Health Secrets From Places Where People Live To Be 100

Bring the health wisdom of Blue Zones to your life right now.

#holistic healing #nutrition #health #aging
Dr. Sharad P. Paul
August 20 2017

A Crash Course On Improving Sleep (From A Holistic Psychiatrist)

This sleep formula will get you ready for bed in no time.

#holistic healing #sleep #sleeping
Ellen Vora, M.D.
July 28 2017
The 5 Essential Oils You Need For Summer

Whether you want to relax under the sun or boost your energy for outdoor working, these are the essential oils you need this summer.

#holistic healing #healing #happiness #wellness #health
mindbodygreen
June 1 2017
What Living With Lyme Disease Taught Me About Hope

"Mom, are you ever going to get better?" I was filled with anxiety and sadness. The truth was, I didn't know if I would ever get better. But I didn't...

#holistic healing #disease #autoimmune #wellness #personal growth
Meegan Sciretto
April 13 2017

Crystals Not Doing Anything For You? This Could Be Why

Feeling stuck? It might be time to give those sparklies of yours a good cleanse.

#holistic healing #crystals #spirituality #energy
Emma Mildon
April 4 2017
The Ayurvedic Beauty Ritual Every Woman Needs To Try

This is one Ayurvedic beauty ritual we think everyone should know about.

#holistic healing #Ayurveda #beauty #massage #self-care
Acharya Shunya
April 3 2017
6 Things To Ask Yourself If You Take A Medication Every Day

It's all about being mindful about your medication use.

#holistic healing #mindfulness #health
Eva Selhub, M.D.
March 31 2017
The Surprising Benefits Of A Consistent Reiki Practice

Gwyneth Paltrow and other wellness elites swear by this one.

#holistic healing #reiki #spirituality
Sarah Farris
March 26 2017
I Never Knew I Was At Risk For A Stroke. Here's What I Wish I Knew

Learn to manage inflammation and prevent a stroke.

#holistic healing #wellness #health
Jessica Diaz
February 20 2017
