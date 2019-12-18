50 Items Tagged
massage
Be Cool: How To Use Cryo Technology For Your Best Facial Sculpt
It offers our skin all the inflammation-reducing and circulation-boosting benefits—with none of the extreme measures.
Ayurveda In 2020: Why This 5,000-Year-Old Practice Is Still As Relevant As Ever
Plus, what the future could hold for this ancient medicine.
A Foam Roller Massage For Aches & Pains In Your Low Back
Massage it out with this easy move.
Have Hip Pain? Here Are The 10 Best Yoga Poses To Ease Achy Hips
Yoga can be an effective tool in alleviating sore hips.
Here's Exactly How To Massage Sore Or Tight Muscles With CBD
Achy feet, tight shoulders, post-gym soreness? Read on.
What Can Chinese Massage Therapy Do For You? We Investigated
It's a shockingly great therapy for many ailments.
This Nighttime Ritual Might Be Your Missing Link To Less Stress
You'll want to try this nightly.
I Tried Compression Sleeves After Running – Here's What Happened.
TBH, they were better than I thought.
How Sore Is Too Sore To Work Out?
Should you push through or sit this one out?
I Got A Hemp Oil Massage & I'll Definitely Be Back
Heads up: The effects didn't kick in until later.
I'm Finally Convinced That Inflammation Is At The Root Of My Anxiety. Here's What I'm Doing About It
All of the practices you need—plus, the mantra that's changed my life.
The Important Ritual That New Parents Never Think Of—Until They Bring Baby Home
This Calming Routine Is Perfect For New Parents And Babies
8 Wellness Rituals To Keep In Mind For The Rest Of Gemini Season
If there was ever a time to treat yourself to a massage, it's now.
I Went To One Of The Country's Least Healthy Cities — And Turned It Into A Personal Wellness Retreat
You can still be a saint in the city of sin.
How To Practice Self-Massage The Ayurvedic Way
Pretty sure you'll want to do this tonight.
Beat Cramps & PMS With This Self-Massage Acupressure Routine
It's pretty blissful, with or without your period.
How An Injury Led Me To Become More Fit Than Ever
This is crucial in prepping your mind and body before any workout
Treat Winter Feet With These Nourishing Remedies
Because they deserve some love too.
These All-Natural Therapies Can Reduce The Use Of Opioids
The opioid crisis is now a public health emergency; here's how wellness can help.
Yes, You Can Get A Massage Every Day Without Breaking The Bank. Here's How
Get ready to say goodbye to that crick in your neck.