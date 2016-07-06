2005 Items Tagged

6 Healing Drinks To Reset After An Indulgent Weekend

Overdid it on the long weekend? Detox with deliciousness.

#smoothie #recipes #smoothies #juice #food
Mary McAlary
July 5 2016
Integrative Health

5 Healthy Foods You Should Avoid If You Have A Hormonal Imbalance

It's not just sugar and dairy you should steer clear of.

#nutrition #hormones #healthy foods #food
Alisa Vitti
July 5 2016
Integrative Health

5 Easy Ways I Balance My Hormones Every Day: A Functional Medicine Doctor Explains

From food to beauty products, here are 5 things you can do to get your estrogen levels in check.

#food as medicine #hormones #health #healthy foods #food
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
June 29 2016
A 1-Day Plant Based Meal Plan That Helped Me Reach My Goal Weight

Eating for weight loss doesn't have to be about restriction; here's proof.

#recipes #healthy recipes #weight loss #food
Annie Markowitz, PhD
June 23 2016
