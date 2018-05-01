103 Items Tagged
mantras
Jessica Biel's Latest Venture Has Wellness Written All Over It
Wellness on the mat has never looked better.
The One Self-Care Topic No One Wants To Talk About
Time to get real about self-care.
The Spiritual Shift That Eased My Anxiety When Nothing Else Worked
This three-step process worked wonders for one writer with severe anxiety.
6 Restorative Rituals For Celebrating The Spring Equinox
If ever there's a day to rise with the sun, it's today.
How To Craft The Ultimate Spiritual Sanctuary At Home (For Less Than $100)
Affordable moon maps, crystals, and tea for the win.
Introducing the mbg Collective of Experts!
Get to know our extended family of experts: The brightest minds and biggest hearts in wellness are now your personal guides.
Light Watkins On Making Meditation Accessible & Cultivating Inner Joy
Light Watkins has been revolutionizing meditation since 1998—now, he's on a mission to make meditation an everyday practice, for everyone.
10 Body-Love Affirmations To Help Activate Your Fitness Goals
To think positively and move our bodies with intention allows for an openness and receptiveness to accepting and embracing ourselves.
The Ultimate Yoga Flow To Practice Self-Love & Open The Heart
Try these postures any time you need to infuse a little more self-love into your life.
Could Meghan Markle Change The Future Of Fitness?
Leave it to Megan Markle, activist, former actress, and lifestyle blogger, and soon-to-be member of the royal family, to be well ahead of the slow...
ABC News Anchor Dan Harris On How To Be Your Own Guru & Make Meditation A Habit
And how having a panic attack on live TV basically saved his life.
Introducing mbg's revitalize Supper Series!
Looking to capture the magic of revitalize throughout the year? Tonight, mindbodygreen continues the conversations advancing wellness with a brand new...
What Does It *Actually* Mean To Let Go Of Anything That Doesn't Serve You?
For when just saying "I'm letting go" isn't enough.
The Meditation Tools You Need To Stick To Your Practice No Matter What
These on-the-go meditation tools will help you stick to your practice on even the craziest days.
The Psychological Reason You Get Defensive (Hint: It's Not A Character Flaw)
If you're a defensive person, are you doomed to drive people away with your defensiveness forever? If you're in a relationship with a defensive...
14 Mantras Wellness Leaders Swear By
revitalize 2017 attendees open up about the phrases they rely on.
Day 7: Everything You Need To Know About Mantras
Congratulations! You're halfway through!
Day 6: The Breathing Trick That Makes Meditation So Much Easier
Use breath as an anchor point.
Yes, Mantras Have The Power To Reprogram Your Brain
Here's how to find the right one for you.
These Mantra Routines Will Brighten Your Day In 2 Minutes Flat
You can even do it in the shower.