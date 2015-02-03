198 Items Tagged

communication

Love

8 Signs Of An Abusive Relationship That You Can't Ignore

There's a fine line between misunderstandings and an unhealthy relationship

#love #relationships #personal growth #self-awareness #communication
Rajeev Kurapati, M.D.
February 3 2015
Love
Parenting

How To Teach Your Kids To Be Compassionate

If we lose our focus on compassion, how can we pass that important value on to our children? How do we steer our children to be less selfish and more...

#compassion #communication #motherhood #parenting
Caroline Fardig
January 29 2015

Want To Fall In Love? Do These 3 Things

Connection. It's something we as humans crave. And for good reason: research tells us that people who have high-quality, long-term relationships enjoy...

#love #relationships #personal growth #compassion #communication
Patricia Thompson, Ph.D.
January 22 2015
Spirituality

The Dos & Don'ts Of Surviving Mercury Retrograde

In astrology, Mercury rules communication, travel, and technology — so all of these areas go haywire for about three weeks.

#mindfulness #personal growth #astrology #communication
The AstroTwins
January 21 2015
Personal Growth

Sick Of Flaking Out? How To Start Keeping Your Word

Put simply, flakiness is not an OK habit to make for yourself — and it's not consequence-free, neither for yourself nor for others.

#relationships #personal growth #goal setting #self-awareness #communication
Suzanne Gelb, PhD, J.D.
January 20 2015
Love

3 Essential Things To Keep In Mind For The Best Relationship Of Your Life

Believe it or not, we can deliberately choose to cultivate skills that will help us realize the full potential of our relationships.

#love #relationships #compassion #communication
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
January 19 2015

Why It's Important To Set Healthy Boundaries With Your Kids

Today, many households have "mini-democracies" where a child's voice or opinion is equal to those of his/her parents. In some families, the child's...

#boundaries #communication #motherhood #parenting
Krissy Pozatek, MSW
January 18 2015
Love

9 Mantras For A Lasting Marriage

My wife and I have gone to the edge and back in this marriage, and I have learned some valuable lessons along the way about how to make a marriage...

#love #relationships #personal growth #self-awareness #communication
Kimanzi Constable
January 8 2015
Love

The Major Difference Between Happy & Unhappy Couples

From the very beginning, we need to nourish the relationship and keep the "love account" out of the red so that it can withstand some of the trouble...

#love #relationships #personal growth #communication #intuition
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
January 7 2015
Parenting

How To Show Your Kids You Love Them Without Saying A Word

More often than not, family life feels very complicated.

#mindfulness #communication #motherhood #parenting
Tara Sareen
January 5 2015
Sex
Love

A Step-By-Step Guide To Apologizing With Integrity

How do you apologize with strength, with integrity, while also showing vulnerability and compassion?

#healing #personal growth #self-awareness #communication #self-acceptance
Patricia Thompson, Ph.D.
December 27 2014
Love

8 Simple Choices For The Best Love Life Possible

Here are 8 resolutions to set right now to help you improve your love life.

#love #relationships #holidays #personal growth #goal setting
Patricia Thompson, Ph.D.
December 22 2014
Love

Respond Vs. React: 5 Ways To Argue More Productively

The mindfulness we bring to our bodies and breath in yoga can transform how we act at work, in our relationships, with family members and more.

#relationships #mindfulness #yoga #self-awareness #communication
Alexis Pierce
December 16 2014
Parenting

How To Raise A Resilient Child

As parents we may be a path toward self-awareness and understand that pain and suffering is part of life, but with our children we are quick to shield...

#self-awareness #communication #motherhood #parenting
Krissy Pozatek, MSW
December 16 2014

7 Tips For Better Communication In All Of Your Relationships

A major cause of stress for most people is the realm of interpersonal relationships. Whether with your partner, at home with family members, with...

#relationships #stress #friendship #awareness #communication
Michael T. Murray, N.D.
December 14 2014

3 Dangerous Myths About Infidelity

Affairs can be very, very devastating. Yet so much of what we think of as "truths" about infidelity are anything but helpful. Some of what is held up...

#love #relationships #sex #personal growth #communication
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
December 11 2014
Parenting

This Is The Best Thing You Can Do For Your Child's Brain

If there existed one, simple thing you could do to improve your child's performance every day at school, in addition to their long-term educational...

#study #communication #motherhood #parenting
Debbie Hampton
December 10 2014
Love