100 Items Tagged
fat
What I Learned From A Low-Sugar 28-Day Detox To Treat Candida
The best way to beat the candida infection and heal my skin condition was to remove added sugar.
5 Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Soy-Free, Vegan Snacks!
A few days ago, I was in my office snacking on some roasted chickpeas. A few people asked what I was eating. Which is the story of my life! I eat...
How To Make Sure You Get The Fats Your Body Needs
You’ve probably heard omega-3 and omega-6 fats referred to as "essential fats." This is because our bodies cannot make them; they must be obtained...
If You're Going To Eat A Fatty Meal, Here's How To Be Smart About It
Given that many of us are going to eat unhealthy meals occasionally, I wanted to look at what strategies can blunt the adverse effects.
5 Awesome Exercises For A 30-Minute Fat-Burning Workout
An exercise that tones, tightens and burns calories in only 30 minutes.
Why Everyone Should Get To Know Ghee
I love fat, and every two weeks or so I devote a little time to making my favorite type of it. For 15 minutes, I'm engrossed in the essential ritual...
Stop Fearing Fat! Just Be Smarter With Your Choices
Over the past 50 years there's been an endless barrage of misinformation and propaganda against eating fat. Although old belief systems die hard, we...
Get Your Omega-3s With This Smoked Salmon Pasta Recipe!
This is my favorite pasta dish for a number of reasons. It ticks all the right boxes in term of nutrition, is seriously tasty, and, best of all, it...
The Surprising Reason Why Many People Can't Lose Weight
How hormones affect weight loss.
The 4 Simple Steps I Took To Lose 30 Pounds
When we think of fat, we tend to think of the muffin top that exists around our midsection, or of the other jiggly bits that come about from too many...
Why BMI Is A Terrible Measure Of Your Health
BMI. Body Mass Index. Just hearing those words makes me feel uneasy. This chart, first developed in the mid-19th century, measures our gender, age,...
In Defense Of Bacon: Why Eating Fat Can Help You Get Thin
I know you’re out there.
7 Reasons You Should Spend Less Time (Not More!) Working Out
Think you have to spend more time in the gym in order to meet your fitness goals? Think again.
5 Foods To Eat Yourself Slim
What if I told you that you can eat more but still slim down?
Does Cholesterol Really Cause Heart Disease?
When I say the word "cholesterol" what do you think? Most people think in terms of heart disease. We're taught to believe that cholesterol is the...
A 5-Year-Old Called Me Fat And Changed My Perspective
Last week, a five-year-old dropped an F-bomb on me.
Do You Have An Undiagnosed Food Sensitivity?
Weight loss is complex.
Why Olive Oil Is Not As Healthy As You Think
Some folks still believe that sautéing in olive oil is a healthful way to cook.
Are You Getting Too Much Of A Good Fat? (Probably)
Here's how to fix it.
7 Easy Ways to Keep Your Skin Silky Smooth
Well, it's Autumn! Pumpkin-everything, apple-spice-everything, gorgeous foliage, and if you're like me, the precursor to a Winter full of dry, itchy...