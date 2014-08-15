209 Items Tagged

disease

Fracking: What It Is & Why You Should Care

Fracking is all over the news lately. No wonder. This technology responsible for America’s recent boost in natural gas production has some critics....

#toxic #disease #environmentalism #fertility #pregnancy
Healthy Child Healthy World
August 15 2014
Personal Growth

I'm A Model. Here's Why Beauty Standards Are BS

We can all agree that when we look through a magazine, we’re being taught to learn something that is untrue. In the United States, flipping through a...

#eating disorder #healing #disease #beauty #wellness
Emily Nolan
August 12 2014

Protect Your Brain From Booze With This Supplement

When it comes to drinking alcohol, research seems to indicate that use in moderation may have significant health benefits. With that said, too much...

#alcohol #supplements #toxic #disease #inflammation
Austin Perlmutter, M.D.
August 8 2014

My Husband Was In The Hospital For 3 Years. Here's What I Learned

Hospitals can be scary places for both the patient and their loved ones. It’s unfamiliar territory; they’re like foreign countries, with their own...

#healing #disease #personal growth #communication
Monique L. Muñoz
August 8 2014

Why Birth Control Could Put You At Risk For Breast Cancer

In the past, studies have shown a very slight increased risk for breast cancer with the use of hormonal birth control, or none at all. Now, a study...

#disease #hormones #pregnancy #breast cancer #cancer
Dr. Madeleine M. Castellanos
August 7 2014

The 4 Fears That Could Be Preventing You From Losing Weight

There are times when I feel like it would be easier for me to convince a patient to change his religious beliefs than to change the food he eats....

#disease #weight loss #immunity #fear
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
July 30 2014

What Everyone Should Know About Thyroid Disease

Have you noticed that many people you know have been diagnosed as having a low functioning thyroid, or hypothyroidism? And have you also noticed that...

#healing #toxic #disease #inflammation #immunity
Susan Blum, M.D., MPH
July 18 2014

Have Autoimmune Disease? Here's What Could Be Wrong

Autoimmune conditions have exploded to epidemic proportions over the last few decades, affecting an estimated 50 million Americans. To put that in...

#toxic #disease #digestion #immunity #microbiome
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
July 15 2014

5 Surprising Ways The Place You Live Affects Your Health

In late 2007, I left a well-established career as a physical therapist working with Olympic athletes and my lifelong home in Adelaide, Australia, to...

#healing #pain #disease #inflammation #immunity
Matt Riemann
July 8 2014

Not Sleeping Enough Makes You Age Faster

We already know that getting enough sleep plays a huge role in health, from maintaining a healthy weight and staving off the common cold, to just...

#news #study #disease #wellness #aging
mindbodygreen
July 3 2014

Why Heavy Metal Detox Therapy Could Help Prevent Heart Disease

Maybe you know someone who has suffered a heart attack. You're concerned about their well-being, particularly if they're diabetic or suffered a large...

#healing #study #disease #heart disease #wellness
Joel Kahn, M.D.
July 2 2014

7 Reasons Women Should Drink Less Alcohol

I never crashed a car or missed work. In fact, I won awards at work. But during a period of stress and depression, my nightly glass of wine — chopping...

#alcohol #disease #addiction #wellness
Ann Dowsett Johnston
July 1 2014

7 Things I Wish Everyone Knew About The Nation's Deadliest Cancer

When you hear the words, "the nation's deadliest cancer," which cancer immediately comes to mind? Like most of the population, you probably didn't...

#toxic #disease #environmentalism #wellness #cancer
Susan Warmerdam
June 23 2014
Integrative Health

What I Know About Healing Chronic Pain From 29 Years Of Treating Patients

Research now demonstrates chronic pain is frequently a symptom of inflammation in the brain.

#pain #disease #gluten-free recipe #gratitude #meditation
Gary Kaplan, D.O.
June 19 2014

How To Have A Healthy Relationship When You're Chronically Ill

Many distraught individuals suffering from serious illnesses have spilled their hearts to me. For the vast majority, their fading romantic ...

#love #relationships #pain #disease #meditation
Shelley M. White
June 10 2014

3 Tests To Find Out If You Could Get Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's disease is now at epidemic proportions. With 5.2 million Americans and 1 in 8 people 65 and over currently living with the condition,...

#healing #disease #inflammation #Alzheimer's
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
June 5 2014

Why Wellness Warriors Should Care About Football

As America’s most popular sport, football is a big part of life for many of us. Boys in the United States start playing pee wee football around age 6,...

#news #antioxidant #study #disease #wellness
Austin Perlmutter, M.D.
May 22 2014

How To Stay Fit When You're Dealing With A Disability

Running has always been one of my greatest pleasures. Not in a competitive way — no, always alone, outside, with the wind hitting my face. Running has...

#running #healing #disease #fitness #wellness
Shelley M. White
May 11 2014

7 Simple Steps To Relieve Pain (Without Taking Drugs)

Millions of Americans experience chronic pain. If you do, you know it can interfere with work, exercise, relationships, sleep — even your self-esteem...

#healing #pain #disease #inflammation #sleeping
Aviva Romm, M.D.
May 9 2014