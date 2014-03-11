3383 Items Tagged
food
Goji Berry & Oat Breakfast Muffins (They're Gluten Free, Too!)
I’m a big fan of eating muffins — for breakfast, for lunch, for a midday snack, or pretty much anytime, ever.
Anti-Inflammatory Green Smoothie With Turmeric
Inflammation has a wide range of causes, and is often disguised as anything from weight gain to skin problems, headaches to depression.
The Ultimate Vegan Massaman Curry
A modern take on a traditional Thai twist.
A Vegan "Tuna Salad" Sandwich That Won't Stink Up The Office
Tuna salad is a ubiquitous lunch option, usually sandwiched between two soggy pieces of bread, or scooped on top of some wilted lettuce. This no-fish...
Spicy Sweet Potato Salsa
This week I was in the mood for something different. I wanted something that captured all of the above tastes in one dish. As a result, I thought of...
A Green Smoothie To Power You Through The Day
An energy-boosting smoothie to hydrate and detox.
Vegan Cauliflower-Carrot Soup (Yummy!)
Remember, winter will come to an end. In the meantime. nosh on as many yummy soups as possible! This soup’s simple ingredients will nourish you to the...
How To Eat Cleaner: 7 Totally Doable Tips To Get You On Track
We all want to eat more healthfully and mindfully. But just because we want to doesn’t mean we always have the patience, discipline or know-how to eat...
Vegan Stuffed Squash With Dates & Pine Nuts
Make this as side or let it shine as the main entrée.
Basil Beet Juice With A Ginger Kick
A beetroot detox juice.
So You're Going Gluten-Free … Here's How To Eat
Several years ago, I watched a friend of mine attempt to go gluten free. She'd read it was good for her and that she might shed a few pounds. She'd...
Fig & Coconut Brownies (A Gluten-Free & Vegan Treat!)
I’ve been health conscious for over 15 years, but ever since becoming a mom, I’ve even become more serious about finding healthy alternatives for...
How I Managed Progressive MS With A Paleo Diet & Functional Medicine
In 2000, I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease that damages the brain and spinal cord.
Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto That Will Blow Your Mind (Gluten Free!)
Did you know you can make a pesto almost out of anything? Nope, it doesn't have to be basil. In fact, I think that a basil pesto is just too strong....
Why You Don't Need To Count Calories Ever Again
It’s time to rethink what you think you know about calories,
A Cacao & Berry Smoothie For A Quick Pick-Me-Up
Coffee zombies beware: This smoothie may replace your afternoon pick-me-up of choice! This smoothie is a delightful option when you want something...
Raw Coconut Key Lime Pie (Nut Free!)
Who doesn't love the creamy tartness of a good lime pie? I remember one summer road tripping to Key West and spending a good couple of days sampling...
Immune-Boosting Chicken & Ginger Soup
If you love soup, and want to boost your immune system, this magical Astragalus-Ginger Chicken Soup is flat-out awesome.
A Green Smoothie That Beats Any Cleanse
Have you ever considered doing the hard-core cleanse known as The Master Cleanse? Well, I’ve done it, and I do not recommend it to anyone. Instead,...