221 Items Tagged
cancer
The Mortality Rate Of This Cancer Dropped Sharply & New Study Finds Why
Melanoma is one of the most common forms of cancer in the U.S.
Can Estrogen Protect Your Immune System? This OB/GYN Thinks So
Plus, what you should wear instead.
This Is The Second Deadliest Cancer & It’s Also Very Preventable
Let's talk about our colons.
New Research Finds Dogs May Help Us Find A Cure For Cancer
Dogs—what can't these furry friends do?
High Levels Of This Hormone Can Affect Your Diabetes & Cancer Risks
The findings could change the way we understand and treat diseases.
This New Plant-Based Drug Shows Promise For Cancer Treatment
Curcumin and other plant-based polyphenols were used to develop the medication.
Study Finds 352 New Genetic Risk Indicators For Breast Cancer
These 350 genetic risk indicators point toward breast cancer.
Astronauts Could Be Changing The Future Of Cancer Treatment
The effects of outer space on astronauts are strikingly similar to the effects cancer treatments like chemo, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy have...
Losing Weight After 50 Could Lower Breast Cancer Risk, Study Finds
Proving that it's never too late to start your weight-loss journey!
This Is Still The Best Way For Women Over 50 To Live Longer, Study Finds
Intense exercise is the key to longevity.
BPA Is More Of A Problem Than We Thought — But You Can Still Avoid It
A new study found BPA levels in people might be a lot higher than we previously thought.
Can Running Lower Your Risk Of Death? Here's What Researchers Say
It's time to lace up, comrades.
New Study Finds Sound Waves Can Improve Breast Cancer Treatment
It's time to face the music.
Fiber & Yogurt May Lessen Your Risk Of Lung Cancer, New Study Finds
An expected but effective pair.
6 Hours Of Sleep Or Less & Chronic Disease Make A Deadly Combo, New Study Finds
Sleep now or face the potential consequences.
Well Read: 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This October
The best fiction and memoir picks publishing this month.
Onions & Garlic May Reduce Breast Cancer Risk, New Study Finds
Another reason to eat the smelly stuff.
The Keto Diet May Help Halt The Growth Of Certain Cancers, Finds Study
Some cancer cells thrive in the presence of glucose.
The 3-Ingredient Inflammation-Fighting Iced Tea You're Gonna Wanna Sip All Summer Long
It also soothes digestion, fights anxiety, and more.
Fitness Travel #Goals: Charity Walks Are The Best New Way To See A City
This 60-mile walk has raised over $848 million to support the mission to end breast cancer.