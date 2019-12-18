50 Items Tagged

massage

Be Cool: How To Use Cryo Technology For Your Best Facial Sculpt

It offers our skin all the inflammation-reducing and circulation-boosting benefits—with none of the extreme measures.

#partner #skin care #diy beauty #massage
Chloe Schneider
May 6
Have Hip Pain? Here Are The 10 Best Yoga Poses To Ease Achy Hips

Yoga can be an effective tool in alleviating sore hips.

#inflammation #yoga #massage
Abi Carver, NASM-CPT
December 18 2019
Here's Exactly How To Massage Sore Or Tight Muscles With CBD

Achy feet, tight shoulders, post-gym soreness? Read on.

#partner #CBD #massage
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 6 2019
What Can Chinese Massage Therapy Do For You? We Investigated

It's a shockingly great therapy for many ailments.

#skin care #massage
Alexandra Engler
June 6 2019
How Sore Is Too Sore To Work Out?

Should you push through or sit this one out?

#running #pain #flexibility #inflammation #massage
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
March 27 2019
I Got A Hemp Oil Massage & I'll Definitely Be Back

Heads up: The effects didn't kick in until later.

#supplements #CBD #massage
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 24 2019
The Important Ritual That New Parents Never Think Of—Until They Bring Baby Home

This Calming Routine Is Perfect For New Parents And Babies

#sleep #partner #massage
mindbodygreen
September 20 2018
8 Wellness Rituals To Keep In Mind For The Rest Of Gemini Season

If there was ever a time to treat yourself to a massage, it's now.

#digestion #journaling #astrology #massage
The AstroTwins
June 12 2018
How To Practice Self-Massage The Ayurvedic Way

Pretty sure you'll want to do this tonight.

#Ayurveda #skin care #massage
Shiva Rose
April 5 2018
How An Injury Led Me To Become More Fit Than Ever

This is crucial in prepping your mind and body before any workout

#body positivity #massage
Alicia Archer
January 19 2018
These All-Natural Therapies Can Reduce The Use Of Opioids

The opioid crisis is now a public health emergency; here's how wellness can help.

#Acupuncture #massage #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Gregory Lane, DACM, Lac
November 3 2017
Yes, You Can Get A Massage Every Day Without Breaking The Bank. Here's How

Get ready to say goodbye to that crick in your neck.

#massage
Michelle Cady
September 29 2017