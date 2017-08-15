5 Items Tagged

climbing

Meet The First Woman To Summit One Of The Most Difficult Mountains In The World

Here's how she conquers every obstacle that comes her way.

#fitness #climbing
Leigh Weingus
August 15 2017

Why This Climber Made It To The Top Of The World's Most Dangerous Peak — When No One Else Could

Alex Honnold has free solo climbed Yosemite's El Capitan, making him the first person ever to do so. Here's his secret.

#outdoors #fitness #climbing
Allison Daniels
June 4 2017

I Went Blind At The Top Of Everest. Here's How I Survived

Fortunately or unfortunately, most people will never have the opportunity to truly test their ability to survive. I say unfortunately because only...

#mind body connection #personal growth #inspiration #climbing #fear
Brian Dickinson
December 11 2014
Personal Growth

5 Things I Learned From Climbing Mt. Everest

I started climbing mountains in 1996 — about 18 months after my second heart surgery.

#fitness #mind body connection #personal growth #inspiration #climbing
Alison Levine
August 29 2014
Outdoors

Q & A with Rock Climber Steph Davis: On Yoga, Veganism, and Dealing with Fear

Name a mountain, and Steph Davis has probably climbed it with her bare hands.

#nature #fitness #yogis #yoga #goal setting
Kerry Shaw
November 13 2012