Wake Up Sunday With This Berry Goddess Smoothie

Remove toxins from your body while injecting fabulous antioxidants as well. This gorgeous smoothie is so delicious and such a treat! Enjoy this for...

#smoothie #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
Shakera Leigh Halford
April 6 2014

Vegan Rosemary Frittata

Can I get a golf clap for macronutrients, and a huge ROAR for micronutrients? It’s time to put nutrition labels in their place and spread the word...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
Molly Patrick
April 5 2014
I Stopped Being Vegan & The World Kept Spinning

Things change, we change, I changed...and it was okay.

#wellness #personal growth #vegan #healthy foods #food
Talia Pollock
April 3 2014

A Ridiculously Delicious (Raw!) Pasta Primavera

Mmm, rich and creamy pasta primavera. Sounds complicated, right? Not at all! This gourmet recipe is both simple and scrumptious. You need only a...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #raw foods recipes #healthy foods #food
Laura-Jane Koers
April 3 2014

Why Everyone Should Give The Intuitarian Diet A Try

Every week we encounter hundreds of great suggestions for living a healthier, happier life. These can come from blogs, our friends, from the products...

#nutrition #mindfulness #mind body connection #intuition #food
Kelly Neff, M.A., PhD
April 3 2014

Anti-Inflammatory Coconut-Turmeric Cauliflower (Vegan)

This Turmeric-Coconut Cauliflower is inspired by Thai flavors and finished with turmeric powder — an important anti-inflammatory spice. Turmeric has...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
Mikaela Reuben
April 2 2014

8 Ways To Minimize Your Exposure To Plastic

A recent article in Mother Jones has everyone asking if any plastic is safe, and if it isn't, how to avoid it. It’s easier than you think to find...

#toxic #hormones #environmentalism #wellness #food
Healthy Child Healthy World
April 2 2014

Simple & Delicious Pina Kale-ada Smoothie

There’s something to be said about the tropical combination of creamy coconut and luscious, tangy pineapple. Who doesn’t love a good piña colada?...

#smoothie #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #kale
Chelsey Benzel
April 2 2014

Sweet & Savory Sun-Dried Tomato Burger (It's Vegan!)

Cheers to ingredients that we can all pronounce and hearty meals made with 10 items or less. It’s time to get excited about simple, real food.

#healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Molly Patrick
April 1 2014

Gluten-Free Dark Chocolate Raspberry Brownies

Sometimes baked goodies just satisfy like nothing else. I figured that if you're going to have a brownie, it might as well be made from healthy...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
Binny Liu
April 1 2014

8 Weight Loss Tips For Women Over 40

In my previous article, I wrote about how, for women over 40, the usual methods of crash-dieting and exercise are not effective, and that weight loss...

#nutrition #personal growth #weight loss #weight loss success #food
Khandee Ahnaimugan, M.A., M.D.
March 31 2014

Make Sunday A Funday With These Muffin Tin Frittatas

These muffin frittatas take about 20 minutes to bake, can be stored in the refrigerator for up to four days, and make for a healthy and tasty...

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #healthy foods #food
Silvia Bianco
March 30 2014

Lemon Johnnycakes With Blueberry Syrup (Vegan & Gluten-Free!)

Breakfast can be a challenge on a gluten-free diet. Sometimes gluten-free alternatives to traditional breakfast foods are disappointing — either too...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
Rachel Carr
March 30 2014

Super-Simple Green Goddess Salad Dressing

Let’s rise up and do a virtual fist pump for controlling exactly what we put in our food and in our body, while at the same time reducing our need for...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Molly Patrick
March 28 2014

Classic Vegetarian Black Bean Tostadas

A fantastic vegetarian option, this Black Bean Tostada recipe hits the spot and will leave you full and satisfied. Make it with corn tortillas, and...

#avocado #healthy recipes #vegetarian #vegan #food
Dawna Stone
March 28 2014
10 Foods A Naturopathic Doctor Always Buys

Load up on these goodies next time you're at the grocery store.

#Herbs #garlic #slideshows #wellness #healthy foods
Katie Corazzo, N.D.
March 25 2014

6 Signs Of A Good Diet

Being of a Paleo persuasion, there are many foods I completely avoid that other diets insist are healthy. "High protein tofu," "healthy whole grains,"...

#Paleo #acne #wellness #vegetarian #raw
David Sciola
March 25 2014

What You Need To Know About Radiation When You Fly

Maybe your business requires you to travel cross-country to consult. Perhaps you have an aging relative who lives far away and you fly frequently to...

#supplements #antioxidant #travel #food
Joel Kahn, M.D.
March 25 2014

Vegetarian Kale Caesar Salad With Homemade Garlic Croutons

Caesar salads can be packed full of healthy ingredients when made the right way. This kale caesar can be made ahead of time and is simple, tasty and a...

#healthy recipes #wellness #vegetarian #healthy foods #food
Chelsea Dinsmore
March 24 2014

Decadent Green Tea Mint Meltaways (Vegan, Gluten-Free!)

If you're looking for a sweet and satisfying way to access the antioxidant prowess of green tea, look no further.

#gluten-free recipe #dessert #healthy recipes #green tea #vegan
Allison Day
March 24 2014