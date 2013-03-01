556 Items Tagged

Personal Growth

10 Life Lessons My Grandfather Taught Me

A man of goodness, kindness, and love, he remains a lasting example to those whose lives he touched.

#love #money #happiness #gratitude #wellness
Katie Hussong
March 1 2013

5 Ways Yoga Has Helped Me Raise A Child With A Disability

Parenting is a journey. It requires steadfast commitment, strength, and stamina. For parents who have learned their child has a developmental delay or...

#relationships #breathing #happiness #gratitude #yoga
Kate Greenleaf
February 22 2013

17 Ways To Shed Negativity And Achieve Happiness

How many of us feel complete self-love and self-compassion? How many of us take care of our own needs and rely on the way we look at ourselves instead...

#relationships #happiness #gratitude #meditation #patience
Cynthia Belmer
February 22 2013

How Yoga Helped Me Survive Cancer

I greet the sunrise on my yoga mat, peering out my window over snow-covered trees at the buttery light. I begin my salute to the sun. Forward bend, I...

#healing #disease #gratitude #yoga #cancer
Kathleen Emmets
February 21 2013
Spirituality

How Yoga Helped Me Deal With My Best Friend’s Death

Nothing was helping -- not the extra glass of wine or the extra sweat-inducing workout.

#acceptance #death #joy #gratitude #yoga
Amy Velasquez
February 21 2013
Love

The Best Valentine's Gift EVER

Want to knock your sweetie's socks (and more) off this year?

#love #relationships #gratitude
Shelly Bullard, MFT
February 12 2013
Personal Growth
Personal Growth

Q&A With Peter Tunney: Legendary Artist Discusses Sobriety, Inspiration & Advice To Young Artists

You've probably seen Peter Tunney's work but didn't know he was the brains behind it.

#Art for Good #new york city #culture #gratitude #mindfulness
Kerry Shaw
January 22 2013
Personal Growth

Read This If You're Treating Your Body & Soul Like A Trash Can

If you feel like crap, no amount of downward dog or vegetables will help you feel more peace.

#happiness #gratitude #personal growth #weight loss
Shannon Kaiser
January 20 2013
Love

What To Do When You Truly, Madly, Deeply Miss Someone

It starts with what you're doing with your time.

#breakup #gratitude #forgiveness #dating
Nitika Chopra
January 16 2013
Personal Growth

Write On! 5 Reasons To Start Journaling

Perhaps you're interested in journaling, but aren’t sure what to write about.

#happiness #gratitude #journaling #personal growth
Ani Nercissian
January 10 2013
Personal Growth
Personal Growth

10 Ways to Appreciate the Darkest Days of the Year

A few easy tips to help you maintain your winter wellness, stay balanced and welcome the annual shift with open arms.

#healing #gratitude #personal growth #inspiration #intention
Katie Galvin
December 7 2012
Love

5 Things I Learned from Moving Back Home with My Mom

To my own amazing, trinket-loving Mama: Thank you. I love you.

#love #relationships #gratitude #personal growth #parenting
Jasmin Bedria, CPT, CNS
December 5 2012
Personal Growth

10 Ways to Become Your Most Badass Self

When you feel uninspired, sad, confused, tighten the S-Link and you will empower yourself.

#let go #breathing #happiness #gratitude #meditation
Stefani Beckerman
December 4 2012

I'm a Yoga Teacher. Can I Still Have a Bad Day?

As yoga teachers, we interact with a variety of people every day. Eager students await our classes hoping for a stretch, a challenge, some relaxation,...

#gratitude #personal growth #yoga
Lauren Rudick RYT-500
November 23 2012
Functional Food

5-Step Post-Thanksgiving Recovery Plan

Before you delve into a cheesy carb fest and spend the rest of the weekend lamenting about your food blues, take these five easy steps on Friday.

#holidays #gratitude #yoga #juicing #probiotics
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
November 21 2012
Personal Growth

A Yogi's Guide to Thanksgiving

As the holidays approach, it’s natural to want to extend your yoga lifestyle into all the activities of the season.

#gratitude
Amy Ippoliti
November 20 2012

A Simple Process to Quiet Your Mind Chatter

Does your mind-chatter diminish your ability to experience peace and joy? The brain registers over 60,000 thoughts during a day. Yet our mind...

#gratitude #personal growth #self-awareness
Tera Maxwell, PhD
November 19 2012
Personal Growth

The Science Says It All: 16 Physical & Emotional Benefits Of Gratitude

Research shows gratitude benefits us physically, emotionally, and socially.

#happiness #gratitude #meditation
Julia Guerra
November 15 2012