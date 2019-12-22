221 Items Tagged

The Mortality Rate Of This Cancer Dropped Sharply & New Study Finds Why

Melanoma is one of the most common forms of cancer in the U.S.

#news #skin care #cancer
Sarah Regan
March 19
High Levels Of This Hormone Can Affect Your Diabetes & Cancer Risks

The findings could change the way we understand and treat diseases.

#news #hormones #cancer #metabolism
Sarah Regan
February 10
This New Plant-Based Drug Shows Promise For Cancer Treatment

Curcumin and other plant-based polyphenols were used to develop the medication.

#Herbs #news #cancer
Eliza Sullivan
February 6
Study Finds 352 New Genetic Risk Indicators For Breast Cancer

These 350 genetic risk indicators point toward breast cancer.

#news #cancer
Abby Moore
January 9
Astronauts Could Be Changing The Future Of Cancer Treatment

The effects of outer space on astronauts are strikingly similar to the effects cancer treatments like chemo, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy have...

#news #pain #cancer #technology
Sarah Regan
December 22 2019
Losing Weight After 50 Could Lower Breast Cancer Risk, Study Finds

Proving that it's never too late to start your weight-loss journey!

#news #cancer #healthy aging
Christina Coughlin
December 18 2019
BPA Is More Of A Problem Than We Thought — But You Can Still Avoid It

A new study found BPA levels in people might be a lot higher than we previously thought.

#news #gut health #fertility #cancer
Sarah Regan
December 6 2019
Well Read: 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This October

The best fiction and memoir picks publishing this month.

#empowerment #feminism #cancer
Liz Moody
October 3 2019
The Keto Diet May Help Halt The Growth Of Certain Cancers, Finds Study

Some cancer cells thrive in the presence of glucose.

#news #cancer #ketogenic
Stephanie Eckelkamp
August 13 2019
Fitness Travel #Goals: Charity Walks Are The Best New Way To See A City

This 60-mile walk has raised over $848 million to support the mission to end breast cancer.

#social good #partner #cancer #Healthy Travel
mindbodygreen
July 15 2019