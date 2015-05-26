221 Items Tagged

6 Surprising Body Parts That Need Sun Protection

There are certain places on the body you'd never think to protect from sun damage, but they're incredibly important to shield.

Dr. Sapna Patel
May 26 2015

What Happens When Africans Eat An American Diet Will Freak You Out

If fried chicken and burgers are among your favorite foods, you're probably American. And if you eat them all the time, you probably shouldn't do...

Emi Boscamp
May 6 2015
How Cancer Saved My Life

There is nothing quite like staring down the reality of your own actual physical death to clarify what really matters.

Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz M.D.
April 18 2015

6 Things Everyone Should Know About Acid Reflux

You've probably heard of acid reflux and its classic symptom, heartburn. But did you know that acid reflux can cause problems not just in your...

Jonathan E. Aviv, M.D., FACS
April 16 2015

5 Reasons Grains Aren't As Bad As Everyone Says

Health messages about nutrition can be conflicting and confusing, and because your daily food choices are so important, separating the passing trends...

Joel Kahn, M.D.
April 10 2015

Why You Shouldn't Worry Too Much About Fish Oil

When poorly designed studies with dubious statistical analyses combine with journalists who are often ill-prepared to appropriately interpret complex...

Dr. Mitchell Gaynor
April 8 2015

Angelina Jolie Pitt Explains Her Decision To Remove Her Ovaries

Two years ago, actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie Pitt wrote a heartfelt piece about her decision to have a preventative double mastectomy.

Emi Boscamp
March 24 2015
Why I Teach Yoga To Kids With Cancer

The program was created in response to families' requests for integrative therapies that could involve patients and their loved ones in a more...

Amie Koronczok
February 20 2015

10 Things I Wish Every Woman Knew About Health

I promised myself this year that I would share some transformational health truths with all the women in my life — including you.

Amy Shah, M.D.
September 26 2014
What I Learned As A Single Woman With Cancer

Four important life lessons that I learned from my battle with cancer.

Tracy Maxwell
September 23 2014

The 5-Part Wellness Plan That Helped Me During & After Cancer

In 2009, I was running a wine and food public relations agency in New York City, hobnobbing with famous chefs, drinking world-class wines and...

Melanie Young
September 22 2014
487 Elementary Schools At Risk Of Toxic Herbicide Exposure

Check out this interactive map of schools exposed to toxic herbicides.

Environmental Working Group
August 16 2014

Why Some People Change Their Lives But Others Stay Stuck

Asha Mevlana faced a difficult choice. The decision she made ultimately would help her to rise to rock stardom, playing electric violin with some of...

David B. Feldman, PhD
August 15 2014

Fracking: What It Is & Why You Should Care

Fracking is all over the news lately. No wonder. This technology responsible for America’s recent boost in natural gas production has some critics....

Healthy Child Healthy World
August 15 2014
Walking 30 Minutes A Day Can Reduce The Risk Of Breast Cancer

While we've known for a while that exercise and other healthy lifestyle choices can reduce the risk of cancer, this study of nearly 60,000 women...

mindbodygreen
August 11 2014

Why Birth Control Could Put You At Risk For Breast Cancer

In the past, studies have shown a very slight increased risk for breast cancer with the use of hormonal birth control, or none at all. Now, a study...

Dr. Madeleine M. Castellanos
August 7 2014

Your Chair Is Killing You: 5 Steps To Take Back Your Power

The evidence is in — your chair is killing you. Many American workers sit more than 15 hours each day. Think about it for a second. You get up in the...

Dr. James A. Levine
August 3 2014

7 Things I Wish Everyone Knew About The Nation's Deadliest Cancer

When you hear the words, "the nation's deadliest cancer," which cancer immediately comes to mind? Like most of the population, you probably didn't...

Susan Warmerdam
June 23 2014

7 Scary Ways Meat Is Messing Up Your Body

No aspect of wellness is as loudly debated as how we should eat. People just don’t argue over styles of yoga, meditation, or exercise the way they do...

Joel Kahn, M.D.
June 13 2014

10 Things I Learned About Living From Studying People Who Almost Died

I study cancer patients who were told they had only months to live, that there was nothing more that could be done, and yet are walking around...

Kelly Turner, PhD
June 12 2014