiritually aligned decisions, protect you from danger, act as your inner doctor, and help you live your best life....
This Breathing Exercise Will Calm You Down In 60 Seconds
Changing the way you breathe is the fastest way to change how you feel.
I Meditated For 365 Days Straight. Here's What Happened
A nonmeditator starts a meditation practice — and sticks with it for a year.
How To Be A Great Listener (In A World Where Everyone's On Their Phones)
One of the biggest complaints I hear from my clients is that no one ever listens anymore. Here's why deep listening has amazing hidden benefits, and...
How I Meditate: Former Media Executive Tal Rabinowitz
This former LA-based media exec ditched the corporate ladder for a meditation studio.
5 Breathing Exercises To Increase Focus
Yogic breathing helps you reconnect to your body and shift your awareness away from the chatter in your mind.
7 Habits For A Mindful, Stress-Free Morning Routine
One of the best stress-management techniques I've discovered in both my personal life and coaching practice is having a relaxed, mindful morning,...
A Simple Mindfulness Exercise To Promote Kindness & Self-Compassion
As a doctor of preventive and lifestyle medicine, I know the importance of stress management. And a key element of managing stress and finding true...
Reiki: What It Is + Why You Should Consider Adding It To Your Routine
On the surface, Reiki seems like the most holistic of holistic healing techniques. It's founded on the idea that there is an unseen energy, or chi,...
The Internal Shift That Will Help You Create Miracles
Dwelling in possibility is the magic key to doing anything, being anything, or healing any part of your life — if you believe it.
5 Beliefs To Steal From The Happiest People In The World
Happy people don't believe in waiting.