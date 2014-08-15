209 Items Tagged
Fracking: What It Is & Why You Should Care
Fracking is all over the news lately. No wonder. This technology responsible for America’s recent boost in natural gas production has some critics....
I'm A Model. Here's Why Beauty Standards Are BS
We can all agree that when we look through a magazine, we’re being taught to learn something that is untrue. In the United States, flipping through a...
Protect Your Brain From Booze With This Supplement
When it comes to drinking alcohol, research seems to indicate that use in moderation may have significant health benefits. With that said, too much...
My Husband Was In The Hospital For 3 Years. Here's What I Learned
Hospitals can be scary places for both the patient and their loved ones. It’s unfamiliar territory; they’re like foreign countries, with their own...
Why Birth Control Could Put You At Risk For Breast Cancer
In the past, studies have shown a very slight increased risk for breast cancer with the use of hormonal birth control, or none at all. Now, a study...
The 4 Fears That Could Be Preventing You From Losing Weight
There are times when I feel like it would be easier for me to convince a patient to change his religious beliefs than to change the food he eats....
What Everyone Should Know About Thyroid Disease
Have you noticed that many people you know have been diagnosed as having a low functioning thyroid, or hypothyroidism? And have you also noticed that...
Have Autoimmune Disease? Here's What Could Be Wrong
Autoimmune conditions have exploded to epidemic proportions over the last few decades, affecting an estimated 50 million Americans. To put that in...
How You Can Accomplish Extraordinary Things: Stories Of Supersurvivors
Co-written by Lee Kravetz.
5 Surprising Ways The Place You Live Affects Your Health
In late 2007, I left a well-established career as a physical therapist working with Olympic athletes and my lifelong home in Adelaide, Australia, to...
Not Sleeping Enough Makes You Age Faster
We already know that getting enough sleep plays a huge role in health, from maintaining a healthy weight and staving off the common cold, to just...
Why Heavy Metal Detox Therapy Could Help Prevent Heart Disease
Maybe you know someone who has suffered a heart attack. You're concerned about their well-being, particularly if they're diabetic or suffered a large...
7 Reasons Women Should Drink Less Alcohol
I never crashed a car or missed work. In fact, I won awards at work. But during a period of stress and depression, my nightly glass of wine — chopping...
7 Things I Wish Everyone Knew About The Nation's Deadliest Cancer
When you hear the words, "the nation's deadliest cancer," which cancer immediately comes to mind? Like most of the population, you probably didn't...
What I Know About Healing Chronic Pain From 29 Years Of Treating Patients
Research now demonstrates chronic pain is frequently a symptom of inflammation in the brain.
How To Have A Healthy Relationship When You're Chronically Ill
Many distraught individuals suffering from serious illnesses have spilled their hearts to me. For the vast majority, their fading romantic ...
3 Tests To Find Out If You Could Get Alzheimer's Disease
Alzheimer's disease is now at epidemic proportions. With 5.2 million Americans and 1 in 8 people 65 and over currently living with the condition,...
Why Wellness Warriors Should Care About Football
As America’s most popular sport, football is a big part of life for many of us. Boys in the United States start playing pee wee football around age 6,...
How To Stay Fit When You're Dealing With A Disability
Running has always been one of my greatest pleasures. Not in a competitive way — no, always alone, outside, with the wind hitting my face. Running has...
7 Simple Steps To Relieve Pain (Without Taking Drugs)
Millions of Americans experience chronic pain. If you do, you know it can interfere with work, exercise, relationships, sleep — even your self-esteem...