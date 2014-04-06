3383 Items Tagged
food
Wake Up Sunday With This Berry Goddess Smoothie
Remove toxins from your body while injecting fabulous antioxidants as well. This gorgeous smoothie is so delicious and such a treat! Enjoy this for...
Vegan Rosemary Frittata
Can I get a golf clap for macronutrients, and a huge ROAR for micronutrients? It’s time to put nutrition labels in their place and spread the word...
I Stopped Being Vegan & The World Kept Spinning
Things change, we change, I changed...and it was okay.
A Ridiculously Delicious (Raw!) Pasta Primavera
Mmm, rich and creamy pasta primavera. Sounds complicated, right? Not at all! This gourmet recipe is both simple and scrumptious. You need only a...
Why Everyone Should Give The Intuitarian Diet A Try
Every week we encounter hundreds of great suggestions for living a healthier, happier life. These can come from blogs, our friends, from the products...
Anti-Inflammatory Coconut-Turmeric Cauliflower (Vegan)
This Turmeric-Coconut Cauliflower is inspired by Thai flavors and finished with turmeric powder — an important anti-inflammatory spice. Turmeric has...
8 Ways To Minimize Your Exposure To Plastic
A recent article in Mother Jones has everyone asking if any plastic is safe, and if it isn't, how to avoid it. It’s easier than you think to find...
Simple & Delicious Pina Kale-ada Smoothie
There’s something to be said about the tropical combination of creamy coconut and luscious, tangy pineapple. Who doesn’t love a good piña colada?...
Sweet & Savory Sun-Dried Tomato Burger (It's Vegan!)
Cheers to ingredients that we can all pronounce and hearty meals made with 10 items or less. It’s time to get excited about simple, real food.
Gluten-Free Dark Chocolate Raspberry Brownies
Sometimes baked goodies just satisfy like nothing else. I figured that if you're going to have a brownie, it might as well be made from healthy...
8 Weight Loss Tips For Women Over 40
In my previous article, I wrote about how, for women over 40, the usual methods of crash-dieting and exercise are not effective, and that weight loss...
Make Sunday A Funday With These Muffin Tin Frittatas
These muffin frittatas take about 20 minutes to bake, can be stored in the refrigerator for up to four days, and make for a healthy and tasty...
Lemon Johnnycakes With Blueberry Syrup (Vegan & Gluten-Free!)
Breakfast can be a challenge on a gluten-free diet. Sometimes gluten-free alternatives to traditional breakfast foods are disappointing — either too...
Super-Simple Green Goddess Salad Dressing
Let’s rise up and do a virtual fist pump for controlling exactly what we put in our food and in our body, while at the same time reducing our need for...
Classic Vegetarian Black Bean Tostadas
A fantastic vegetarian option, this Black Bean Tostada recipe hits the spot and will leave you full and satisfied. Make it with corn tortillas, and...
10 Foods A Naturopathic Doctor Always Buys
Load up on these goodies next time you're at the grocery store.
6 Signs Of A Good Diet
Being of a Paleo persuasion, there are many foods I completely avoid that other diets insist are healthy. "High protein tofu," "healthy whole grains,"...
What You Need To Know About Radiation When You Fly
Maybe your business requires you to travel cross-country to consult. Perhaps you have an aging relative who lives far away and you fly frequently to...
Vegetarian Kale Caesar Salad With Homemade Garlic Croutons
Caesar salads can be packed full of healthy ingredients when made the right way. This kale caesar can be made ahead of time and is simple, tasty and a...
Decadent Green Tea Mint Meltaways (Vegan, Gluten-Free!)
If you're looking for a sweet and satisfying way to access the antioxidant prowess of green tea, look no further.