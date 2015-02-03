198 Items Tagged
communication
8 Signs Of An Abusive Relationship That You Can't Ignore
There's a fine line between misunderstandings and an unhealthy relationship
How To Deal When Someone’s Just Not That Into You
When your DTR is more of a GTG
How To Teach Your Kids To Be Compassionate
If we lose our focus on compassion, how can we pass that important value on to our children? How do we steer our children to be less selfish and more...
Want To Fall In Love? Do These 3 Things
Connection. It's something we as humans crave. And for good reason: research tells us that people who have high-quality, long-term relationships enjoy...
The Dos & Don'ts Of Surviving Mercury Retrograde
In astrology, Mercury rules communication, travel, and technology — so all of these areas go haywire for about three weeks.
Sick Of Flaking Out? How To Start Keeping Your Word
Put simply, flakiness is not an OK habit to make for yourself — and it's not consequence-free, neither for yourself nor for others.
3 Essential Things To Keep In Mind For The Best Relationship Of Your Life
Believe it or not, we can deliberately choose to cultivate skills that will help us realize the full potential of our relationships.
Why It's Important To Set Healthy Boundaries With Your Kids
Today, many households have "mini-democracies" where a child's voice or opinion is equal to those of his/her parents. In some families, the child's...
9 Mantras For A Lasting Marriage
My wife and I have gone to the edge and back in this marriage, and I have learned some valuable lessons along the way about how to make a marriage...
The Major Difference Between Happy & Unhappy Couples
From the very beginning, we need to nourish the relationship and keep the "love account" out of the red so that it can withstand some of the trouble...
How To Show Your Kids You Love Them Without Saying A Word
More often than not, family life feels very complicated.
7 Tricks To Spice Up Foreplay With Your Partner
Ramp up the sexual tension with your partner
A Step-By-Step Guide To Apologizing With Integrity
How do you apologize with strength, with integrity, while also showing vulnerability and compassion?
8 Simple Choices For The Best Love Life Possible
Here are 8 resolutions to set right now to help you improve your love life.
Respond Vs. React: 5 Ways To Argue More Productively
The mindfulness we bring to our bodies and breath in yoga can transform how we act at work, in our relationships, with family members and more.
How To Raise A Resilient Child
As parents we may be a path toward self-awareness and understand that pain and suffering is part of life, but with our children we are quick to shield...
7 Tips For Better Communication In All Of Your Relationships
A major cause of stress for most people is the realm of interpersonal relationships. Whether with your partner, at home with family members, with...
3 Dangerous Myths About Infidelity
Affairs can be very, very devastating. Yet so much of what we think of as "truths" about infidelity are anything but helpful. Some of what is held up...
This Is The Best Thing You Can Do For Your Child's Brain
If there existed one, simple thing you could do to improve your child's performance every day at school, in addition to their long-term educational...
3 Common Relationship Conflicts + How To Deal With Them
Humans are hard-wired to avoid pain, and seek pleasure.