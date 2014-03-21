3383 Items Tagged

Why The French Love Dandelions (And Why You Should Too)

Forget all those preconceived notions about garden weeds. Come spring, it’s dandelion season in France and Italy.

Rebeca Plantier
March 21 2014
Recipes

Vegan Fig & Tahini Truffles

A fruity and light treat to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Sondi Bruner
March 21 2014

You'll Fall In Love With This Wild Rice & Spinach Soup

Nothing warms the heart (and body) like a nice, good-for-you soup! This recipe hits the spot on a warm or chilly day. Next time you're looking for a...

Dawna Stone
March 21 2014
Integrative Health

Feeling Sluggish? It Might Be Time For A Detox

If you're dealing with bothersome symptoms, it might be time for a detox.

Jessica Sepel
March 21 2014

Asparagus, Arugula & Beet Salad With Parmesan Crisps

Spring is here! And with it comes a wide variety of vegetables that we have been waiting for all winter. One of the early stars of the season is...

Nathalie Fraise
March 20 2014

Vegan Coconut Bliss Balls That Will Wow Your Taste Buds

Looking for a totally out-of-this-world delicious and guilt-free treat? I’ve got you covered. These coconut bliss balls are made with 100% pure whole...

Zoë Keller
March 20 2014

Lemony Vegan Chickpea Salad

May you make this for yourself even if you’re cooking for one.

Molly Patrick
March 19 2014

DIY: Anti-Inflammatory Turmeric-Almond Milk

I'm pretty sure I'm not the only one out there on a turmeric kick. It's just so good for you! A super high powered anti-inflammatory that does the...

Tricia Huffman
March 19 2014

5-Ingredient Oatmeal Cookies (Gluten Free & Vegan!)

The only "bad" thing about these cookies is that they're dangerously easy to make — and eat! But with only five ingredients and no refined, processed...

Caroline Shannon-Karasik
March 18 2014

Nurturing Pumpkin Pie Recipe

This Ayurvedic recipe is sweet and nurturing for your body, mind and soul! It balances the vata dosha particularly well, leading to contentment and a...

Myra Lewin
March 17 2014

Say Good Morning To These Japanese Pancakes With Kale & Miso Mayo

Okonomiyaki, known around the world as "Japanese Pancakes," are as fun to eat as they are to make. With "okonomi" translating to "what you like" and...

Andrea Rice
March 16 2014

7 Common Misconceptions About The Paleo Diet

Sometimes referred to as "The Cave Man Diet," the Paleolithic diet focuses on real, pre-agricultural whole foods such as wild-caught seafood, pastured...

David Sciola
March 15 2014
Recipes

Creamy Carrot, Sweet Potato & Lentil Soup

Step aside, French onion soup and au revoir, buttery bisque! This creamy soup with lentil topping is a great meal during this season of transition...

Rebecca Leffler
March 13 2014

Cinnamon Oatmeal With Cashew Milk (Gluten Free)

Raw oatmeal is super easy to make, but it's important to soak the oats beforehand to reduce their phytic acid content.

Binny Liu
March 13 2014

Quinoa Fruit Salad (Vegan & Gluten Free!)

This quinoa fruit salad is an absolutely delicious dish suitable for vegans and vegetarians. I love having it as a light breakfast, but it also makes...

Pauline Hanuise
March 12 2014
Functional Food

A Delightful Vegan Cream Of Zucchini Soup

I love puréed soups. They're creamy in texture and so satisfying. And they're the only way my (grown) daughter will eat vegetables! Zucchini are...

Silvia Bianco
March 11 2014

6 Great Reasons To Fall In Love With Olive Oil

As a top importer of the world’s olive oil, the United States has a serious passion for this popular salad topper. America’s olive oil consumption has...

Austin Perlmutter, M.D.
March 11 2014