"Complex Carbs" Is Misleading — Here's What This MD Wants You To Know

Rather than "refined" or "complex," perhaps the binary should be "fast" and "slow."

David Kessler, M.D.
4 days ago
Lemony, Peppery & Fresh: Give These 4 Spices A Whirl This Spring

There are lots of ways to bring the essence of spring into our cooking.

Sarah Regan
March 19
PAID CONTENT FOR Applegate

An Integrative Nutritionist Gets Real About Her Sustainability Habits

Over the years, Katie Lemons' approach to her health evolved to incorporate far more than just what’s on her plate.

#partner #functional nutrition #vegetarian
Katie Lemons
March 13
Why This MD Created The Nutritarian Diet + An Immunity-Improving Salad

Thousands of people around the world now call themselves "nutritarians" because they eat a nutrient-dense, plant-rich diet for better health and a...

Joel Fuhrman, M.D.
March 5
Sensitive To Lectins? Here's How You Can Still Eat This Lentil Soup

With the right preparation lentils can be a nutritious addition, even to a lectin-free diet!

Claudia Curici
February 26
