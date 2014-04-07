225 Items Tagged
inspiration
5 Tips To Create Art, No Matter Your Skill Level
Tips to help take the intimidation out of creating art.
10 Things That Will Happen When You Start Pursuing Your Dreams
So you took the leap. You’re pursuing your passions and it’s a relatively new reality for you. Or perhaps you're entertaining the idea, and your ball...
6 Mantras To Inspire You When The Going Gets Tough
As a group fitness instructor, I have lots of power phrases I use to fire up the motivation and effort in my fitness classes, and on my exercise DVDs....
10 Empowering Quotes For Anyone Who Wants To Be Happy
Like a fish out of water, change and uncertainty can feel life threatening. Branching out into the unknown is extremely unnerving for some, but I know...
5 Things I Learned About Love From A 60th Wedding Anniversary
I recently had the privilege of attending my grandparents’ 60th wedding anniversary. Relatives, friends and colleagues spanning six decades all...
31 Ways To Be A Better Person Every Day
What does it mean to "be the change"?
An Open Letter To My Future Self
Writing a letter to your future self is an intimate act of self-love. It's a hopeful exercise that can help save you from deeper despair. It is a...
10 Inspiring Quotes I Heard While Practicing Yoga
Lately in the yoga community, there's been a lot of talk about "what a yoga teacher should never say in class." While it's absolutely important to...
What I Learned When My Life Unraveled
I got married too early. I was 23 when I tied the knot. At 24, I started panicking in the shower. It was a maddening experience. I wanted to just take...
9 Ways To Become A Better, More Positive You
Our lives are often filled with challenges, which can sometimes make it very difficult to be positive. However, I know that choosing to be positive...
20 Things We Should Say More Often
Whether you need to restore your faith in humanity or just smile today, this video from Kid President is sure to do the trick.
10 Questions To Ask Yourself Every Day
It’s all too easy to measure yourself by how much you’ve achieved or how much money you’ve earned, or how many Facebook likes or Twitter followers you...
5 Affirmations To Inspire Positivity Every Day
Each morning that we wake up is a new opportunity to begin again, to shift, to grow. But sometimes we forget that we greet the day with frustration or...
5 Simple Steps To Thrive
Every day you make choices. You choose to haul yourself out of bed. You choose to look in the mirror and give yourself a wink. You choose to smile and...
Yoga In London (Gorgeous Slideshow)
Sometimes I feel I am nothing more than a servant in this picture-making obsession that is my life. There are moments when it just seems that...
8 Tips For Keeping Your Relationships Exciting
No matter what way you slice it, relationships with significant others always require work. Even the best ones can grow a little too… well…...
5 Tips To Manifest Miracles
We're always manifesting. Each thought we have creates an energy flow within and around our physical beings. This energy attracts its likeness. So if...
10 Life-Changing Lessons Inspired By Hafiz
Here are ten life-changing tips inspired by quotes from the great Persian poet, Hafiz, who lived in the 14th century. His work is still incredibly...
Yoga In Africa (Gorgeous & Inspiring Photos That Will Melt Your Heart)
As a man, yoga is a practice I use to clean out the unnecessary and walk with mindfulness in our world. As an artist, yoga is a poetic human...
6 Fears You Need To Master To Be Happy
Our fears keep us locked in our head, and ultimately limit our potential.