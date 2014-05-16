1954 Items Tagged
food
A Simple Dressing That's Great On Any Salad
As much as I like cooking a fabulous meal to share with friends and family, there are many nights when I just don't feel like messing around in the...
5 Health & Fitness Apps That Make My Life Better
If you’re anything like me, nothing gets you feeling motivated and pumped up to accomplish all your health and fitness goals like a really awesome...
Vegan & Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Love Cookies
Vegan, gluten-free and made without refined sugar.
Spice Up Your Life With This Zesty North African Herb Sauce!
This herb-filled sauce is traditionally used for fish or meats, but it's also great for vegans.
Gluten-Free Banana & Macadamia Bread
Any overripe bananas are great for making banana bread; the sweetness is a natural treat without all the added refined sugars. Bananas are one of...
5-Minute Fiber-Packed Breakfast Bowl
This quick breakfast will fill you up until lunch.
Raw Superfood Breakfast Bars
Get your day started with a boost of raw superfood energy! I love thee bars because they take just a few minutes to make, plus they're tastier and...
10 Things I Tell Anyone Who's Ready To Go Vegan
There’s never been a better time to go vegan.
5 Ways To Stay Fit When You're Working Like A Dog
As anyone trying to stay in shape knows, without continued effort, we lose our gains. Getting ripped is hard, and staying there is even harder. Our...
Garlic Quinoa With Ginger-Coriander Sauce
Cheers to hearty food that won't give you indigestion and comfort food that won't put you in a food coma. This dish is the perfect balance of hearty...
4-Ingredient Chocolate Cake Bites
These healthy cake bites taste just like German chocolate cake.
Peruvian Artichoke Heart Salad
Use fresh artichoke hearts for this recipe.
Vegan Chickpea "Egg Salad" Served Over Kale
I’m here to give you bursts of inspiration and kale.
8 Ways To Get Kids To Eat More Fruits & Veggies
Sometimes getting your children to eat more plants can seem like an uphill battle. Ads for processed foods are everywhere, and they’re often promoted...
Spring Detox Beet Soup
There's no better time than spring to do a little housecleaning, and this includes your diet. Beets contain compounds called betalains, initiating...
7 Questions To Ask Yourself The Next Time You Feel Intense Anxiety
If you're feeling anxious and can't chalk it up to worry, ask yourself these questions.
Walnut-Date Bliss Balls (Vegan & Gluten-Free!)
These snacks will provide a burst of energy to power you through the day.
Blueberry-Pecan Quinoa Breakfast Bowl (It's Paleo!)
Make the quinoa ahead of time for a healthy and easy weekday breakfast.
8 More Weight Loss Tips For Women Over 40
What is so different about weight loss when you're a woman over 40? As I described in the first article of this series, there are two main...
Vegan Carrot-Cashew Pâté (No Oil Necessary!)
Cheers to not overthinking food and just eating simple ingredients, put together in a way that tastes yummy. It is very possible and the combinations...