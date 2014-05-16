1954 Items Tagged

A Simple Dressing That's Great On Any Salad

As much as I like cooking a fabulous meal to share with friends and family, there are many nights when I just don't feel like messing around in the...

Silvia Bianco
May 16 2014

5 Health & Fitness Apps That Make My Life Better

If you’re anything like me, nothing gets you feeling motivated and pumped up to accomplish all your health and fitness goals like a really awesome...

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
May 15 2014
Recipes

Spice Up Your Life With This Zesty North African Herb Sauce!

This herb-filled sauce is traditionally used for fish or meats, but it's also great for vegans.

Bryant Terry
May 14 2014

Gluten-Free Banana & Macadamia Bread

Any overripe bananas are great for making banana bread; the sweetness is a natural treat without all the added refined sugars. Bananas are one of...

Binny Liu
May 13 2014
Raw Superfood Breakfast Bars

Get your day started with a boost of raw superfood energy! I love thee bars because they take just a few minutes to make, plus they're tastier and...

Ilene Godofsky
May 10 2014
Food Trends

10 Things I Tell Anyone Who's Ready To Go Vegan

There’s never been a better time to go vegan.

Elizabeth Castoria
May 9 2014

5 Ways To Stay Fit When You're Working Like A Dog

As anyone trying to stay in shape knows, without continued effort, we lose our gains. Getting ripped is hard, and staying there is even harder. Our...

Austin Perlmutter, M.D.
May 8 2014

Garlic Quinoa With Ginger-Coriander Sauce

Cheers to hearty food that won't give you indigestion and comfort food that won't put you in a food coma. This dish is the perfect balance of hearty...

Molly Patrick
May 8 2014
4-Ingredient Chocolate Cake Bites

These healthy cake bites taste just like German chocolate cake.

Andrea Hood
May 7 2014
Recipes

8 Ways To Get Kids To Eat More Fruits & Veggies

Sometimes getting your children to eat more plants can seem like an uphill battle. Ads for processed foods are everywhere, and they’re often promoted...

Luke Jones
May 2 2014

Spring Detox Beet Soup

There's no better time than spring to do a little housecleaning, and this includes your diet. Beets contain compounds called betalains, initiating...

Allison Day
May 1 2014
Mental Health

7 Questions To Ask Yourself The Next Time You Feel Intense Anxiety

If you're feeling anxious and can't chalk it up to worry, ask yourself these questions.

Megan Bruneau, M.A.
April 29 2014
Walnut-Date Bliss Balls (Vegan & Gluten-Free!)

These snacks will provide a burst of energy to power you through the day.

Lisa Lane
April 29 2014
Blueberry-Pecan Quinoa Breakfast Bowl (It's Paleo!)

Make the quinoa ahead of time for a healthy and easy weekday breakfast.

Allison Stevens
April 28 2014

8 More Weight Loss Tips For Women Over 40

What is so different about weight loss when you're a woman over 40? As I described in the first article of this series, there are two main...

Khandee Ahnaimugan, M.A., M.D.
April 26 2014

Vegan Carrot-Cashew Pâté (No Oil Necessary!)

Cheers to not overthinking food and just eating simple ingredients, put together in a way that tastes yummy. It is very possible and the combinations...

Molly Patrick
April 25 2014