What I Learned From A Low-Sugar 28-Day Detox To Treat Candida

The best way to beat the candida infection and heal my skin condition was to remove added sugar.

Diana Brook
February 16 2014

5 Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Soy-Free, Vegan Snacks!

A few days ago, I was in my office snacking on some roasted chickpeas. A few people asked what I was eating. Which is the story of my life! I eat...

Amy Shah, M.D.
February 5 2014

How To Make Sure You Get The Fats Your Body Needs

You’ve probably heard omega-3 and omega-6 fats referred to as "essential fats." This is because our bodies cannot make them; they must be obtained...

Winnie Abramson
January 28 2014
If You're Going To Eat A Fatty Meal, Here's How To Be Smart About It

Given that many of us are going to eat unhealthy meals occasionally, I wanted to look at what strategies can blunt the adverse effects.

Joel Kahn, M.D.
January 13 2014
5 Awesome Exercises For A 30-Minute Fat-Burning Workout

An exercise that tones, tightens and burns calories in only 30 minutes.

Dawna Stone
January 13 2014

Why Everyone Should Get To Know Ghee

I love fat, and every two weeks or so I devote a little time to making my favorite type of it. For 15 minutes, I'm engrossed in the essential ritual...

Julia Clarke
January 8 2014

Stop Fearing Fat! Just Be Smarter With Your Choices

Over the past 50 years there's been an endless barrage of misinformation and propaganda against eating fat. Although old belief systems die hard, we...

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
November 7 2013

Get Your Omega-3s With This Smoked Salmon Pasta Recipe!

This is my favorite pasta dish for a number of reasons. It ticks all the right boxes in term of nutrition, is seriously tasty, and, best of all, it...

Katrina Loop
September 8 2013
The 4 Simple Steps I Took To Lose 30 Pounds

When we think of fat, we tend to think of the muffin top that exists around our midsection, or of the other jiggly bits that come about from too many...

Adam Hill
August 16 2013

Why BMI Is A Terrible Measure Of Your Health

BMI. Body Mass Index. Just hearing those words makes me feel uneasy. This chart, first developed in the mid-19th century, measures our gender, age,...

Julie Hunter
August 13 2013

7 Reasons You Should Spend Less Time (Not More!) Working Out

Think you have to spend more time in the gym in order to meet your fitness goals? Think again.

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
July 29 2013
5 Foods To Eat Yourself Slim

What if I told you that you can eat more but still slim down?

Tara Sowlaty
May 5 2013

Does Cholesterol Really Cause Heart Disease?

When I say the word "cholesterol" what do you think? Most people think in terms of heart disease. We're taught to believe that cholesterol is the...

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 17 2013
A 5-Year-Old Called Me Fat And Changed My Perspective

Last week, a five-year-old dropped an F-bomb on me.

Katie Devine
April 10 2013

Why Olive Oil Is Not As Healthy As You Think

Some folks still believe that sautéing in olive oil is a healthful way to cook.

Kate Murray
January 30 2013
7 Easy Ways to Keep Your Skin Silky Smooth

Well, it's Autumn! Pumpkin-everything, apple-spice-everything, gorgeous foliage, and if you're like me, the precursor to a Winter full of dry, itchy...

Sarah Sturgis, CRNP
November 9 2012