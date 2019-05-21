25 Items Tagged

9 Tools That'll Take Your At-Home Meditation Space To The Next Level

While you certainly don't need anything to meditate, these tools can help you tune in.

#COVID-19 #news #stress #anxiety #crystals
Sarah Regan
April 29
Motivation
Meditation
A 5-Minute Barre Routine To Strengthen & Tone Your Arms Effectively

If you watch a ballet class, the arms are usually at or above shoulder level the entire time.

#mbgmindfulmovement #barre #movement cures
Michelle Duvall, PMA-CPT, RYT-200
March 25
Social Good
Routines
Meditation
No Plans On Memorial Day? Here Are 7 Ideas For A Mindful Staycation

Long weekend ahead and you forgot to book a trip? Get the most out of your say at home.

#mbgmindfulmovement #Transformative Travel
Alexandra Engler
May 21 2019
Routines
This Dance Move Doubles As A Full-Body Workout

Watch dancer and yogi Zoe Welch show how it's done.

#mbgmindfulmovement
Emma Loewe
December 5 2018
Are Your Quads Eternally Tight? This One Dance Step Can Help

Shake out all that built-up stiffness.

#mbgmindfulmovement
Emma Loewe
November 26 2018
Shake Out Stiff Legs With This Dance Move You Can Do Anytime, Anywhere

It's a great all-around workout that just feels like fun.

#mbgmindfulmovement
Emma Loewe
November 1 2018
Routines
Routines
Here's The One Trick To Help Unlock Tension In Your Hips

The one move you need to help unlock tight hips, release tension, and activate your glutes for better mobility.

#mbgmindfulmovement
Krysten Peck
June 13 2018
