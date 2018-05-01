103 Items Tagged

The Spiritual Shift That Eased My Anxiety When Nothing Else Worked

This three-step process worked wonders for one writer with severe anxiety.

Corinne Zupko
March 24 2018
Nature

6 Restorative Rituals For Celebrating The Spring Equinox

If ever there's a day to rise with the sun, it's today.

Erin Bruce
March 20 2018
Home
Wellness Trends

Introducing the mbg Collective of Experts!

Get to know our extended family of experts: The brightest minds and biggest hearts in wellness are now your personal guides.

Jason Wachob
February 21 2018
Meditation

Light Watkins On Making Meditation Accessible & Cultivating Inner Joy

Light Watkins has been revolutionizing meditation since 1998—now, he's on a mission to make meditation an everyday practice, for everyone.

Jason Wachob
February 20 2018
Motivation

10 Body-Love Affirmations To Help Activate Your Fitness Goals

To think positively and move our bodies with intention allows for an openness and receptiveness to accepting and embracing ourselves.

Fern Olivia
February 14 2018
Routines

The Ultimate Yoga Flow To Practice Self-Love & Open The Heart

Try these postures any time you need to infuse a little more self-love into your life.

Kristin McGee
February 13 2018
Motivation

Could Meghan Markle Change The Future Of Fitness?

Leave it to Megan Markle, activist, former actress, and lifestyle blogger, and soon-to-be member of the royal family, to be well ahead of the slow...

Krysten Peck
February 3 2018
Meditation

ABC News Anchor Dan Harris On How To Be Your Own Guru & Make Meditation A Habit

And how having a panic attack on live TV basically saved his life.

Jason Wachob
January 2 2018
Personal Growth

Introducing mbg's revitalize Supper Series!

Looking to capture the magic of revitalize throughout the year? Tonight, mindbodygreen continues the conversations advancing wellness with a brand new...

Leigh Weingus
November 9 2017
Spirituality
Meditation

The Meditation Tools You Need To Stick To Your Practice No Matter What

These on-the-go meditation tools will help you stick to your practice on even the craziest days.

Emily Fletcher
October 27 2017
Friendships

The Psychological Reason You Get Defensive (Hint: It's Not A Character Flaw)

If you're a defensive person, are you doomed to drive people away with your defensiveness forever? If you're in a relationship with a defensive...

Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
September 29 2017
Meditation

14 Mantras Wellness Leaders Swear By

revitalize 2017 attendees open up about the phrases they rely on.

Leigh Weingus
September 9 2017
Meditation

Day 7: Everything You Need To Know About Mantras

Congratulations! You're halfway through!

Light Watkins
September 3 2017
