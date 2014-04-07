225 Items Tagged

inspiration

Personal Growth

10 Things That Will Happen When You Start Pursuing Your Dreams

So you took the leap. You’re pursuing your passions and it’s a relatively new reality for you. Or perhaps you're entertaining the idea, and your ball...

#happiness #wellness #personal growth #inspiration #vulnerability
Ashley Cebulka
March 16 2014

6 Mantras To Inspire You When The Going Gets Tough

As a group fitness instructor, I have lots of power phrases I use to fire up the motivation and effort in my fitness classes, and on my exercise DVDs....

#fitness #wellness #yoga #inspiration
Chris Freytag
February 28 2014

10 Empowering Quotes For Anyone Who Wants To Be Happy

Like a fish out of water, change and uncertainty can feel life threatening. Branching out into the unknown is extremely unnerving for some, but I know...

#personal growth quotes #change #personal growth #inspiration #fear
Shannon Kaiser
February 25 2014

5 Things I Learned About Love From A 60th Wedding Anniversary

I recently had the privilege of attending my grandparents’ 60th wedding anniversary. Relatives, friends and colleagues spanning six decades all...

#love #relationships #pain #wellness #inspiration
Mandy Burstein
February 14 2014
Personal Growth

An Open Letter To My Future Self

Writing a letter to your future self is an intimate act of self-love. It's a hopeful exercise that can help save you from deeper despair. It is a...

#pain #happiness #personal growth #depression #inspiration
Shannon Kaiser
January 20 2014
Motivation

10 Inspiring Quotes I Heard While Practicing Yoga

Lately in the yoga community, there's been a lot of talk about "what a yoga teacher should never say in class." While it's absolutely important to...

#personal growth quotes #meditation #wellness #personal growth #yoga
Mandy Burstein
January 1 2014

What I Learned When My Life Unraveled

I got married too early. I was 23 when I tied the knot. At 24, I started panicking in the shower. It was a maddening experience. I wanted to just take...

#relationships #happiness #pregnancy #personal growth #inspiration
Rebecca Butler
December 18 2013

9 Ways To Become A Better, More Positive You

Our lives are often filled with challenges, which can sometimes make it very difficult to be positive. However, I know that choosing to be positive...

#power of positive thinking #happiness #gratitude #wellness #inspiration
Belinda Anderson
December 8 2013
Love

20 Things We Should Say More Often

Whether you need to restore your faith in humanity or just smile today, this video from Kid President is sure to do the trick.

#kid president #happiness #personal growth #compassion #inspiration
mindbodygreen
November 22 2013

10 Questions To Ask Yourself Every Day

It’s all too easy to measure yourself by how much you’ve achieved or how much money you’ve earned, or how many Facebook likes or Twitter followers you...

#love #happiness #personal growth #self-awareness #compassion
Nicola Jane Hobbs, MSc
October 15 2013

5 Affirmations To Inspire Positivity Every Day

Each morning that we wake up is a new opportunity to begin again, to shift, to grow. But sometimes we forget that we greet the day with frustration or...

#happiness #joy #gratitude #affirmations #inspiration
Jo Beth Richards
October 9 2013

5 Simple Steps To Thrive

Every day you make choices. You choose to haul yourself out of bed. You choose to look in the mirror and give yourself a wink. You choose to smile and...

#happiness #abundance #compassion #inspiration
Felicia Spahr
July 22 2013

Yoga In London (Gorgeous Slideshow)

Sometimes I feel I am nothing more than a servant in this picture-making obsession that is my life. There are moments when it just seems that...

#Art for Good #london #slideshows #yogis #yoga
Robert Sturman
June 18 2013

8 Tips For Keeping Your Relationships Exciting

No matter what way you slice it, relationships with significant others always require work. Even the best ones can grow a little too… well…...

#love #relationships #inspiration #tips #energy
Summer Rayne Oakes
June 13 2013

5 Tips To Manifest Miracles

We're always manifesting. Each thought we have creates an energy flow within and around our physical beings. This energy attracts its likeness. So if...

#love #healing #manifestation #acceptance #happiness
Gabrielle Bernstein
May 6 2013

10 Life-Changing Lessons Inspired By Hafiz

Here are ten life-changing tips inspired by quotes from the great Persian poet, Hafiz, who lived in the 14th century. His work is still incredibly...

#love #personal growth quotes #happiness #mindfulness #inspiration
Robert Piper
May 1 2013

Yoga In Africa (Gorgeous & Inspiring Photos That Will Melt Your Heart)

As a man, yoga is a practice I use to clean out the unnecessary and walk with mindfulness in our world. As an artist, yoga is a poetic human...

#Art for Good #slideshows #yogis #yoga #inspiration
Robert Sturman
April 29 2013
Personal Growth

6 Fears You Need To Master To Be Happy

Our fears keep us locked in our head, and ultimately limit our potential.

#healing #mindfulness #personal growth #inspiration #fear
John Kim, LMFT
April 10 2013