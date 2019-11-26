42 Items Tagged
Hair Toner: Can You Do It Naturally? 10 At-Home, DIY Tricks To Try
Here's what you should know about natural hair toner before you use it and some ingredients you never knew you could use—some that you might have...
New Research Spills Just How Much Tea You Need To Drink To Live Longer
A study of over 100,000 people found this is how often we should be drinking tea.
Love Coffee & Tea? New Study Finds Caffeine Is Probably In Your Blood
Researchers found that
Meet The New Inflammation-Fighting Drink Health Experts Are Obsessed With
Delicious and healthy? Sign us up!
These Cold-Brew Tea Infusions Will Help You Beat The Heat
Here's how to make a delicious cold-brew tea.
This Simple At-Home Remedy Will De-Puff & Brighten Your Eyes
It's a two-for-one remedy, too!
This Anti-Inflammatory Tea May Treat Leaky Gut
It can also help with weight loss!
These Paleo Matcha Muffins Are Detoxifying & Energizing
They're easy to make and delicious!
Get More Benefits From Your Cup Of Tea By Using This, Study Finds
Yes, The Type Of Water You Use To Brew Your Tea Matters, Study Says
Are You A Coffee Or A Tea Person? This Study Might Finally Explain Why
A new study explains what makes you a coffee versus tea person, including genetics and how your brain reacts to caffeine.
How Green Tea Extract Can Help You Control Your Appetite & Reach Your Happy Weight
Moral of the story: It works, but you need to pair it with other holistic changes too.
Red Wine & Green Tea Could Help Treat Metabolic Disease In The Future
Yet another benefit of red wine and green tea.
L-Theanine: Everything You Need To Know About This Plant-Based Powerhouse
Consider it nature's form of meditation in a capsule.
Could Coffee Be Bad For Your Adrenal Health?
Turns out, a LOT of different factors determine how you'll respond to caffeine.
Is Matcha Actually Good For You? We Dive Into The Science
We've got good news and bad news.
The Mental Superfood One Dietitian Won't Start Her Day Without
There's a latte to love.
This Is Exactly How Much Green Tea You Should Be Drinking, According To An R.D.
Step up your green tea game.
The One Spice Your Matcha Latte Is Missing
You probably have this spice in your cabinet already.
The Antioxidant-Rich Ingredient Your Smoothies Are Missing
And it's probably in your pantry right now
What I Tell Anyone Who Struggles With Inflammation + How To Get Back To Optimal Health
Important first step: uncovering your hidden food intolerances.