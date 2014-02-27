3383 Items Tagged

3 Totally Satisfying (And Totally Healthy) Snack Recipes

As a health coach, one of the most common concerns I hear from people is that they find themselves overdoing it on snacks that leave them feeling...

Ilene Godofsky
February 27 2014

Warming Vegan Carrot-Ginger Soup

May your belly be full and your laughter authentic. May your sleep be peaceful and your mornings magical. May your presence be so radiant that it is...

Molly Patrick
February 27 2014

Vegan Cookie Dough Balls (Nom Nom Nom!)

Cookie dough. It's the reason I make cookies. Who doesn’t love to lick the spoon clean? In fact, I far prefer the dough to the final, baked product.

Elissa Goodman
February 27 2014
Functional Food

What I've Learned 10 Years After Being In 'Super Size Me'

Super Size Me ignited a spark and brought awareness to a growing food movement.

Alexandra Jamieson
February 26 2014

3 Easy Recipes To Heal Your Gut

Our digestion determines the health of each cell in our body. Strong efficient digestion equals great energy, glowing skin, deep sleep, and good mood....

Nadya Andreeva
February 26 2014
Recipes
Food Trends

I Was A Raw Vegan For More Than 3 Years Because I Was Insane

The truth is that we are all biochemically unique, each requiring different nutrients to thrive.

Sami G
February 26 2014

Savory Pumpkin & Feta Muffins (And They're Gluten Free!)

These whole-food savory muffins are not only delicious, but are also loaded with nutrient-dense ingredients.

Lesh Karan
February 25 2014
Recipes

Best Brussels Sprouts Snack You'll Ever Make!

Crunchy and delicious snacks to rival potato chips.

Mayim Bialik
February 25 2014

Vegan Mushroom & Herb Pasta That Only Takes 20 Minutes To Make

This healthy version of one-pot pasta uses whole wheat pasta (sub for gluten-free pasta if you wish) and a ton of veggies. A small amount of coconut...

Molly Patrick
February 24 2014

Gluten-Free Banana Pancakes

Healthy pancakes — say what?! This recipe relies on bananas, plant-based protein powder and egg whites to create a fluffy, balanced version of the...

Caroline Shannon-Karasik
February 24 2014

Easiest Brussels Sprouts Recipe You'll Ever Make

Brussels sprouts may not be among the most well-liked vegetables, but they may just be the new kale! Brussels sprouts are loaded with vitamins,...

Dawna Stone
February 23 2014

Vegan Matcha Ice Cream

I have been on a matcha kick lately. Matcha in my morning smoothie, matcha for my post-workout drink, and matcha for afternoon tea. This whole leaf,...

April Norris
February 23 2014

5 Spiritual Lessons I Learned From Obsessing Over Food

For so long, I struggled with my relationship with food. I dieted, I starved myself, I worked out until I couldn’t work out anymore, and no matter...

Isabel Foxen Duke
February 23 2014
Recipes

Treat Yourself Right With This Raw Vegan Chocolate Smoothie!

If you're a chocolate lover, you're going to make this one over and over.

Pauline Hanuise
February 22 2014
Recipes

How To Make A Healing, Nourishing Buddha Bowl

On a yoga retreat years ago I was introduced to the Buddha Bowl. A meal-sized bowl filled with simple pure food and enjoyed with deep gratitude. After...

Betsi Iris Mufson
February 21 2014

Vegan "Creamed" Kale With Caramelized Onions

Creamed spinach is one of my favorites side dishes, but I can no longer justify making it using cream. So when I discovered the great taste and health...

Silvia Bianco
February 20 2014

The Perfect Breakfast: Coconut-Vanilla Granola

This one goes out to all the people who like to know exactly what they're putting in their bodies.

Molly Patrick
February 20 2014

Everything You Need To Know About GMOs

Consumers have the right to know if their food has been genetically engineered. However, the US government does not require labeling of such foods so...

Environmental Working Group
February 19 2014