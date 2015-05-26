221 Items Tagged
cancer
6 Surprising Body Parts That Need Sun Protection
There are certain places on the body you'd never think to protect from sun damage, but they're incredibly important to shield.
What Happens When Africans Eat An American Diet Will Freak You Out
If fried chicken and burgers are among your favorite foods, you're probably American. And if you eat them all the time, you probably shouldn't do...
How Cancer Saved My Life
There is nothing quite like staring down the reality of your own actual physical death to clarify what really matters.
6 Things Everyone Should Know About Acid Reflux
You've probably heard of acid reflux and its classic symptom, heartburn. But did you know that acid reflux can cause problems not just in your...
5 Reasons Grains Aren't As Bad As Everyone Says
Health messages about nutrition can be conflicting and confusing, and because your daily food choices are so important, separating the passing trends...
Why You Shouldn't Worry Too Much About Fish Oil
When poorly designed studies with dubious statistical analyses combine with journalists who are often ill-prepared to appropriately interpret complex...
Angelina Jolie Pitt Explains Her Decision To Remove Her Ovaries
Two years ago, actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie Pitt wrote a heartfelt piece about her decision to have a preventative double mastectomy.
Why I Teach Yoga To Kids With Cancer
The program was created in response to families' requests for integrative therapies that could involve patients and their loved ones in a more...
10 Things I Wish Every Woman Knew About Health
I promised myself this year that I would share some transformational health truths with all the women in my life — including you.
What I Learned As A Single Woman With Cancer
Four important life lessons that I learned from my battle with cancer.
The 5-Part Wellness Plan That Helped Me During & After Cancer
In 2009, I was running a wine and food public relations agency in New York City, hobnobbing with famous chefs, drinking world-class wines and...
487 Elementary Schools At Risk Of Toxic Herbicide Exposure
Check out this interactive map of schools exposed to toxic herbicides.
Why Some People Change Their Lives But Others Stay Stuck
Asha Mevlana faced a difficult choice. The decision she made ultimately would help her to rise to rock stardom, playing electric violin with some of...
Fracking: What It Is & Why You Should Care
Fracking is all over the news lately. No wonder. This technology responsible for America’s recent boost in natural gas production has some critics....
Walking 30 Minutes A Day Can Reduce The Risk Of Breast Cancer
While we've known for a while that exercise and other healthy lifestyle choices can reduce the risk of cancer, this study of nearly 60,000 women...
Why Birth Control Could Put You At Risk For Breast Cancer
In the past, studies have shown a very slight increased risk for breast cancer with the use of hormonal birth control, or none at all. Now, a study...
Your Chair Is Killing You: 5 Steps To Take Back Your Power
The evidence is in — your chair is killing you. Many American workers sit more than 15 hours each day. Think about it for a second. You get up in the...
7 Things I Wish Everyone Knew About The Nation's Deadliest Cancer
When you hear the words, "the nation's deadliest cancer," which cancer immediately comes to mind? Like most of the population, you probably didn't...
7 Scary Ways Meat Is Messing Up Your Body
No aspect of wellness is as loudly debated as how we should eat. People just don’t argue over styles of yoga, meditation, or exercise the way they do...
10 Things I Learned About Living From Studying People Who Almost Died
I study cancer patients who were told they had only months to live, that there was nothing more that could be done, and yet are walking around...