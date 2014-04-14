3383 Items Tagged

food

Wilted Kale & Quinoa Salad With Avocado Basil Dressing

This is one of my favorite salad recipes. It's gluten-free, vegetarian (if using vegetable stock), and full of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals,...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness #vegetarian #healthy foods
Dara Grossman
April 14 2014

How To Practice Yoga While You Grocery Shop

Who says yoga has to be practiced on a mat? Make space for Grocery Yoga! A block or a strap may not be accessible, but your shopping cart can...

#yoga poses #relaxation #wellness #yoga #food
Brianna Halloran
April 14 2014
Recipes

The Recipe That Will Make You Fall In Love With Kale All Over Again

Can I get a virtual raise the roof for less tissue boxes and stronger immune systems?

#healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #kale #food
Molly Patrick
April 13 2014

Sriracha Beet Greens & Mini Peppers Salad

Ever wondered what to do with all that green leafy stuff on top of your beets? Whatever you do, don't throw it away! Just like carrot greens, most...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
Leanne Wei
April 12 2014
Functional Food

7 Things You Need To Know About Fermented Foods

Fermented foods may be making news now, but they've been around for thousands of years.

#wellness #immunity #healthy foods #microbiome #food
Frank Lipman, M.D.
April 12 2014

Walmart To Make Organic Foods More Affordable

Thursday's announcement by Walmart, the world’s biggest grocer, that it plans to sell a line of organic foods at competitive prices could eventually...

#news #wellness #organic food #healthy foods #food
Environmental Working Group
April 11 2014

Gluten-Free Matzo Just In Time For Passover

For seven days, starting April 14, Jews around the world will be observing Passover. Only unleavened bread is to be eaten for seven days, and at the...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Karen Sheer
April 11 2014
Recipes

A Kale Smoothie That Tastes Like Ice Cream

I'm a blendaholic. And when it comes to passing my addiction on to others, I'm also an enabler. But fear not. This habit is healthy and comes with a...

#gluten-free recipe #ginger #healthy recipes #wellness #partnered posts
Tess Masters
April 10 2014
Recipes
Recipes

Super Easy Vegan Chickpea Spread

If you can find five minutes, you can toss this together, get snacked up, and be on your way.

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
Molly Patrick
April 9 2014

Nourishing Coconut-Rose Milkshake

This decadent drink nourishes the body and the heart. Just as the intoxicating smell of a rose flower can stir deep feelings of love, so too can her...

#smoothie #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
Gina Gibbons
April 8 2014
Recipes

How I Eat For Optimal Wellness In The Spring

Spring is the most natural time of year to begin making significant changes to our health. The body is ready and eager to make dietary and activity...

#change #wellness #digestion #healthy foods #food
Trish Allan
April 8 2014

3 Mistakes People Make When They're Trying To Get Healthy

In my work, I meet and speak to hundreds of people who want to get healthy. This scale of contact gives me the ability to see common mistakes and...

#happiness #wellness #weight loss #food
Alice Nicholls
April 7 2014
Recipes

A Brussels Sprouts Recipe So Good You'll Actually Eat It

I’ll be the first to admit that, growing up, I absolutely despised Brussels sprouts. Tiny cabbages? No, thank you. Please pass the corn.

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
Daniel Scott
April 7 2014

Kale & Tempeh Bowl With Miso-Tahini Dressing

Hearty, warming and full of flavor, this macrobiotic-inspired Smoky Tempeh and Kale Bowl will definitely hit the spot. It's topped with one of my...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
Ilene Godofsky
April 6 2014