Wilted Kale & Quinoa Salad With Avocado Basil Dressing
This is one of my favorite salad recipes. It's gluten-free, vegetarian (if using vegetable stock), and full of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals,...
How To Practice Yoga While You Grocery Shop
Who says yoga has to be practiced on a mat? Make space for Grocery Yoga! A block or a strap may not be accessible, but your shopping cart can...
A Detoxifying Beet Salad For Spring
Easy recipe for a detox beet salad
The Recipe That Will Make You Fall In Love With Kale All Over Again
Can I get a virtual raise the roof for less tissue boxes and stronger immune systems?
Sriracha Beet Greens & Mini Peppers Salad
Ever wondered what to do with all that green leafy stuff on top of your beets? Whatever you do, don't throw it away! Just like carrot greens, most...
7 Things You Need To Know About Fermented Foods
Fermented foods may be making news now, but they've been around for thousands of years.
Walmart To Make Organic Foods More Affordable
Thursday's announcement by Walmart, the world’s biggest grocer, that it plans to sell a line of organic foods at competitive prices could eventually...
Gluten-Free Matzo Just In Time For Passover
For seven days, starting April 14, Jews around the world will be observing Passover. Only unleavened bread is to be eaten for seven days, and at the...
These Baked Basil Fries Will Blow You Away (And They're Vegan!)
Give those cheesy ballpark fries a healthy makeover.
A Kale Smoothie That Tastes Like Ice Cream
I'm a blendaholic. And when it comes to passing my addiction on to others, I'm also an enabler. But fear not. This habit is healthy and comes with a...
Red Lentil & Quinoa Cakes With Basil Cream
Quinoa is the new chicken breast.
Super Easy Vegan Chickpea Spread
If you can find five minutes, you can toss this together, get snacked up, and be on your way.
Nourishing Coconut-Rose Milkshake
This decadent drink nourishes the body and the heart. Just as the intoxicating smell of a rose flower can stir deep feelings of love, so too can her...
Grilled Baby Bok Choy With Miso Butter
Pure flavor.
How I Eat For Optimal Wellness In The Spring
Spring is the most natural time of year to begin making significant changes to our health. The body is ready and eager to make dietary and activity...
3 Mistakes People Make When They're Trying To Get Healthy
In my work, I meet and speak to hundreds of people who want to get healthy. This scale of contact gives me the ability to see common mistakes and...
Simple & Rich Vegan Cacao Smoothie (Only Takes 2 Minutes!)
A beautiful and super-simple smoothie.
A Brussels Sprouts Recipe So Good You'll Actually Eat It
I’ll be the first to admit that, growing up, I absolutely despised Brussels sprouts. Tiny cabbages? No, thank you. Please pass the corn.
Kale & Tempeh Bowl With Miso-Tahini Dressing
Hearty, warming and full of flavor, this macrobiotic-inspired Smoky Tempeh and Kale Bowl will definitely hit the spot. It's topped with one of my...