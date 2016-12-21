3383 Items Tagged

Why I Stopped "Detoxing" In Favor Of These Healthy Habits

It's not about restricting; it's about stressing less.

Megan Cuzzolino
December 21 2016

Great Skin Inside And Out: A Protein-Packed Winter Wonderbowl

Your body will love this wholesome green goodness. You will feel nourished, energized, light, and glowing—the way every recipe should make you feel.

Elissa Goodman
December 20 2016

Healthy Comfort Food: Moroccan-Spiced Sweet Potato Soup

Need a break from gingerbread? Make this soup with lots of healing spices.

Samantha Elkrief
December 20 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Pulses

A Natural Chef's 7 Grocery Store Hacks To Eat Clean On A Budget

Master the market with this chef's grocery shopping tips to help you cook healthy food without breaking the bank.

Phoebe Lapine
December 20 2016
Recipes

9 Vegetarian Main Dishes For Your Holiday Table

Forget the turkey or ham, and make vegetables the center of the plate.

Leah Vanderveldt
December 19 2016

5 Holistic Self-Care Tips For Winter

Easy, warming, and grounding rituals to add to your routine.

Larissa Hall Carlson
December 19 2016

A High-Protein & Foolproof Bread Recipe

Fifteen minutes of prep will give you bread that's actually good for you.

Scott Christ
December 18 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Simply Organic

The Flourless, Sugar-Free Cookies This Yogi Brings To Every Holiday Party

With no refined sugar, gluten, or dairy, these spice-filled cookies will become your go-to dessert for every holiday party.

Jordan Younger
December 15 2016
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR Pulses

How This Holistic Nutritionist Makes 4 Different Meals From One Easy Ingredient

Protein- and fiber-filled pulses are a meal prepper's dream, as they're extremely versatile (one batch can make four different dishes!), and a single...

Kelly LeVeque
December 13 2016

How To Avoid Stress-Eating Over The Holidays

Mindfulness can be a powerful appetite tamer.

Carley Smith, CNP
December 13 2016

How To Make Gluten-Free Desserts Without Weird Ingredients

If adding more chocolate is required, consider us on board.

Genevieve Ko
December 13 2016
