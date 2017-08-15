5 Items Tagged
climbing
Meet The First Woman To Summit One Of The Most Difficult Mountains In The World
Here's how she conquers every obstacle that comes her way.
Leigh Weingus
August 15 2017
Why This Climber Made It To The Top Of The World's Most Dangerous Peak — When No One Else Could
Alex Honnold has free solo climbed Yosemite's El Capitan, making him the first person ever to do so. Here's his secret.
Allison Daniels
June 4 2017
I Went Blind At The Top Of Everest. Here's How I Survived
Fortunately or unfortunately, most people will never have the opportunity to truly test their ability to survive. I say unfortunately because only...
Brian Dickinson
December 11 2014
5 Things I Learned From Climbing Mt. Everest
I started climbing mountains in 1996 — about 18 months after my second heart surgery.
Alison Levine
August 29 2014
Q & A with Rock Climber Steph Davis: On Yoga, Veganism, and Dealing with Fear
Name a mountain, and Steph Davis has probably climbed it with her bare hands.
Kerry Shaw
November 13 2012