Goji Berry & Oat Breakfast Muffins (They're Gluten Free, Too!)

I’m a big fan of eating muffins — for breakfast, for lunch, for a midday snack, or pretty much anytime, ever.

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
Kristen Brotemarkle
March 11 2014

Anti-Inflammatory Green Smoothie With Turmeric

Inflammation has a wide range of causes, and is often disguised as anything from weight gain to skin problems, headaches to depression.

#smoothie #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
AJ Govoni
March 9 2014
Recipes

A Vegan "Tuna Salad" Sandwich That Won't Stink Up The Office

Tuna salad is a ubiquitous lunch option, usually sandwiched between two soggy pieces of bread, or scooped on top of some wilted lettuce. This no-fish...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Elizabeth Palmer Starnes
March 7 2014

Spicy Sweet Potato Salsa

This week I was in the mood for something different. I wanted something that captured all of the above tastes in one dish. As a result, I thought of...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Preeti Gundecha
March 6 2014
Recipes

Vegan Cauliflower-Carrot Soup (Yummy!)

Remember, winter will come to an end. In the meantime. nosh on as many yummy soups as possible! This soup’s simple ingredients will nourish you to the...

#gluten-free recipe #wellness #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Molly Patrick
March 5 2014

How To Eat Cleaner: 7 Totally Doable Tips To Get You On Track

We all want to eat more healthfully and mindfully. But just because we want to doesn’t mean we always have the patience, discipline or know-how to eat...

#nutrition #fitness #personal growth #healthy foods #food
Jared Koch
March 5 2014
Recipes
Recipes

So You're Going Gluten-Free … Here's How To Eat

Several years ago, I watched a friend of mine attempt to go gluten free. She'd read it was good for her and that she might shed a few pounds. She'd...

#gluten #nutrition #snacks #healthy foods #food
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
March 3 2014

Fig & Coconut Brownies (A Gluten-Free & Vegan Treat!)

I’ve been health conscious for over 15 years, but ever since becoming a mom, I’ve even become more serious about finding healthy alternatives for...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Angela Rooney
March 3 2014
Integrative Health

How I Managed Progressive MS With A Paleo Diet & Functional Medicine

In 2000, I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease that damages the brain and spinal cord.

#Paleo #healing #nutrition #wellness #food
Terry Wahls, M.D.
March 3 2014

Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto That Will Blow Your Mind (Gluten Free!)

Did you know you can make a pesto almost out of anything? Nope, it doesn't have to be basil. In fact, I think that a basil pesto is just too strong....

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Silvia Bianco
March 3 2014
Food Trends

Why You Don't Need To Count Calories Ever Again

It’s time to rethink what you think you know about calories,

#nutrition #weight loss #healthy foods #food
Frank Lipman, M.D.
March 3 2014

A Cacao & Berry Smoothie For A Quick Pick-Me-Up

Coffee zombies beware: This smoothie may replace your afternoon pick-me-up of choice! This smoothie is a delightful option when you want something...

#smoothie #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
Caroline Shannon-Karasik
March 1 2014

Raw Coconut Key Lime Pie (Nut Free!)

Who doesn't love the creamy tartness of a good lime pie? I remember one summer road tripping to Key West and spending a good couple of days sampling...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #raw foods recipes #healthy foods #food
Binny Liu
February 28 2014

Immune-Boosting Chicken & Ginger Soup

If you love soup, and want to boost your immune system, this magical Astragalus-Ginger Chicken Soup is flat-out awesome.

#healthy recipes #wellness #immunity #healthy foods #food
Mark Fitzpatrick
February 28 2014

A Green Smoothie That Beats Any Cleanse

Have you ever considered doing the hard-core cleanse known as The Master Cleanse? Well, I’ve done it, and I do not recommend it to anyone. Instead,...

#smoothie #healthy recipes #juicing #healthy foods #food
Katrine van Wyk
February 28 2014