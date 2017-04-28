16 Items Tagged

Functional Food

The Adaptogenic Green Juice You Need For Thyroid Health

Plus, find out once and for all if raw vegetables are bad for your thyroid.

#thyroid #clean food #functionalfood #healthy recipes #functionalrecipes
Fern Olivia
February 6 2017
Recipes

Do This Tonight, Eat Healthier Tomorrow

Train your brain to default to healthy choices with these tricks.

#functionalfood #healthy foods #food #home
Summer Rayne Oakes
February 2 2017

What A Nutritionist Eats Post-Workout

Tastes like dessert, except it's good for you.

#workout #functionalfood #healthy recipes #vegan #snacks
Liz Moody
January 19 2017

What Doctors Eat For Breakfast

Doctors tell us what they eat every morning to fuel a busy day.

#functionalfood #functionalrecipes #breakfast #food
Leah Vanderveldt
January 17 2017

Exactly What To Eat Before You Work Out, According To A Registered Dietitian

If you're going to take the time to work out, you should make it as effective as possible.

#workout #functionalfood #snacks #food
Carolyn Brown
January 16 2017
How Healthy Are The New Boosted Waters Really? We Put Them To The Test

Collagen water, rosewater, activated charcoal water—we decode them all.

#functionalfood #water
Liz Moody
January 11 2017