42 Items Tagged

green tea

Beauty

Hair Toner: Can You Do It Naturally? 10 At-Home, DIY Tricks To Try

Here's what you should know about natural hair toner before you use it and some ingredients you never knew you could use—some that you might have...

#tea #hair #green tea
Alexa Erickson
March 24
Functional Food

New Research Spills Just How Much Tea You Need To Drink To Live Longer

A study of over 100,000 people found this is how often we should be drinking tea.

#news #tea #green tea #longevity
Sarah Regan
January 9
Wellness Trends
Food Trends
Recipes

These Cold-Brew Tea Infusions Will Help You Beat The Heat

Here's how to make a delicious cold-brew tea.

#tea #drinks #green tea
Mimi Kirk
July 16 2019
Beauty
Functional Food

This Anti-Inflammatory Tea May Treat Leaky Gut

It can also help with weight loss!

#news #green tea
Caroline Muggia
March 14 2019
Recipes
Integrative Health

Get More Benefits From Your Cup Of Tea By Using This, Study Finds

Yes, The Type Of Water You Use To Brew Your Tea Matters, Study Says

#news #antioxidant #study #green tea
Elizabeth Gerson
January 19 2019
Integrative Health

Are You A Coffee Or A Tea Person? This Study Might Finally Explain Why

A new study explains what makes you a coffee versus tea person, including genetics and how your brain reacts to caffeine.

#news #tea #coffee #green tea
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 25 2018
Functional Food

How Green Tea Extract Can Help You Control Your Appetite & Reach Your Happy Weight

Moral of the story: It works, but you need to pair it with other holistic changes too.

#supplements #green tea #superfoods
Joni Sweet
September 30 2018
Food Trends
Integrative Health
Functional Food

Could Coffee Be Bad For Your Adrenal Health?

Turns out, a LOT of different factors determine how you'll respond to caffeine.

#stress #tea #hormones #coffee #green tea
Mariza Snyder, D.C.
February 6 2018
Functional Food
Functional Food

The One Spice Your Matcha Latte Is Missing

You probably have this spice in your cabinet already.

#tea #healthy recipes #green tea #healthy foods
Jessica Lloyd
November 4 2016
Integrative Health