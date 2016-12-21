3383 Items Tagged
food
Why I Stopped "Detoxing" In Favor Of These Healthy Habits
It's not about restricting; it's about stressing less.
THIS Is The Perfect Holiday Meal (Hint: It Starts With Coconut Butternut Squash Soup)
Holiday cheer sans all that extra dairy and gluten.
5 Prebiotic Foods To Keep Your Gut Health In Check
Are you eating these on the reg?
Great Skin Inside And Out: A Protein-Packed Winter Wonderbowl
Your body will love this wholesome green goodness. You will feel nourished, energized, light, and glowing—the way every recipe should make you feel.
Healthy Comfort Food: Moroccan-Spiced Sweet Potato Soup
Need a break from gingerbread? Make this soup with lots of healing spices.
A Natural Chef's 7 Grocery Store Hacks To Eat Clean On A Budget
Master the market with this chef's grocery shopping tips to help you cook healthy food without breaking the bank.
9 Vegetarian Main Dishes For Your Holiday Table
Forget the turkey or ham, and make vegetables the center of the plate.
5 Holistic Self-Care Tips For Winter
Easy, warming, and grounding rituals to add to your routine.
Chocolaty Coconut Macaroons That Replace Sugar With Maple Syrup
A snowy treat sweetened naturally.
A High-Protein & Foolproof Bread Recipe
Fifteen minutes of prep will give you bread that's actually good for you.
These Cinnamon + Chocolate Cupcakes Will Make All Your Paleo Friends Happy
The answer is always cupcakes.
Go Green With Dessert: Vegan Pistachio + Pear Pudding
And there's only six ingredients.
The Flourless, Sugar-Free Cookies This Yogi Brings To Every Holiday Party
With no refined sugar, gluten, or dairy, these spice-filled cookies will become your go-to dessert for every holiday party.
A Grounding Salad That's Basically Meditation In A Bowl
So much more than a salad.
Healthy Nutella + 9 More Edible Gifts To Whip Up ASAP
DIY healthier treats for everyone on your list.
15 Vegan Cookies To Make This Holiday Season
We're keeping it plant-based this year.
How This Holistic Nutritionist Makes 4 Different Meals From One Easy Ingredient
Protein- and fiber-filled pulses are a meal prepper's dream, as they're extremely versatile (one batch can make four different dishes!), and a single...
How To Avoid Stress-Eating Over The Holidays
Mindfulness can be a powerful appetite tamer.
How To Make Gluten-Free Desserts Without Weird Ingredients
If adding more chocolate is required, consider us on board.
Brodo's Fat-Frothed Bone Broths Take The Healthy Habit To The Next Level
Here's what your bone broth's been missing.