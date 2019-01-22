92 Items Tagged
holistic healing
I've Tried Over 200 Alternative Therapies — Here's My Advice For Anyone Looking To Heal
6. Recruit a friend.
Health Secrets From Places Where People Live To Be 100
Bring the health wisdom of Blue Zones to your life right now.
A Crash Course On Improving Sleep (From A Holistic Psychiatrist)
This sleep formula will get you ready for bed in no time.
Here's What You Need To Know About Medication & Nutrient Deficiencies
This doctor wants you to take nutrient deficiencies seriously.
The 5 Essential Oils You Need For Summer
Whether you want to relax under the sun or boost your energy for outdoor working, these are the essential oils you need this summer.
What Living With Lyme Disease Taught Me About Hope
"Mom, are you ever going to get better?" I was filled with anxiety and sadness. The truth was, I didn't know if I would ever get better. But I didn't...
Crystals Not Doing Anything For You? This Could Be Why
Feeling stuck? It might be time to give those sparklies of yours a good cleanse.
The Ayurvedic Beauty Ritual Every Woman Needs To Try
This is one Ayurvedic beauty ritual we think everyone should know about.
I Thought TCM Was BS — Until I Was Diagnosed With An Autoimmune Disease
"The universe has shaken you to awaken you."
6 Things To Ask Yourself If You Take A Medication Every Day
It's all about being mindful about your medication use.
4 Natural Remedies Parisian Women Swear By For Spring Colds
Treat your cold the French way.
Is It Time For The Wellness World To Consider Egg Freezing?
It's Time To Chill
The Surprising Benefits Of A Consistent Reiki Practice
Gwyneth Paltrow and other wellness elites swear by this one.
5 Signs You Have Acid Reflux & Don't Know It
Did you know you can have reflux without heartburn?
A Medical Intuitive Predicted My Health Problems: Here's What I Learned
I wasn't much a believer—until all her predictions came true.
Your Insider Guide To Good Vibes: A Medium Explains What They Really Are + How To Get 'Em
Your one-stop shop for high vibes.
4 Honest Mistakes Vegans Make When It Comes To Their Health: A Doctor Explains
Let's talk about vegan junk food.
I Never Knew I Was At Risk For A Stroke. Here's What I Wish I Knew
Learn to manage inflammation and prevent a stroke.
5 Reasons To Try An Infrared Sauna This Winter (A Naturopathic Doctor Explains)
All the benefits of light, without the risk.
Here's Exactly What To Do About Brain Fog: A Functional Medicine Expert Explains
Do you know what's causing your brain inflammation?