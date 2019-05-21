25 Items Tagged
mbgmindfulmovement
40+ Black Thought Leaders With So Much Spiritual Wisdom To Share
Exclusivity in spirituality is anything but spiritual.
9 Tools That'll Take Your At-Home Meditation Space To The Next Level
While you certainly don't need anything to meditate, these tools can help you tune in.
Two Adjustments An Expert Recommends For Nailing At-Home Workouts
We're all doing our best to get our workouts in at home.
Tapping Into The 5 Senses Can Be A Shortcut To Mindfulness: Here's How
Mindfulness practices have been my saving grace.
A 5-Minute Barre Routine To Strengthen & Tone Your Arms Effectively
If you watch a ballet class, the arms are usually at or above shoulder level the entire time.
World Water Day: Here Are 24 Ways To Save Water In & Around Your Home
Environmentalism has never been more accessible.
All You'll Ever Need Is This Plank Variation For A Quick Full-Body Workout
A simple, fast, and, most importantly, effective workout.
Try This 10-Minute Guided Meditation To Tune Inward & Release Stress
You're one meditation away from less stress.
No Plans On Memorial Day? Here Are 7 Ideas For A Mindful Staycation
Long weekend ahead and you forgot to book a trip? Get the most out of your say at home.
The Dance Move That'll Accidentally Tone Your Arms
Shake it off this holiday.
This Dance Move Doubles As A Full-Body Workout
Watch dancer and yogi Zoe Welch show how it's done.
Are Your Quads Eternally Tight? This One Dance Step Can Help
Shake out all that built-up stiffness.
Shake Out Stiff Legs With This Dance Move You Can Do Anytime, Anywhere
It's a great all-around workout that just feels like fun.
This 2-Minute Dance Routine Can Majorly Decrease Stress (No Coordination Required)
Up, right, back, left—repeat!
Release Your Tight Calves In Less Than A Minute With This Triggerpoint Move
Intense and completely satisfying.
Here's The One Trick To Help Unlock Tension In Your Hips
The one move you need to help unlock tight hips, release tension, and activate your glutes for better mobility.
The Only Stretch You Need For Better Posture Instantly
It'll help you deepen your breath, too.
This Easy Morning Hack Will Help You Feel Energized & Release Achy Feet
Stay grounded and stretched.
This Simple, Deep Stretch Move Is Ideal For Anyone Who Sits All Day
Release the pain, gain the energy.
The Simple, Weight-Free Way To Build Strong Arms (And Empower Yourself)
No weights required.